Why you might want a different rewards card

Although this card has strong rewards rates and a low ongoing APR, it lacks the benefits available on credit cards from major issuers. Some cardholders may also not want to join a credit union.

Rewards value: Limited redemption methods

While this is an American Express card, cardholders will earn Navy Federal Rewards points, not American Express Membership Rewards points. Navy Federal Rewards are worth 1 cent per point and you can redeem them for cash back, travel, gift cards or merchandise through the Navy Federal website. This is an acceptable point value, but these points lack the power and flexibility of Amex points, which are among the most valuable rewards currencies when transferred for travel purchases.

If you’re hoping to maximize travel redemptions and boost the value of your rewards, this isn’t the card for you. Instead, consider exploring rewards cards from other issuers, like Capital One, Chase and American Express. These issuers have expansive card offerings and top the charts for the best credit card rewards.

Membership required: You’ll need to qualify for Navy Federal

Because the card is a Navy Federal Credit Union-branded credit card, you have to be a member of the credit union to apply. Eligibility is restricted to those who serve or have served in the military, are civilian personnel with the Department of Defense or are an immediate family member of either.

It doesn’t take much to join if you meet the eligibility requirements, but banking loyalty comes down to personal preference and what makes you the most comfortable. If you don’t want to shake things up just to apply for a credit card, there are more accessible reward card options available with comparable card features, rewards rates and welcome offers.

Intro APR: Lacks a 0% offer for new cardholders

If you have current card debt, you can take advantage of this card’s modest introductory APR, but there are cards with 0 percent offers that can help shield you from even more interest. This card’s key strength is its low ongoing APR, making it an ideal match for people making new purchases who need to carry their balance for a few months.

No welcome offer: Compares poorly to competitors

The lack of a welcome offer is disappointing no matter the card type. This is especially true because many cash back and rewards cards at this credit tier offer sign-up bonuses valued at around $200.