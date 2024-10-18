If your business has a lot of monthly expenses, signing up for one of the best business credit cards is a wise move. High-limit business credit cards are an ideal choice for business owners with high spending needs. The best options are charge cards with no preset spending limits, or business cards with the possibility of high limits that also include flexible spending limits for when you need to spend more than your limit.

Most issuers don’t disclose credit limits, since they’re based on your unique credit score and business factors. The cards we’ve highlighted are charge cards, so they don’t have a preset spending limit, or they have the possibility of higher credit limits if you qualify. While high spending limits exist with all these cards, it’s important to remember that your creditworthiness will still be a major factor issuers consider when setting your credit limit.

Many business cards also include travel benefits, bonus earning rates in common business categories, sign-up bonuses and intro APR offers on purchases. The key to finding your ideal business card is figuring out which perks you want the most and the types of rewards that will serve you best.

Comparing the best high-limit business credit cards

Card Name Best for Highlights Annual fee Bankrate review score Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Flexible rewards 3X points on travel, shipping purchases, telecommunication services, and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines (up to $150,000 a year in combined purchases) $95 4.4 Capital One Venture X Business Travel rewards 5X points on flights and 10X points on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel portal

on flights and on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel portal 2X points on all purchases $395 4.9 The Business Platinum Card® from American Express Premium travel perks 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked with AmexTravel.com

on flights and prepaid hotels booked with AmexTravel.com 1.5X points on eligible business category purchases of $5,000 or more $695 4.8 American Express® Business Gold Card Flexible bonus categories 4X points in the top two spending categories each billing cycle (from 6 eligible categories, up to $150,000 per year, then 1X)

in the top two spending categories each billing cycle (from 6 eligible categories, up to $150,000 per year, then 1X) 3X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com

on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com 1X points on general purchases $375 5.0 Brex Card Flexible credit limits Up to 8X points for payments made daily

for payments made daily Up to 7X points on eligible purchases with monthly payments $0 5.0 Revenued Business Card Fair credit 3% cash back on all purchases

on all purchases Flexible lines of credit $0 3.9

Top high-limit business credit cards

Best for flexible rewards Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros The card has one of the most valuable sign-up bonuses available. Points get a 25 percent value boost when you redeem through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal, adding extra value. Cons The welcome offer has a high spending requirement which could be difficult to achieve. The benefits are more travel-focused than business-related.



Best for travel rewards Capital One Venture X Business Rating: 4.9 stars out of 5 4.9 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros Card benefits include lounge access, anniversary bonuses, and travel credits which can outweigh the annual fee. No preset spending limit allows unlimited earning potential for businesses with higher expenses. Cons The sign-up bonus has a high spending requirement that some businesses might not be able to reach. You can’t carry a balance on this card and must pay it off in full each billing cycle, limiting its effectiveness.



Best for premium travel perks The Business Platinum Card® from American Express Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5 4.8 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros This card has many benefits, credits, and other perks that can add significant outsized value when fully utilized. The welcome offer is among the highest American Express offers, providing great initial value. Cons The benefits can be difficult to use and you may not need all of them, which decreases the card’s value. The $695 annual fee is among the highest on the market and can be tough to offset.



Best for flexible bonus categories American Express® Business Gold Card Rating: 5 stars out of 5 5 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros Earning elevated rates in your two top-spending categories each month provides helpful flexibility. It offers beneficial expense management tools and travel protections to help all business owners. Cons You’ll need to pay attention to your spending habits to make sure you earn the bonus rates in the categories you want. Other premium business cards offer more travel and luxury perks.



Best for flexible credit limits Brex Card Rating: 5 stars out of 5 5 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros It offers potentially high limits based on your company’s worth and spending patterns. The card doesn’t require a personal guarantee, which can help start-up business owners. Cons Earning maximum rates requires daily payments. Its highest-earning categories aren’t as business-focused as other cards’ categories.



Best for fair credit Revenued Business Card Rating: 3.9 stars out of 5 3.9 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros If your business is profitable, you can access funding even with bad credit. This card offers one of the best flat cash back rates available. Cons The flexible line of credit may be very expensive to use based on your factor rate. Not having enough funds in your account to cover automatic daily finance charges results in a penalty fee.



How to get a high-limit business credit card

Issuers typically consider your personal credit score when you apply for a business credit card, and business owners with excellent credit scores (FICO scores of 740 or higher) have the best chances of approval.

But approval doesn’t guarantee high credit limits. Issuers may also consider your business’ revenue, industry, size and more when determining your credit limit. If you’re concerned about getting a credit limit too low to serve your business’s needs, consider a charge card. Charge cards don’t have a preset spending limit. Instead, you must pay off your balance in full every billing cycle or pay a penalty fee.

When you find the best high-limit business credit card for you, gather the following information about your business for the application:

Business name

Business address

Business structure

Business description

Annual revenue

Number of employees

Estimated spending

Employer Identification Number (EIN) or your Social Security number. Applicants who don’t have an EIN typically apply as a sole proprietor using their Social Security number.

Once you apply for the business card, you’ll typically get the decision and credit limit in minutes. If not, you may receive the decision by mail.

How to choose the best high-limit business card

When comparing high-limit business credit cards, you’ll want to consider which factors are most important for your business. Here are a few of the main considerations you should keep in mind before applying for a business credit card.

Consider rates and fees

Think about how much your business spends and how much it can pay off each month. If you need to carry a balance, consider a business credit card with 0 percent APR offers on purchases or with a low interest rate. But if you can comfortably pay off your balance in full each billing cycle, a charge card may best suit your business.

Also compare business cards’ annual fees, keeping in mind that business credit cards with the best perks and rewards often have higher fees. Consider if the annual fee is worth it or if the fees outweigh the benefits.

Compare rewards programs

Determine if you want to earn rewards on your spending. If you do, figure out if you want to earn cash back, points or miles. Make sure you compare rewards programs for the top cards and issuers on your list so you can choose a card with rewards you’ll actually use.

Look closely at cardholder benefits

Finally, decide which cardholder perks you want the most. Some of the best cards for businesses offer free employee cards, expense-tracking features, QuickBooks integration and more. Every card has different benefits, but choosing a card that helps you run your business is important.

How to maximize a high-limit business credit card

Make sure you pay off your balance in full — if possible — to avoid expensive penalty fees or interest charges

Having a high-limit business credit card can be beneficial for your operations. But like with any credit card, you want to make sure it helps you reach your goals, not hinders you. To maximize your high-limit business credit card, keep the following tips in mind:

Use the card for as much of your business spending as possible, especially if it earns rewards.

Take advantage of features that expand your buying power or allow you to exceed your credit limit responsibly to meet higher spending needs.

Pay your card in full and on time every month because the interest charges and fees can offset any rewards you may earn with the card.

Frequently asked questions

Am I eligible for a business credit card? Caret Down

Any type of business structure is eligible to open a business credit card. This includes corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships and sole proprietorships.

Do business credit cards show up on my credit report? Caret Down

Business credit card activity isn’t generally reported on your personal credit report, but a few exceptions exist . Issuers might report your credit card to consumer credit bureaus activity if your account is delinquent.

Why should you get a business credit card instead of a personal credit card? Caret Down Business credit cards are great for keeping track of business expenses separately from personal cards, which are useful for tax purposes. They often have higher limits than personal cards, since issuers consider business revenue in addition to credit score and personal income.



What’s next?

Get the resources and products you need to grow your business.

The bottom line

The best high-limit business credit cards help you earn rewards on your business spending while providing additional perks and benefits that outweigh its annual fees. While the ability for large-scale spending is there, your business and personal credit factors will determine how much spending power your card has.

Every business card offers something different that may or may not be useful for you. Before signing up for a new business credit card, make sure to compare the top options from all issuers so you can find the best card for your needs.