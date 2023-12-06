Capital on Tap Business Credit Card review: Worth it for a chance at a high limit?

Why you might want a different business credit card

Though the card offers a high credit limit as well as a consistent flat rewards rate, there are a few drawbacks to consider, such as its subpar welcome offer and the fact that there are other business rewards cards with a higher flat rewards rate. Plus, depending on your creditworthiness, you may be saddled with a hefty APR.

Welcome offer: High spending requirement with low reward

The Capital on Tap Business card’s current welcome offer holds decent value but carries a relatively high spending requirement. You’ll earn $200 after you spend $15,000 with the card in the first three months. While the Capital on Tap Business card deserves credit for offering any sort of sign-up bonus, a $200 bonus is a bit lower than the offers you’ll find on several competing cards.

Though a sign-up bonus should never be your main reason for applying for a card, it can sometimes be the deciding factor when comparing two otherwise similar cards. This puts the Capital on Tap Business card at a slight disadvantage when you consider it next to comparable flat-rate business cards.

APR: A sky-high maximum

While you could wind up with an APR as low as 17.74 percent variable — slightly lower than the average business card interest rate and below the average credit card APR — you could also face a rate as high as 35.99 percent variable. That’s an extremely wide range of potential APRs and the high-end is very high indeed — higher than even some credit-building and store credit cards.

Several no-annual-fee business cards not only match the Capital on Tap Business card’s cash back rate and sign-up bonus offer, but also carry lower high-end APRs and 0 percent intro APR offers.

Rewards: Competitors beat the cash back rate

You’ll earn a flat 1.5 percent cash back rate on all purchases with the Capital on Tap Business card. This is a common flat rate for a business rewards card, but it’s not the highest rate you can get, even if you don’t want to pay an annual fee.

A few competing business cards offer 2 percent back or 2X points on all spending with no annual fee. If earning rewards is your focus and you want to stick with a card that earns at the same rate on all purchases, there’s not much reason to opt for the Capital on Tap Business card and its 1.5 percent cash back rate over a no-annual-fee card that offers 2 percent back.

If you’re set on avoiding an annual fee, the Capital on Tap Business card’s unlimited 1.5 percent rewards rate can still offer solid value. It just doesn’t stand out from the crowd.