Discover it® Cash Back Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300. Info Intro Offer: Cashback Match Regular APR: 17.24% - 28.24% Variable APR Cash back 4.4 / 5 Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards. Info (Read card review) Apply now Lock on Discover's secure site See Rates & Fees

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening Info Intro Offer: $200 Regular APR: 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers Home improvement 4.3 / 5 Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards. Info (Read card review) Apply now Lock on Bank of America's secure site

Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening Info Intro Offer: $200 Regular APR: 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers Big savers 3.8 / 5 Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards. Info (Read card review) Apply now Lock on Bank of America's secure site

Discover it® Balance Transfer Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300. Info Intro Offer: Cashback Match Regular APR: 17.24% - 28.24% Variable APR First-year value 4.6 / 5 Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards. Info (Read card review) Apply now Lock on Discover's secure site See Rates & Fees

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months Info Intro Offer: $200 cash rewards Regular APR: 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR Large purchases 4.3 / 5 Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards. Info (Read card review) Apply now Lock on Wells Fargo's secure site See Rates & Fees

Citi Rewards+® Card Earn 20,000 bonus points after you spend $1,500 in purchases with your card within 3 months of account opening; redeemable for $200 in gift cards at thankyou.com Info Intro Offer: 20,000 points Regular APR: 18.74% - 28.74% (Variable) Everyday spending 4.0 / 5 Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards. Info (Read card review) Apply now Lock on Citi's secure site See Rates & Fees