Are business credit card rewards taxable?

Key takeaways Business credit card rewards are not considered income, which means they are not taxable. Instead, credit card rewards are considered rebates on items you purchased with a credit card.

If you’re earning any kind of bonus from a financial institution, and you don’t have to spend any money to receive it — like a bonus for opening a savings account, for example — you should expect to pay taxes.

If you pay for business expenses with rewards points or miles, you won’t be able to deduct those expenses as business purchases since you didn’t technically pay for them.

A business credit card can be a valuable financial tool, and that’s particularly true if you choose one that offers cash back or travel rewards. Still, it’s easy to get confused about the rewards you earn with a business credit card and how the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) treats them.

If you’re wondering whether business credit card rewards are taxable, the simple answer is no.

“Cash back rewards, points or miles are generally not taxable since the IRS considers these types of rewards as rebates on money spent,” says Lisa Greene-Lewis, certified public accountant (CPA) and tax expert with TurboTax.

So, whether you receive your credit card rewards for your business in the form of cash back, a statement credit, a gift card or a travel credit, you won’t pay taxes on those rewards.

What the IRS says about business credit card rewards

Business credit card rewards typically come in the form of points, cash back or miles . Here’s how the IRS handles each:

Cash back

As mentioned previously, cash back rewards are treated the same way rebates are treated. That’s why cash back earned with a rewards credit card for business expenses won’t be taxed if you earned those rewards based on a percentage of your spending.

Points and miles

The same general rule applies to other types of rewards you could earn with a business credit card, including hotel points and airline miles.

According to an IRS announcement in 2002 , several issues relate to the benefits of business credit cards. These include how and when income is valued and how to identify “personal use benefits attributable to business (or official) expenditures versus those attributable to personal expenditures,” for which there are no official guidelines.

As a result, the IRS “has not pursued a tax enforcement program with respect to promotional benefits such as frequent flyer miles.”

What business rewards are taxable?

While credit card rewards earned with a business rewards credit card are not considered taxable income, there are instances where other types of rewards require you to pay taxes.

A common example includes bank account bonuses you earn for opening a new business checking or savings account. These bonuses are different because you are not required to spend money to earn them, so they’re not technically rebates.

Money Bag Icon Taxable vs. non-taxable rewards The main difference between taxable rewards and those that are not taxable is if you have to spend money to earn them. If you’re earning any kind of bonus from a financial institution, and you don’t have to spend any money to receive it, you should expect to receive a 1099-INT tax form in the mail or on your bank’s online portal. Make sure you check both just in case your bank sends it one way and not the other. Note that this is the same form banks send you to report interest you’ve earned in a checking account or high-yield savings account.

Using rewards to pay for business expenses

For the most part, paying business expenses with a credit card isn’t much different than if you had paid any other way, such as with a check or cash. However, you cannot deduct business-related purchases as a business expense for tax purposes if you pay for them with credit card rewards.

If, for example, you used miles you earned with a credit card to pay for an $800 flight to a business meeting, you couldn’t deduct the cost of that flight as a business expense on your taxes since you didn’t pay money for it.

Many business owners are lucky enough to earn a ton of airline mileage for their business travel, but when it comes to deducting airfare, business owners should know that they can’t double-dip and use their mileage to cover a full trip and then deduct the full cost on their taxes. — Lisa Greene-Lewis, tax expert with TurboTax

This is true whether you pay for an expense entirely with rewards or only partly with rewards. In the case of an $800 business flight where you covered $500 of the cost with rewards and paid the $300 difference in cash, you could only deduct the amount you paid out of pocket ($300) as a business expense.

The bottom line

Your business credit card rewards are not taxable, but there can still be tax implications depending on how you use them. If you pay for business expenses with rewards points or miles, you won’t be able to deduct those expenses as business purchases since you didn’t technically pay for them.

One way for small business owners to have their cake and eat it, too, is to pay for business expenses on their card to earn rewards, then use the rewards for personal travel and spending. That way, you can still claim tax deductions on these business expenses . However you redeem your credit card rewards, you can rest easy knowing that you won’t be taxed for earning them.