Best high-limit business cards
If your business has a lot of monthly expenses, signing up for one of the best business credit cards is a wise move. High-limit business credit cards are an ideal choice for business owners with high spending needs. The best options are charge cards with no preset spending limits, or business cards with the possibility of high limits that also include flexible spending limits for when you need to spend more than your limit.
Most issuers don’t disclose credit limits, since they’re based on your unique credit score and business factors. The cards we’ve highlighted are charge cards, so they don’t have a preset spending limit, or they have the possibility of higher credit limits if you qualify. While high spending limits exist with all these cards, it’s important to remember that your creditworthiness will still be a major factor issuers consider when setting your credit limit.
Many business cards also include travel benefits, bonus earning rates in common business categories, sign-up bonuses and intro APR offers on purchases. The key to finding your ideal business card is figuring out which perks you want the most and the types of rewards that will serve you best.
Comparing the best high-limit business credit cards
|Card Name
|Best for
|Highlights
|Annual fee
|Bankrate review score
|Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
|Flexible rewards
|
|$95
|4.4
|Capital One Venture X Business
|Travel rewards
|
|$395
|4.9
|The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
|Premium travel perks
|
|$695
|4.8
|American Express® Business Gold Card
|Flexible bonus categories
|
|$375
|5.0
|Brex Card
|Flexible credit limits
|
|$0
|5.0
|Revenued Business Card
|Fair credit
|
|$0
|3.9
Top high-limit business credit cards
Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
Capital One Venture X Business
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
American Express® Business Gold Card
Brex Card
Revenued Business Card
How to get a high-limit business credit card
Issuers typically consider your personal credit score when you apply for a business credit card, and business owners with excellent credit scores (FICO scores of 740 or higher) have the best chances of approval.
But approval doesn’t guarantee high credit limits. Issuers may also consider your business’ revenue, industry, size and more when determining your credit limit. If you’re concerned about getting a credit limit too low to serve your business’s needs, consider a charge card. Charge cards don’t have a preset spending limit. Instead, you must pay off your balance in full every billing cycle or pay a penalty fee.
When you find the best high-limit business credit card for you, gather the following information about your business for the application:
- Business name
- Business address
- Business structure
- Business description
- Annual revenue
- Number of employees
- Estimated spending
- Employer Identification Number (EIN) or your Social Security number. Applicants who don’t have an EIN typically apply as a sole proprietor using their Social Security number.
Once you apply for the business card, you’ll typically get the decision and credit limit in minutes. If not, you may receive the decision by mail.
How to choose the best high-limit business card
When comparing high-limit business credit cards, you’ll want to consider which factors are most important for your business. Here are a few of the main considerations you should keep in mind before applying for a business credit card.
Consider rates and fees
Think about how much your business spends and how much it can pay off each month. If you need to carry a balance, consider a business credit card with 0 percent APR offers on purchases or with a low interest rate. But if you can comfortably pay off your balance in full each billing cycle, a charge card may best suit your business.
Also compare business cards’ annual fees, keeping in mind that business credit cards with the best perks and rewards often have higher fees. Consider if the annual fee is worth it or if the fees outweigh the benefits.
Compare rewards programs
Determine if you want to earn rewards on your spending. If you do, figure out if you want to earn cash back, points or miles. Make sure you compare rewards programs for the top cards and issuers on your list so you can choose a card with rewards you’ll actually use.
Look closely at cardholder benefits
Finally, decide which cardholder perks you want the most. Some of the best cards for businesses offer free employee cards, expense-tracking features, QuickBooks integration and more. Every card has different benefits, but choosing a card that helps you run your business is important.
How to maximize a high-limit business credit card
Make sure you pay off your balance in full — if possible — to avoid expensive penalty fees or interest charges
Having a high-limit business credit card can be beneficial for your operations. But like with any credit card, you want to make sure it helps you reach your goals, not hinders you. To maximize your high-limit business credit card, keep the following tips in mind:
- Use the card for as much of your business spending as possible, especially if it earns rewards.
- Take advantage of features that expand your buying power or allow you to exceed your credit limit responsibly to meet higher spending needs.
- Pay your card in full and on time every month because the interest charges and fees can offset any rewards you may earn with the card.
Frequently asked questions
-
Any type of business structure is eligible to open a business credit card. This includes corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships and sole proprietorships.
-
Business credit card activity isn’t generally reported on your personal credit report, but a few exceptions exist. Issuers might report your credit card to consumer credit bureaus activity if your account is delinquent.
-
Business credit cards are great for keeping track of business expenses separately from personal cards, which are useful for tax purposes. They often have higher limits than personal cards, since issuers consider business revenue in addition to credit score and personal income.
The bottom line
The best high-limit business credit cards help you earn rewards on your business spending while providing additional perks and benefits that outweigh its annual fees. While the ability for large-scale spending is there, your business and personal credit factors will determine how much spending power your card has.
Every business card offers something different that may or may not be useful for you. Before signing up for a new business credit card, make sure to compare the top options from all issuers so you can find the best card for your needs.