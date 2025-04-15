Skip to Main Content

Best 0% intro APR business credit cards

Erica Sandberg Katie Kelton Brooklyn Lowery
Written by
Erica Sandberg
and
Katie Kelton,
Edited by
Brooklyn Lowery
Published on April 15, 2025 | 4 min read

Young man leading a business meeting
Business owners often have startup or major costs that come with investing in their businesses. A 0 percent intro APR card buys you time to pay off a big purchase without accruing interest. And many of the cards charge no annual fee while letting you earn rewards. As long as you pay off the balance by the end of the intro period — so you’re not charged interest — this type of card can be a win-win for your business.

Several business cards offer the same intro APR period, with varying rewards rates and categories. Another card offers a longer intro period, but lesser rewards. Take a look at our picks below to find the right one for your business.

Top 0% intro APR business cards

Badge Icon Best for the highest flat-rate cash back
The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card image

The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card

Badge Icon Best for the highest flat-rate travel rewards
The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express image

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express

Badge Icon Best for bonus cash back on business expenses
Ink Business Cash® Credit Card image

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

Badge Icon Best for unlimited flat-rate cash back
Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card image

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

Badge Icon Best for a generous welcome bonus

Wells Fargo Signify Business Cash® Card*

Badge Icon Best for a longer intro APR period
U.S. Bank Business Platinum Card image

U.S. Bank Business Platinum Card

Comparing 0% intro APR business cards

Card name Best for Annual fee Recommended credit score Intro APR offer
The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card Highest flat-rate cash back $0 Good, Excellent 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months, then 17.49% - 27.49% Variable
The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express Highest flat-rate travel rewards $0 Excellent, Good 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months, then 17.49% - 27.49% Variable APR
Ink Business Cash® Credit Card Bonus cash back on business expenses $0 Good, Excellent 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months, then a 17.49% - 25.49% Variable APR
Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Unlimited flat-rate cash back $0 Good, Excellent 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months, then a 17.49% - 23.49% Variable APR
Signify Business Cash® Card by Wells Fargo* Generous welcome bonus $0 N/A 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months, then a variable APR of 17.49%-25.49%
U.S. Bank Business Platinum Card* Longer intro APR period $0 Good, Excellent 0% intro APR on purchases for 18 months, then a 16.99% - 25.99% Variable APR

0 percent intro APR business cards typically require a good-to-excellent credit score. If you have bad or fair credit, consider our top picks for business cards for bad credit.

How to choose a 0% intro APR business card

As you search for a business card with a 0 percent intro APR offer, consider the following factors:

  • Decide on the length of intro APR period you need. Depending on the size of your big purchase or balance, 12 months might be plenty of time for you to make interest-free payments before the regular APR kicks in. If you need more time, there’s a card with an 18-month intro period but fewer rewards.
  • Check the regular APR. After the 0 percent intro APR period ends, the regular interest rate begins. If you’re still carrying a balance, you’ll start accruing interest charges. So make sure you’re comfortable with the standard variable APR and what it could cost you in the long run. Card applicants with excellent credit may get approved for a lower APR.
  • Consider the type of rewards structure you want. Some cards offer flat-rate cash back or points on every purchase, while others offer bonus rewards on office supplies and other categories. You could review your last several months of business expenses and estimate how much you’d earn with one type of card versus the other. If your main goal for the card is to pay off a big purchase, look into whether it falls under a card’s bonus category. If not, a high flat-rate card might get you the most rewards on that purchase.
  • Make sure you can secure the welcome bonus. Some welcome bonuses have higher spending requirements in the first few months than others. If you run a small business that won’t spend $5,000 in three months, for example, then you may want to opt for a smaller welcome bonus with a smaller spending requirement. That’s better than not earning a welcome bonus at all.

Choosing a business credit card with a 0 percent intro APR offer is a good idea if you want to finance a large purchase without paying high interest fees. Some business cards offer a 0 percent intro APR period for balance transfers too, which buys you time to pay off credit card debt, interest-free.

It’s best if you can pay off the balance by the time the intro period ends, or you’ll start accruing interest quickly. Before you apply for the card, have a monthly repayment plan in place that reduces your debt to zero in 12 months or however long the intro offer lasts.

However, if you don’t need to pay off debt or a large purchase over time, one of the best business credit cards without an intro APR offer could offer better rewards, a bigger welcome bonus and more benefits.

The bottom line

A business credit card that gives new cardholders months of interest-free financing is enticing. Not only can you save money on interest and repay with flexibility, but you can often earn rewards and a welcome offer. A 0 percent intro APR card might be what your business needs to get off the ground or grow to the next level.

Frequently asked questions

*The information about the Signify Business Cash® Card by Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank Business Platinum Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

