Capital on Tap Business Credit Card review: Worth it for a chance at a high limit?

Though its cash back rate is mediocre, it stands out for its soft pull application process and potentially high credit limit

Written by
India Davis
Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
Reviewed by
Re'Dreyona Walker
 /  9 min
Snapshot

3.5

Bankrate rating
Info

Bottom line

The Capital on Tap Business card could be a great fit for small-business owners who need a lot of purchasing power and want to streamline earning rewards. But if you’re looking to maximize your long-term cash back, there are plenty of competing cards that offer higher rates and better perks.

Best for potentially high credit limit
Image of Capital on Tap Business Credit Card

Capital on Tap Business Credit Card
  • Rewards value
    2 / 5
    APR
    1 / 5
    Rewards flexibility
    3 / 5
    Features
    3 / 5
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

Info

$200

Offer valuation

Info

1.5%

Rewards Rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

Capital on Tap Business Credit Card Overview

Boasting a chance at a very high credit limit, an impressive low-end APR and a flat 1.5 percent cash back rate, all at no annual fee, the Capital on Tap Business Credit Card stands as a solid low-cost option for small-business owners looking to keep things simple. This card makes it easy to earn rewards on your spending without the headache of tracking categories or juggling multiple cards, and if you qualify for the low-end APR, you could get the wiggle room you need to finance large expenses. Plus, applying has no impact on your credit score.

Compared to some of the best business credit cards on the market, though, the Capital on Tap Business card may fall a bit short when it comes to long-term value and flexibility. While the card is a good low-maintenance option, its high-end APR is extremely inflated and it only offers few features that set it apart as the best choice for earning rewards, financing business expenses or scoring business-centric perks.

Even so, the card may still make sense based on your priorities and spending habits, especially if you’re a big spender looking for a chance at a very high credit limit. Read on to learn where this card shines, where it falls short and whether it’s worth applying.

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases

    Expert Appraisal: Typical 
    See our expert’s analysis

  • Rewards

    Welcome offer

    • $200 cash back after you spend $15,000 in the first three months

    Expert Appraisal: Weak
    See our expert’s analysis 

  • Credit Card Search

    Rates and fees

    • No annual fee 
    • No foreign transaction fees 
    • No fees on cash advances or returned payments 
    • $29 late payment fee 
    • 17.74 percent to 35.99 percent variable APR

    Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive 
    See our expert’s analysis 

  • Congrats

    Other cardholder perks

    • Apply with no impact to your credit score 
    • Free employee cards 
    • Up to $50,000 credit limit, based on applicant’s creditworthiness

    Expert Appraisal: Good
    See our expert’s analysis

Capital on Tap pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    It offers a chance at a credit limit as high as $50,000, based on creditworthiness.

  • Checkmark

    It has relatively few fees and includes no annual fee or foreign transaction fees, making it a low-cost addition to your wallet.

  • Checkmark

    Applying won’t impact your credit score, so it may hold special appeal if you’re trying to keep your score stable.

Cons

  • The card’s high-end APR is extremely high — far above the rate you’ll find on most competing cards.

  • It offers few noteworthy perks, even for a no-annual-fee card.

  • Its sign-up bonus spending requirement is very high.

Why you might want the Capital on Tap card

The Capital on Tap business card features a very simple rewards program and benefits. Still, the card features a few noteworthy extras. While the card boasts a chance at a very high credit limit — a valuable perk for many small-business owners, to be sure — it otherwise offers few business-centric benefits.

Credit limit: Higher-than-average limit  

One of the Capital on Tap card’s most appealing selling points is its credit limit potential. You could qualify for a credit limit of up to $50,000 — far higher than many traditional business cards can offer. If you need a lot of purchasing power and would rather not get a pricey business charge card, the Capital on Tap Business card could be a solid alternative. Keep in mind, however, that a $50,000 limit is not guaranteed and depends on your creditworthiness.

Perks: Employee-friendly business management

A great perk that comes with the Capital on Tap is access to free employee cards, which is a great way to maximize points on all purchases for your business. You also get to set individual limits for each card to stay in budget. There is also no need to worry about whether an employee will go over without you knowing, as the card sends real-time notifications when they near any spending limit you set.

Furthermore, the card comes with an auto rental collision damage waiver and travel and emergency assistance. The issuer’s website also notes forthcoming accounting integrations with tools like Xero, FreeAgent, Quickbooks and more designed to make it easier to pair transactions with your accounting software.

Why you might want a different business credit card

Though the card offers a high credit limit as well as a consistent flat rewards rate, there are a few drawbacks to consider, such as its subpar welcome offer and the fact that there are other business rewards cards with a higher flat rewards rate. Plus, depending on your creditworthiness, you may be saddled with a hefty APR. 

Welcome offer: High spending requirement with low reward

The Capital on Tap Business card’s current welcome offer holds decent value but carries a relatively high spending requirement. You’ll earn $200 after you spend $15,000 with the card in the first three months. While the Capital on Tap Business card deserves credit for offering any sort of sign-up bonus, a $200 bonus is a bit lower than the offers you’ll find on several competing cards.

Though a sign-up bonus should never be your main reason for applying for a card, it can sometimes be the deciding factor when comparing two otherwise similar cards. This puts the Capital on Tap Business card at a slight disadvantage when you consider it next to comparable flat-rate business cards.

APR: A sky-high maximum

While you could wind up with an APR as low as 17.74 percent variable — slightly lower than the average business card interest rate and below the average credit card APR — you could also face a rate as high as 35.99 percent variable. That’s an extremely wide range of potential APRs and the high-end is very high indeed — higher than even some credit-building and store credit cards. 

Several no-annual-fee business cards not only match the Capital on Tap Business card’s cash back rate and sign-up bonus offer, but also carry lower high-end APRs and 0 percent intro APR offers.

Rewards: Competitors beat the cash back rate

You’ll earn a flat 1.5 percent cash back rate on all purchases with the Capital on Tap Business card. This is a common flat rate for a business rewards card, but it’s not the highest rate you can get, even if you don’t want to pay an annual fee. 

A few competing business cards offer 2 percent back or 2X points on all spending with no annual fee. If earning rewards is your focus and you want to stick with a card that earns at the same rate on all purchases, there’s not much reason to opt for the Capital on Tap Business card and its 1.5 percent cash back rate over a no-annual-fee card that offers 2 percent back.

If you’re set on avoiding an annual fee, the Capital on Tap Business card’s unlimited 1.5 percent rewards rate can still offer solid value. It just doesn’t stand out from the crowd.

How the Capital on Tap Business card compares to other business rewards cards

While the Capital on Tap Business card is a decent option for small-business owners who want to keep earning rewards simple and get a chance at a high credit limit, it’s far from the most lucrative or flexible option. If you’re willing to settle for a potentially lower credit limit or pay an annual fee, you may enjoy better long-term value with one of these alternatives.

Image of Capital on Tap Business Credit Card
Bankrate Score
3.5
Apply now Lock
on Capital On Tap's secure site

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

$200 Cashback
Info

Rewards rate

1.5%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Image of Bank of America&reg; Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard&reg; credit card
Bankrate Score
3.9
Apply now Lock
on Bank of America's secure site

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

$300
Info

Rewards rate

1.5%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Excellent (740 – 850)
Info
Image of Capital One Spark Cash Plus
Bankrate Score
4.6
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site

Annual fee

$150

Intro offer

Up to a $3,000 cash bonus
Info

Rewards rate

2% - 5%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Excellent (740 – 850)
Info

Best cards to pair with the Capital on Tap

Since the Capital on Tap Business card earns 1.5 percent back on all purchases, it could pair especially well with cards that earn a higher rate in spending categories relevant to your business. By combining a flat-rate cash back card like the Capital on Tap Business card with a tiered-category card, you can maximize your earnings on expenses that eat up the most of your business’ budget. Plus, it can still cover miscellaneous expenses that would otherwise earn only 1 percent back.

Who is the Capital on Tap right for?

If you identify with either of the business owner profiles below, the Capital on Tap card might be the right choice for you.

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Capital on Tap Business card worth it?

Considering it charges no annual fee and offers unlimited cash back, the Capital on Tap Business card may be worth it if having a chance at a high credit limit is one of your top priorities. Otherwise, it may not be your most rewarding business card option. Not only is the card’s cash back rate quite average, but it also has no introductory APR offer, a high bonus spending requirement, a potentially sky-high ongoing APR and only a few noteworthy perks.

Frequently asked questions

Compare the best business credit cards
