Best business credit cards for startups in 2023

Published on October 29, 2024

If you’re running a startup, having access to a credit card that can service your company’s unique needs is essential.

The right business credit card for a startup can give your company access to capital, flexible financing terms and perks that will help you start your business and connect with clients around the globe. You’ll also be able to build your business’s credit separately from your personal credit, which can help if you ever apply for a business loan.

But the best card for your business depends on what you most want from the account.

Comparing the best credit cards for startups

Top credit cards for startups in 2024

Best sign-up bonus

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

Best for payment arrangements

American Express® Business Gold Card

Best for cash back

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

Best for pay-in-full cardholders

Capital One Spark Cash Plus

Best for Fair Credit

Capital One Spark Classic for Business

How to choose a business credit card for a start-up

The card that best suits your business depends on the type of business you own and how much you spend each year. Here are some things to think about as you narrow your choices:

  • How much you spend: If you spend upwards of $100,000 each year for your business, you’ll want to choose a card that gives you access to a similar credit limit. Charge cards like the Spark Cash Plus and the Amex Business Gold are great options for big spenders.
  • Where you spend your money: If you spend a lot on office supplies, internet, phone service, travel, dining or elsewhere, you’ll want to choose a card with boosted rewards categories that match those expenses. This lets you maximize your rewards earnings so you can rake in some nice bonuses when you redeem your points or cash back.
  • Will you carry a balance: If you need to carry a balance from one billing cycle to the next, you won’t be able to use a charge card, which requires payment in full at the end of each month. Choose a credit card with a low ongoing APR to minimize interest charges.
  • Annual fees: If you can’t afford — or don’t want to pay — an annual fee, stick to a no-annual-fee card. These cards are simple and low stakes, two qualities that can go a long way when navigating the ups and downs of building your business.

Frequently asked questions for startup credit cards

The bottom line

Business credit cards are worthwhile tools for startups, but the key is to choose the right one for you and your company and manage it responsibly. While the extra rewards and the value of certain benefits are nice, sometimes all you need is credit. Business cards for start-ups are generally simplified rewards cards with rewards categories that match most business expenses.

Before you apply, consider our picks for the best small-business credit cards, as there might be additional options that suit your business needs.

*The information about the U.S. Bank Business Platinum Card and Capital One® Spark® Classic for Business has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

