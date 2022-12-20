U.S. Bank Business Altitude™ Connect World Elite Mastercard® Review: A “road-warrior” business owner’s dream come true

How the U.S. Bank Business Altitude Connect compares to other business cards

There are a lot of options for business credit cards out there, but the U.S. Bank Business Altitude Connect World Elite Mastercard stands out, thanks to its unique features and competitive rewards scheme. It's a good choice for traveling business owners who want flexibility and convenience, but it might not be the best option for everyone.

A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.

Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Earn 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Get a $300 online statement credit after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.

A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.

5% cash back on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked in the Travel Rewards Center 2% back in two top categories where you spend the most each month automatically 1% cash per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases

A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.

Earn 5X points on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked directly in the Rewards Center. Earn 4X points on travel, gas and EV charging stations on the first $150,000 in combined annual spend. Earn 2X points on dining, takeout, restaurant delivery and cell service providers. Earn 1X points on all other eligible spend.

U.S. Bank Business Altitude Connect vs. U.S. Bank Business Leverage® Visa Signature® Card

Just like its sibling card, the U.S. Bank Business Leverage® Visa Signature® Card has a $0 annual fee for the first 12 months ($95 thereafter) and no annual fee for employee cards. However, it has more of a flat-rate rewards structure in comparison to the Business Altitude Connect, as it allows you to earn 2 percent cash back in your top two categories where you spend the most. As with the Business Altitude Connect, you have a tiered rewards structure on set categories for each tier.

You also can earn a larger sign-up bonus with the Business Leverage Card. It offers $750 in rewards when you spend $7,500 in eligible purchases on the account owner's card within the first 120 days of opening your account. But that also means spending $1,500 more than you would with the Business Altitude Connect (60,000 points after spending $6,000 in eligible purchases on the account owner's card within the first 180 days from account opening).

Ultimately, the best choice between these two U.S. Bank cards would most likely depend on what your business reward goals are. If you want to earn more on business travel expenses and don’t mind a lower sign-up bonus, then the Business Altitude Connect would be the perfect fit, but if you rather earn maximum rewards in categories other than travel and earn a bigger sign-up bonus, the Business Leverage would be better.

U.S. Bank Business Altitude Connect vs. Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard

If you prefer a rewards card with no annual fee, the Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card allows you to earn 3 percent cash back in the category of your choice, which includes travel and other common business categories that overlap with some of those offered by the U.S. Bank Business Altitude Connect. It also offers 2 percent cash back on dining purchases (up to $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year), but there is a spending cap, so once you reach the limit you will earn 1 percent cash back on everything for the remainder of the year.

Unfortunately, the Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Card doesn't measure up to the U.S. Bank Business Altitude's sign-up bonus and cardholder perks. Its sign-up bonus is worth half of what the Business Altitude is ($300 online statement credit bonus after spending $3,000 in the first 90 days of your account opening), even though you wouldn't have to spend as much. Also, the U.S. Bank Business Altitude offers superior travel benefits including access to airport lounges, which the Business Advantage Personalized Cash Rewards Card substantially lacks.

If you want to opt for a no-annual-fee card like the Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Card, you would have to lose out on many welcome bonuses and travel perks that are offered with higher-cost business travel rewards cards. But if you're on a tighter budget and don't mind missing out on airport lounge access and other travel-savvy perks, it could be a great option for you.

Best cards to pair with this card

The U.S. Bank Business Altitude Connect World Elite Mastercard is a solid choice for business travelers who want flexibility in how they earn points and redeem them — but aren't looking for something too complicated or expensive. Pairing the Business Altitude Connect with another U.S. Bank Altitude card can boost your rewards earnings swiftly.

However, another business rewards card that earns points on business-related travel expenses, such as the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card (3X points on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year, then 1X points; 1X points on all other purchases), could prove beneficial as well, as it can provide more variety in how you earn rewards on business trips.