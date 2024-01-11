Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. The offers that appear on this site are from companies from which Bankrate.com receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site, including, for example, the order in which they may appear within listing categories. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and the likelihood of applicants' credit approval, also impact how and where products appear on this site. Bankrate.com does not include the entire universe of available financial or credit offers.
Jason Steele is a professional journalist and credit card expert who has been contributing to online publications since 2008. He was one of the original contributors to The Points Guy, and his work has been appearing there since 2011. He has also contributed to over 100 of the leading personal finance and travel outlets.
Paying your credit card bill in full each month will allow you to avoid interest entirely, but we know that's not always possible. If you sometimes carry a balance, a low-interest credit card can help you save money and pay down your balance more quickly. To see how much you can save with a low-interest credit card, use our credit card interest calculator. Then, check out our recommendations for the best low-interest credit cards from our partners.
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Recommended Credit
0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening
Purchase intro APR
Regular APR
N/A
Intro offer
Intro offer is not available for this Wells Fargo credit card.
N/A
Rewards rate
Rewards rate is not available for this credit card.
Annual fee
N/A
An intro APR offer of 21 months and no annual fee are great reasons to check out the Wells Fargo Reflect Card. Cardmembers will enjoy a 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.24%, 24.74%, 29.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min $5.
The long intro APR is for both purchases and qualifying balance transfers.
No annual fee and cellphone protection against damage or theft are adequate perks that add value to this card.
Cons
Unfortunately, this card doesn’t offer a chance to earn cash back or points on your purchases.
The card comes with a 3 percent foreign transaction fee.
0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.24%, 24.74%, or 29.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min $5.
$0 Annual Fee.
Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
0% for 15 months
Purchase intro APR
Regular APR
Intro offer
Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
1% - 5%
Rewards rate
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically.
Annual fee
5%
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.
1%
Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically.
If you’re looking for a card that offers on-going value with no annual fee, this card may be an intriguing offer. You’ll get 5 percent cash back on rotating category purchases on up to $1,500 per quarter (activation required), then 1 percent. This is a ton of value for a card that may only require a 670 credit score.
Discover will automatically match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year and the $0 annual fee give this card a great deal of value.
The as low as 670 credit score requirement may make the card more accessible.
Cons
Earning 5 percent cash back is capped at $1,500 in purchases per quarter (activation required), then it earns 1 percent.
Maximizing your rewards can be complicated. You’ll need to keep track of rotating categories and enroll each quarter.
Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases—automatically.
Redeem your rewards for cash at any time.
Discover could help you reduce exposure of your personal information online by helping you remove it from select people-search sites that could sell your data. It’s free, activate with the mobile app.
Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 17.24% to 28.24% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Purchase intro APR
Regular APR
Intro offer
$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
1% - 3%
Rewards rate
3% cash back in the category of your choice 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases 1% cash back on all other purchases
Annual fee
3%
3% cash back in the category of your choice
2%
2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases
1%
1% cash back on all other purchases
This card not only has a potentially low variable APR, but also lets you choose your own cash back category. You can choose from a long list of eligible categories, including big purchase categories like furnishings and home improvements. Not many card bonus categories cover home improvement, so this is a great option if you're planning a remodel or repairs.
Offers a relatively long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers made within the first 60 days, so it’s a great choice whether you need to pay off debt or finance large purchases
You can change your highest-earning bonus category once per calendar month, allowing you to maximize your earnings even if your spending habits change.
Cons
The welcome offer carries a relatively high spending requirement. A few competing cards offer the same bonus value for half the spending in the same time frame.
You'll only earn a top cash back rate on your first $2,500 in spending each quarter, after which purchases earn just 1 percent back. That could make a 2 percent flat-rate card more rewarding long term.
$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice - now with expanded categories, automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases) and unlimited 1% on all other purchases.
Newly expanded categories based on Bank of America customer feedback! 3% cash back on Gas (to now include Electric Vehicle Charging (EVC) Stations) and Online Shopping (to now include Cable, Streaming, Internet and Phone Services).
If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards® member, you can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase. That means you could earn 3.75%-5.25% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
0% Introductory APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR will apply. A 3% fee applies to all balance transfers.
Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Purchase intro APR
Regular APR
Intro offer
$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
1.5%
Rewards rate
1.5% cash back on all purchases.
Annual fee
1.5%
1.5% cash back on all purchases.
This card is an ideal fit if you have at least $20,000 in savings in a Bank of America or Merrill account, qualifying you for at least the first tier of the Bank of America Preferred Rewards® program. This program gives your card a boosted cash back rate on all purchases.
Earns at least 1.5 percent back on all purchases, with the potential to boost this rate.
One of few cards to offer rewards alongside a lengthy intro APR period.
Cons
Has a foreign transaction fee, so it isn’t a good card to take abroad.
You’ll need substantial savings in a qualifying Bank of America or Merrill account to earn the boosted cash back rate.
$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases.
If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards® member, you can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase. That means you could earn 1.87%-2.62% cash back on every purchase with Preferred Rewards.
No annual fee.
No limit to the amount of cash back you can earn and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
0% Introductory APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR will apply. A 3% fee applies to all balance transfers.
Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
0% on purchases for 15 months
Purchase intro APR
Regular APR
Intro offer
Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
1% - 3%
Rewards rate
3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%. 3% Cash Back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. 1% Cash Back on other purchases.
Annual fee
3%
3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%.
3%
3% Cash Back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%.
3%
3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%.
1%
1% Cash Back on other purchases.
The Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express is an excellent choice for families. Earn in bonus categories like groceries and gas. Without the annual fee, the cash back earned goes straight back into your pocket. Take advantage of the APR intro offer for purchases and earn generous cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. gas stations and on U.S. online retail purchases .
This card charges no annual fee, a rarity for American Express.
Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card within the first 6 months.
Cons
Superstores like Walmart and Target don’t count for the U.S. supermarket bonus category.
The 2.7 percent foreign transaction fee will make family vacations abroad a little more expensive.
Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
No Annual Fee.
Balance Transfer is back! Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months from the date of account opening. After that, 19.24% to 29.99% variable APR.
3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%.
3% Cash Back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year then 1%.
3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%.
Thinking about getting the Disney Bundle which can include Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+? Your decision made easy with $7/month back in the form of a statement credit after you spend $9.99 or more each month on an eligible subscription (subject to auto renewal) with your Blue Cash Everyday® Card. Enrollment required.
Enjoy up to $15 back per month when you purchase a Home Chef meal kit subscription (subject to auto renewal) with your enrolled Blue Cash Everyday® Card.
0% for 6 months
Purchase intro APR
Regular APR
Intro offer
Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
1% - 5%
Rewards rate
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases-automatically.
Annual fee
5%
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.
1%
Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases-automatically.
This card stands out for its combination of a lengthy intro APR on balance transfers and a solid cash back rewards program. It’s also one of the only dedicated balance transfer cards to feature a welcome offer: Discover automatically matches all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year.
Combines a long intro APR period on balance transfers with a potentially low ongoing APR, making it a well-rounded option for managing debt
Its welcome offer is unique and should carry enough value to help offset much of the cost of your balance transfer
Cons
The card's intro APR period for purchases is shorter than the period you'll find on many competing cards, so it may not be the best option for new spending.
You'll have to activate rotating rewards categories each quarter to earn a top cash back rate, which could make this a high-maintenance card
Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases—automatically.
Redeem your rewards for cash at any time.
Discover could help you reduce exposure of your personal information online by helping you remove it from select people-search sites that could sell your data. It’s free, activate with the mobile app.
0% intro on purchases for 15 months
Purchase intro APR
Regular APR
Intro offer
Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
1% - 8%
Rewards rate
8% Cash Back on Capital One Entertainment purchases 5% Cash Back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel (terms apply) 3% Cash Back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) 1% Cash Back on all other purchases
Annual fee
8%
8% Cash Back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
5%
5% Cash Back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel (terms apply)
3%
3% Cash Back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)
1%
1% Cash Back on all other purchases
This is a top pick for foodies and families looking for an ultra-versatile rewards card. It not only comes with a solid intro APR offer, but also earns rewards in a terrific mix of everyday spending categories, giving it solid short- and long-term value.
0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening
Purchase intro APR
Regular APR
Intro offer
Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months
2%
Rewards rate
Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
Annual fee
2%
Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
This card's competitive intro APR offers and flat rewards rate make it a solid choice if you’re looking for a way to earn cash rewards while keeping an eye on interest charges and fees. Since you can both minimize interest and earn rewards on new purchases, it’s a terrific pick for big-ticket items.
Its welcome offer is easy to earn and offers a better return on spend than many competing no-annual-fee rewards cards.
It doesn’t carry a ton of extra costs, charging a relatively low balance transfer fee and no annual fee or penalty APR.
Cons
Because of its 3 percent foreign currency conversion fee, it may not be the best card to use when traveling abroad.
Other rewards cards offer more pairing options and redemption flexibility, making them easier to fit into your rewards strategy.
Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
$0 annual fee.
No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don't expire as long as your account remains open.
Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
0% intro on purchases for 15 months
Purchase intro APR
Regular APR
Intro offer
Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
1.5% - 5%
Rewards rate
Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options. Terms apply Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
Annual fee
5%
Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options. Terms apply
1.5%
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
A solid flat-rate rewards system and few fees make this card one to keep on your radar. You’ll also benefit from a plethora of redemption options, including checks, statement credits, gift cards or using the card’s automatic redemption feature to avoid keeping track of your rewards balance altogether.
0% for 12 months on Purchases
Purchase intro APR
Regular APR
N/A
Intro offer
Intro offer is not available for this Citi credit card.
N/A
Rewards rate
Rewards rate is not available for this credit card.
Annual fee
N/A
The Citi Diamond Preferred Card has one of the longest zero-APR introductory offers for balance transfers you’ll find. Get 21 months at 0 percent intro APR on balance transfers before the regular APR (18.24 percent to 28.99 percent variable) applies. Adding this card could give you a potentially useful tool for keeping your interest burden low. Read our full Citi Diamond Preferred Card review.
Pros
The introductory APR period on balance transfers is one of the longest you’ll find.
Cardholders with good to excellent credit may be eligible for a considerably low APR rate.
Cons
Card lacks a rewards program.
The 5 percent balance transfer fee (or $5, whichever is higher) is at the high end of what is typical (3 to 5 percent).
0% Intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers from date of first transfer and 0% Intro APR for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 18.24% - 28.99%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
With Citi Entertainment®, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more.
No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
0% intro for 15 months on Purchases
Purchase intro APR
Regular APR
Intro offer
Earn 20,000 bonus points after you spend $1,500 in purchases with your card within 3 months of account opening; redeemable for $200 in gift cards at thankyou.com
1X - 5X
Rewards rate
Plus, for a limited time, earn 5 ThankYou® Points per $1 spent on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal through June 30, 2024. Earn 2X ThankYou® Points at Supermarkets and Gas Stations for the first $6,000 per year and then 1X Points thereafter. Earn 1X ThankYou® Points on All Other Purchases.
Annual fee
5X
Plus, for a limited time, earn 5 ThankYou® Points per $1 spent on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal through June 30, 2024.
2X
Earn 2X ThankYou® Points at Supermarkets and Gas Stations for the first $6,000 per year and then 1X Points thereafter.
1X
Earn 1X ThankYou® Points on All Other Purchases.
The Citi Rewards+ Card offers three things that thrifty consumers will appreciate: low regular APR (18.74 percent to 28.74 percent variable APR), an easy way to earn rewards on everyday purchases and no annual fee. The rewards points round up to the nearest 10 points on every purchase is another generous feature that adds even more value to the card.
The points roundup to the nearest 10 points on every purchase feature adds major value.
Get an intro zero percent APR on purchases for the first 15 months after account opening (then 18.74 percent to 28.74 percent variable APR).
Cons
ThankYou points can’t be transferred to any travel partners.
There’s a $6,000 yearly cap for earning 2X points on supermarket and gas station purchases, then it drops to 1X.
Earn 20,000 bonus points after you spend $1,500 in purchases with your card within 3 months of account opening; redeemable for $200 in gift cards at thankyou.com
Plus, for a limited time, earn 5 ThankYou® Points per $1 spent on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal through June 30, 2024.
0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 15 months from date of first transfer and on purchases from date of account opening. After that, the variable APR will be 18.74% - 28.74%, based on your creditworthiness. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Earn 2X ThankYou® Points at Supermarkets and Gas Stations for the first $6,000 per year and then 1X Points thereafter. Plus, earn 1X ThankYou® Points on All Other Purchases.
The Citi Rewards+® Card - the only credit card that automatically rounds up to the nearest 10 points on every purchase - with no cap.
No Annual Fee
Compare Bankrate’s top low-interest credit cards
Card Name
Variable APR
Best for
Bankrate review score
Intro Offer: N/A
Regular APR: 18.24%, 24.74%, or 29.99% Variable APR
Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
A closer look at Bankrate’s top low-interest credit cards
Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
Best for long intro APR offers
The chance to have a period of 21 months to pay off expenses or debt. 0 percent intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.24 percent, 24.74 percent, or 29.99 percent variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min $5. This card is a great option if you need a break from paying interest charges for an extended period of time.
Anyone looking to finance a large purchase or refinance high-interest debt.
If you don't mind a brief intro APR period, the Chase Freedom Unlimited Card may be a better alternative — especially if you want to have the chance to earn rewards.
With the Cashback Match™ feature, Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. Furthermore, the first-year rewards from Cashback Match can be a true windfall, especially if you often maximize bonus categories.
Anyone who’s looking for a low-interest cash back card and is content with waiting for the new cardholder bonus.
If you want to earn cash back but don’t want to deal with the hassle of activating bonus categories every quarter, tracking spending restrictions, and modifying your spending patterns, the Petal® 2 “Cash Back, No Fees” Visa® Credit Card may be a more straightforward option than the Discover it® Cash Back.
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
Best for home improvement
It has a lot of flexibility for a low-interest card. Along with hard-to-find bonus categories like home improvement, the card's list of eligible categories covers everyday spending like gas and dining, giving it terrific short- and long-term value.
People who enjoy strategizing about where and when to buy to maximize their earnings each month
If you don't want to keep track of your spending each month to maximize rewards, consider a card with a higher base cash back rate like the Chase Freedom Unlimited* card. It not only offers bonus rewards in popular everyday categories like dining, but also a flat 1.5 percent cash back rate for all general purchases.
Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card
Best for big savers
If you can take advantage of the Bank of America Preferred Rewards® program, this could be one of the most rewarding low-interest cards on the market.
Bank of America customers who qualify for the Preferred Rewards Program and its best-in-class cash back rates.
If you don’t have substantial savings or investments in a qualifying Bank of America or Merrill account, you might want to consider a low-interest card with a higher cash back rate or multiple bonus categories. The Discover it® Cash Back card could be a great alternative thanks to its combination of solid intro APR offers and great mix of rotating categories.
Most welcome offers provide three months to meet the spending requirement, but not this one. With the Blue Cash Everyday Card, you can earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card within the first 6 months.
People whose daily routines involve a lot of mealtimes and motoring around. This no-annual-fee card can help you earn considerable cash back at U.S. supermarkets and U.S. gas stations, as well as U.S. online retail purchases.
If you don't plan to spend much on gas or groceries, a more flexible cash back card, such as the Discover it® Cash Back, for example, may be preferable.
It boasts a unique welcome offer that could carry a ton of value, especially if you’re looking to save on the cost of a balance transfer. It also charges limited fees and gives you a chance at a potentially low ongoing APR.
Anyone who wants to minimize interest charges without sacrificing long-term value.
If you're looking for a low-interest card with a simpler rewards structure, consider the Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card, which offers unlimited 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases.
It offers a terrific mix of everyday rewards categories, making it one of your best bets for ongoing value after your intro APR period comes to an end.
Anyone looking to chip away at debt or finance new purchases without sacrificing everyday rewards.
The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express carries a potentially low ongoing APR, a solid welcome offer and an impressive rewards rate at U.S. online retailers, U.S. gas stations and U.S. supermarkets. The online retailer category is especially unique and could hold a ton of value for some shoppers.
Along with this card’s terrific, low-maintenance flat cash rewards rate, you can take advantage of a solid intro APR offer on both purchases and qualifying balance transfers.
People who want to earn rewards on everyday spending while chipping away at outstanding balances
If you don't mind keeping track of rotating bonus categories, the Discover it® Cash Back card could be a good alternative since it offers an intro APR for balance transfers and purchases, a chance at a low ongoing APR and a mix of practical and popular spending categories.
This card is fairly well-rounded, with decent flat-rate rewards, a reasonable regular variable APR range and few fees. If you want a no-fuss card that earns steady cash back rewards on everyday purchases, the Quicksilver Cash Rewards is a notable consideration for your wallet.
Consumers who want to earn solid flat-rate rewards on all purchases and have multiple options to redeem earnings.
The Chase Freedom Flex Card is an excellent pick if you prefer to strategize and earn even more cash back by tracking and managing bonus categories.
It has one of the longest intro APR offers available for balance transfers made in the first 60 days, making it a great option if you’re looking to maximize your breathing room as you pay down debt.
People who are focused on paying off credit card debt can benefit most from this card despite the fact that it has no rewards or welcome offer. While this limits the card’s long-term value, its long intro APR offer can help you pay off debt with minimal extra costs.
If you want a low-interest balance transfer card that also offers rewards, consider the Discover it® Balance Transfer, which not only carries an intro APR on balance transfers, but also comes with bonus cash back in a mix of rotating categories.
The combination of the intro APR offer on both purchases and balance transfers with its rewards program makes the Citi Rewards+ Card a solid option for frugal shoppers. Also, the Citi Rewards+ is the only card that automatically rounds your points up to the nearest 10 points on every purchase with no cap.
People who want a low-interest card that also earns rewards on everyday spending.
It carries a potentially low ongoing APR and one of the longest introductory APR periods on the market, making it a great first option if you’re looking to save on interest.
Anyone looking to pay off debt or finance new purchases, though it makes the most sense if you’d rather have a long intro APR than ongoing rewards.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card also boasts a very long intro APR period on both purchases and qualifying balance transfers, and it may make more sense if you’d like to switch to one of that issuer’s rewards cards in the future.
You’ll enjoy one of the lowest ongoing variable APRs on the market. That makes this card one of your best bets if you think you’ll need to carry a balance long term.
People looking for both a decent intro APR period on balance transfers and a low ongoing APR after that.
This card is a great option if you need to carry a balance long term and want to keep interest charges low, but if a long intro APR period or rewards are more important to you, consider the Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card. It comes with a long intro APR offer, a low balance transfer fee and a decent flat cash back rate on all purchases.
A low-interest credit card is defined by its APR (annual percentage rate), which can be either variable or fixed. If the low end of the variable percentage is around 18 percent, it generally qualifies as a low-interest card. Most credit cards are variable-rate credit cards, meaning their APRs fluctuate alongside the prime rate.
Paying your balance on time and in full every month is the surest way to avoid interest altogether, and this method is what we recommend first. Alternatively, a low-interest card could help you pay less interest if you carry a balance.
Bankrate Insight
According to one Bankrate survey, about 94 percent of economists say the Fed, the entity that sets the prime rate, may start cutting interest rates as early as 2024. These forecasts indicate that Interest rates may remain at record highs for a bit longer, making low-interest cards an even more attractive tool to have in the meantime.
Understanding your card’s interest rate
Although annual percentage rates are expressed on a yearly basis, your lender will charge you each month as long as you carry a credit card balance. Your card’s APR will typically be listed on your monthly credit card statement. It can appear fairly straightforward at first glance, but understanding how that percentage applies to your current balance requires some calculations. For example, if you currently owe $500 and your card’s APR is 15 percent, you’ll find that you owe $6.25 in interest for the month. The formulas are as follows:
Credit card APR ÷ 12 months = Monthly interest rate Monthly interest rate x Total balance = Total interest charge for the month
Credit card APR
Monthly interest rate
Total balance
Total interest charge for the month
15%
1.25%
$500
$6.25
Pros and cons of low-interest credit cards
Pros
You’ll save on interest: Lower-than-average interest rates mean that if you carry a credit card balance, you won’t incur as much in interest charges.
You can save on existing credit card debt: By completing a balance transfer to a low-interest credit card, you can save yourself a lot on interest payments and consolidate high-interest credit card debt to one place, making your debt payoff journey simpler.
Ideal for large purchases: If you plan to make a large purchase but may need some time to pay it off, a low-interest credit card can be a helpful tool to reduce the risk of accruing hefty interest charges.
Cons
Limited rewards: Low-interest cards typically come with limited rewards programs. If you want a card that helps you accumulate high amounts of points, miles or cash back, it’s best to look elsewhere.
Credit requirements: The credit scores a consumer may need to qualify for most low-interest cards trend toward good-to-excellent. If you’re not at the good-to-excellent level yet, you should aim to improve your credit score before applying for the best approval odds.
Long-term value: While low-interest credit cards are quite helpful in the correct situation, the lack of long-term premium perks and benefits may eventually leave some individuals wanting more.
A low-interest card is a good idea for…
Credit cards with low interest rates can come in handy for people in specific situations. Consider a low-interest credit card if you find yourself in these scenarios:
The best strategy to avoid interest is to not carry a balance on your credit card, but that might not be possible in every situation. One advantage of low-interest cards is that if you wind up carrying a balance, the interest could be less costly. If you occasionally can’t pay your balances off in full or you’re a first-time cardholder worried about that possibility, a low interest rate might prove reassuring.
A balance transfer could help you save hundreds of dollars that would otherwise have gone toward paying off high-interest credit card debt. Even if the introductory offer is low-interest rather than zero-interest, you'd save money as long as the intro rate is lower than what you're currently paying. To see what the balance transfer process might look like, you can use Bankrate's Credit Card Balance Transfer Calculator.
In cases where you know you have a large purchase coming up, a low-interest card — or even better, a zero-interest card with a solid introductory offer on purchases — could be a smart choice. You’ll likely save much more on the purchase overall if you use a card like this effectively.
A low-interest card is not ideal for…
While some low interest cards tout generous rewards programs, they typically don’t have what’s best in show in terms of rewards, perks and benefits. More often you’ll find credit cards with popular perks like statement credits, travel credits for TSA PreCheck or CLEAR and lounge access on cards with hefty annual fees and larger ongoing APRs. Essentially, if you want more valuable perks and benefits, you’ll likely have to pay a little extra.
The primary draw for a low-interest credit card is that it could help you save if you have to carry a balance. If you’re someone who regularly pays your balance off in full every month, then you’re better off looking at other credit cards with more valuable perks and generous rewards rates.
If you’ve made credit mistakes in the past and you’re starting to rebuild, it may prove difficult to find a card with a low interest rate for a while. Credit cards for bad credit often come with high APRs, security deposits and even annual fees. These added costs are to make up for lending to what issuers may consider a risky borrower.
Still unsure if a low-interest credit card is right for you? Check out our Credit Card Spender Type Tool, where you can get personalized credit card recommendations based on your credit score, spending habits and daily needs.
How much could you save with a low-interest card?
Few people actually know the APR on their credit card. In fact, one Bankrate survey found that 43 percent of people who carry a monthly balance don’t know the attached interest rate. As credit card APRs climb to an all-time high, intentionally picking a card with an interest rate below the current average could give your wallet a bit of a break.
Current credit card interest rates
Unlike a card that has a zero percent intro APR offer, you won’t completely skip interest if you carry a balance on a low-interest card. However, you could still save more than what you would with a card that has a high interest rate. Here’s an example of how much you could save carrying a balance on a card with an 18 percent interest rate versus carrying a balance on a card with an interest rate at the current average of around 20 percent.
Credit card APR
Monthly interest rate
Total balance
Total interest charge for the month
18%
1.5%
$500
$7.50
20%
~1.7%
$500
~$8.50
*formulas used are as follows: Credit card APR ÷ 12 months = Monthly interest rate Monthly interest rate x Total balance = Total interest charge for the month
Tips on choosing the best low-interest card for you
If carrying a balance is something you may do regularly, choosing a low-interest card could be key to staving off some of the most expensive interest charges. While we’ll always advise that it’s best to pay your balance in full each month, if you’re unable, here are some tips and questions to consider when choosing a low-interest card.
What’s your credit score?
People with higher credit scores tend to qualify for lower interest rates on any kind of loan, including credit cards. If your credit is fair or bad, you may not qualify for the most advantageous rates. Find out what your current score is and check for any issues or errors on your credit report. If your credit needs work, stick to a long-term strategy for improving your credit score.
Do you want long-term value?
Many of the best low-interest credit cards often skip the extra bells and whistles in favor of keeping costs low and helping you focus on reducing your balance. But some cards do offer modest perks and rewards programs. If you’re trying to pair low-interest with long-term value, you’ll have a few options to explore.
Can you see if you’re pre-qualified?
A pre-qualified offer involves an initial evaluation before beginning the actual process of applying. With pre-qualification, you won't be subject to a hard inquiry that can temporarily lower your credit score. You can also check out Bankrate’s CardMatch™ tool to see which offers fit you best without impacting your credit score.
Expert advice for low-interest cards
One of the common misconceptions about credit cards is that they can be dangerous to your financial health. The truth is that credit cards themselves aren’t bad, but if you’re not careful, interest can quickly plunge you into debt. Low-interest cards are a great way to avoid hefty interest charges. Here’s some of our best advice to keep interest payments at bay with your low-interest credit card:
Pay off your balances
Low-interest cards are great for times when it becomes necessary to carry a credit card balance from month to month, but if you use your credit card wisely, interest payments don’t have to be a part of the equation at all. Paying the total of your credit card balance each month allows you to avoid interest charges altogether.
Consolidate debt to a low-interest card
If you find yourself with a balance on one or more credit cards with high interest rates, consider moving that debt to a single low-interest card, if possible. Completing a balance transfer can help reduce the amount you’ll pay in interest and simplify the debt repayment process.
Keep future spending in mind
lf you plan to finance a significant purchase on a credit card, be sure to keep low-interest cards top of mind. You can save on interest and pay less over time with a low-interest card. To double the benefit, try finding a card with a zero percent intro APR offer to start. Then, if that card has a low ongoing interest rate, you could add even more to your savings potential.
Negotiate your interest rate
If you're dead set on finding a way to lower your credit card interest rate, contact your issuer. You can call and ask to lower your interest rate or even negotiate a new payment plan entirely. If you've generally been on time with your payments and have been a loyal customer, use those points in making your case. With the right approach, you could be successful in lowering your rate.
How we assess the best low-interest credit cards
Bankrate scores individual cards using a 5-star system that measures their overall quality and value. For low-interest cards, we highlighted essential criteria including APRs, introductory APR offers, annual fees and balance transfer offers.
APRs
Standard APRs can range from below 10 percent to above 20 percent. A penalty APR is the rate you would incur if you were late in making a payment, and it could approach 30 percent. With low-interest at the top of mind, we pay particular attention to APR in all its forms.
0% introductory APR offers
This temporary interest-free period can significantly help cardholders who are looking to use the card as a tool to pay down debt or pay off a forthcoming large purchase.
Annual fee
Is the card’s annual fee worth it? Do the rewards and benefits justify the expense? We take annual fees into account when judging a card’s overall value.
Frequently asked questions about low-interest credit cards
Your creditworthiness and financial health play an essential role in the interest rate of your credit card. If you have good credit, your APR (or interest rate) may be lower than if your credit score needs some work. The higher your credit score, the lower your interest rate could be.
An easy way to determine whether your card has a desirable interest rate is to take a look at average credit card APRs and see how your rate compares. Currently, anything at or under 16 percent qualifies as a good interest rate for most consumers.
With low-interest credit cards, the ongoing interest rate after any intro APR period is lower than most other credit cards, on average. On the other hand, 0 percent interest credit cards are only zero-interest for a certain time after opening the account, and then the regular APR kicks in, which may or may not be low.
In most circumstances, yes. A low interest rate can be a very valuable tool in tackling credit card debt, and sometimes negotiation with your card provider is the best way to make it happen. Accruing interest costs you money, so take the necessary steps to save.
If you're dead set on finding a way to lower your credit card interest rate, contact your issuer. You can call and ask to lower your interest rate or even negotiate a new payment plan entirely. If you've generally been on time with your payments and have been a loyal customer, use those points in making your case. With the right approach, you could be successful in lowering your rate.
Technically, any credit card can be low interest as long as you pay off your balance in full every month. If you never carry a balance, your interest rate is effectively zero percent.
When those ideal circumstances don't apply, however, you might consider a credit card with a favorable low-end APR range.
Before you call up your card issuer and ask them to waive interest, you need to review your creditworthiness and financial health. If you do not regularly carry a balance and do not usually pay interest, there is a chance that your issuer may waive your interest charge.
However, if you have a substantial balance, your issuer may be less likely to waive interest or late fees. If this is the case, a balance transfer card may be worth considering to help avoid APR temporarily while you chip away at your debt. The only way to know if your credit card company will waive your interest is to ask, but make sure to keep your personal credit history in mind as you do.
Credit card interest rates are influenced by the Federal Reserve’s prime rate, and the prime rate changes based on the judgment of federal regulators. Such decisions are largely based on the state of the national economy.
If you have an outstanding balance on your credit card, or you tend to carry a balance from month to month, falling interest rates can be welcome news. However, the only sure way to reduce the cost of credit card interest is to avoid it altogether by paying your entire balance each month.
Ask the experts: Is it possible to get a card with a low interest rate if you have bad credit?
There is a strong correlation between the interest rate you are eligible for and your credit score. The higher your credit score is, the better the rate issuers offer you might be.
Even if your credit score is poor, however, you won't be charged any interest if you keep the balance to zero. Most cards will give you a 25 to 30 day grace period. It won’t matter how high your interest rate is, issuers won’t charge finance fees as long as you pay your bill in full before or by the due date. The more you do that, your credit score should rise, so if and when you want a new credit card with a low APR, you will be in a better position to qualify.
The average credit card rate is now well above 20 percent. For consumers with blemished credit history, the rates are typically closer to 30 percent due to the increased risk for the issuer. Consumers with bad credit will find it difficult to qualify for any unsecured credit card and may have to start with a secured credit card to help build or rebuild positive credit history. Consumers with bad credit who apply for an unsecured credit card will typically only be approved for sub-prime cards with a low credit limit and high interest rate. These cards may also carry high fees. Bad credit users should take special care not to carry a balance on the card or use more than one-third of the credit limit at any one time.
If you have bad credit, your options for cards might be limited, and your focus should be doing what you can to get your credit score up. Shop around for the lowest rate you can find. No matter what the interest rate is on the card you do get, the best thing to aim for is to not put more on your card than what you can comfortably pay off every month by your due date. It doesn’t matter what the interest rate is if you aren’t carrying a balance. Frequent on-time payments will help you build your score up to land a lower rate card.
We use primary sources to support our work. Bankrate’s authors, reporters and editors are subject-matter experts who thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate, timely and relevant.
Tracy Stewart is a personal finance writer specializing in credit card loyalty programs, travel benefits, and consumer protections.
