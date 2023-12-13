Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card review: A boon for small businesses

Why you might not want the Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash

No-annual-fee cash back cards usually aren’t known for offering bountiful benefits — especially for business cards in this vein. Bank of America’s Business Advantage cash back cards are no exception. Otherwise, the travel services and optional Balance Connect™ overdraft protection service may be handy for the unlimited employee cards you can request, but aren’t very substantial.

Current welcome offer: Low reward for high risk

You’ll be able to earn a $300 online cash bonus by spending $3,000 in combined purchases during your first 90 days with the card. This welcome offer is a solid payday that compliments the card’s flat-rate rewards structure. That said, it’s far from the most rewarding intro cash bonus you’ll find on a no-annual-fee business card. For example the Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash credit card has a welcome bonus of $200 online cash rewards after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. Depending on the type of business, the required spend amount could be a bit of a stretch for some without the best pay off.

Redemption: Limited options

Redeeming your rewards is also simple. By logging into your online Bank of America account or via mobile banking access, you can redeem your rewards balance for a:

Direct deposit to your business’ Bank of America checking or savings account

Statement credit

Mailed check

There’s no minimum rewards redemption requirement to worry about and your rewards won’t expire for the life of your account.

This is a very limited list of redemptions options, especially when considering many business cards have options to redeem for gift cards, travel, merchandise or credit with brand partners. It’s also a bit disappointing that the automatic cash back redemption feature for consumer cards isn’t available on their business card equivalents, as it helped set Bank of America apart for busy cardholders looking for the smoothest rewards experience possible. However, automated rewards aren’t a common perk for business cards since employee card spending and tax tracking may require more detailed accounting. If automatic rewards redemption is a must-have feature for you, some Capital One business cards are also known for this benefit.

Perks: Card benefits are slim to none

While the Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash card’s potentially high rewards rate can make you consider it, the lack of benefits may change your mind. The card comes with very common benefits, such as contactless payments, zero fraud liability and access to cash flow management software and account monitoring. You can get a few more perks if you become a Preferred Rewards member, but that requires signing up for a business checking account with Bank of America.

There are a few travel benefits that could be appealing, such as auto rental insurance, emergency ticket replacement, lost-luggage assistance, legal and medical referrals while traveling. You also have up to $100,000 in travel accident insurance, which is amazing for emergencies.