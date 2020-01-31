Navy Federal Credit Union Review 2024
At a glance
CDs
Checking
Savings
MMA
Overview
Navy Federal Credit Union is open to families nationwide with ties to the U.S. military, with many of its branches located on or near military bases. It’s a good fit for anyone looking for a credit union known for providing reliable customer service and an extensive network of more than 300 branches worldwide.
Highlights
- 24/7 Customer Service
- Free Checking
- ATM Fee Refunds
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Overall
Navy Federal Credit Union is the world’s largest credit union serving millions of military members and their families. It offers more than 300 branches worldwide and 24/7 customer service. Its money market account and share certificates generally earn yields above the national average, but higher rates can still be found elsewhere.
Pros
-
Members have access to more than 300 branches.
-
Access is available to more than 30,000 free in-network ATMs.
-
Navy Federal has been recognized for offering high-quality customer service.
-
The credit union offers APYs on its money market account and certificates that are above national averages.
Cons
-
The savings account yield is relatively low.
-
Membership is only available to those with a military affiliation.
Navy Federal Credit Union banking products
FEATURES
Navy Federal Credit Union savings overview
Navy Federal members also have the option of opening an Education Savings Account (ESA), in which funds grow tax free for qualified primary, secondary and higher education expenses. Total contributions per beneficiary, however, are capped at $2,000 a year.
Pros
-
The minimum deposit needed to open and maintain the account is very low.
-
No monthly service fees apply.
Cons
-
Savings account yields are very low.
-
The account does not come with an ATM card.
-
An inactive member fee is assessed quarterly to those who don’t meet minimum balance or account activity requirements.
-
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged?
|Overdraft fee
|$20
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|$29
|Monthly maintenance fee
|$0 – $10
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|$1
|Excessive transaction fee
|None
Customer experience
Customer support
Branch availability: Navy Federal offers more than 300 branches, some of which are located on military bases. It offers overseas branches located in 10 countries.
Customer service: Customer service representatives are available in the U.S. to speak with members over the phone 24/7. Online, members who have questions can access live chat. Those looking for help to manage their finances will find a bevy of useful tools, including calculators, deployment advice, seminars and events, and more on the credit union's website.
Digital experience
Navy Federal offers a mobile app for both Apple and Android users. These are highly rated and let customers do things like deposit checks, pay bills and transfer money between accounts. Apple Pay and Google Pay are options for account holders looking for a mobile wallet. Navy Federal also offers an app for Kindle Fire users.
About Navy Federal Credit Union
Navy Federal Credit Union was founded in 1933. While it began with just seven members, the credit union now serves more than 13 million members across the globe. It’s headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.
The credit union primarily strives to support military members, veterans and their families. Membership is open to Department of Defense employees, retirees, veterans and active-duty service members in any branch of the armed forces.
Members have access to credit cards, loans and deposit accounts in addition to special discounts and offers for their affiliation with the credit union.
How does Navy Federal Credit Union compare to other banks?
Navy Federal Credit Union vs. USAA
Both NavyFederal Credit Union and USAA are financial entities that solely service military members, veterans and their families. USAA offers a wider array of services covering everything from car insurance to investment accounts. Navy Federal focuses solely on banking.
Neither institution offers high yields on its savings account. Navy Federal offers above average rates on its share certificates and generally offers higher rates on those compared to USAA. Moreover, Navy Federal offers a money market account while USAA doesn’t. If that’s what you’re in the market for, Navy Federal may be a good option.
In terms of digital and mobile banking, both Navy Federal and USAA get high marks for their apps and online experience. That noted, USAA is mostly an online-only experience, with no branches but access to around 100,000 ATMs. In contrast, Navy Federal has about 300 branches and offers access to more than 30,000 fee-free ATMs. Thus, if you’re primarily looking for physical presence, Navy Federal Credit Union will be the better choice.
Navy Federal Credit Union FAQs
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
