Is a 0% APR card right for you?

Is a 0% APR card right for you?

Business owners often have startup or major costs that come with investing in their businesses. A 0 percent intro APR card buys you time to pay off a big purchase without accruing interest. And many of the cards charge no annual fee while letting you earn rewards. As long as you pay off the balance by the end of the intro period — so you’re not charged interest — this type of card can be a win-win for your business.

Several business cards offer the same intro APR period, with varying rewards rates and categories. Another card offers a longer intro period, but lesser rewards. Take a look at our picks below to find the right one for your business.

Top 0% intro APR business cards

Badge Icon Best for the highest flat-rate cash back The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card Learn More in our Bankrate review Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros Pay off a big purchase over 12 months without accruing interest. Earn generous cash back on every purchase without needing to manage a complicated spending strategy or bonus categories. The Expanded Buying Power feature lets you spend above your credit limit for no fee under certain conditions. Cons If you’re likely to spend more than $50,000 a year, your rewards potential becomes limited. The foreign transaction fee makes this a subpar card for international business travelers or those making purchases in foreign currency.



Badge Icon Best for the highest flat-rate travel rewards The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express Learn More in our Bankrate review Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros Pay off a balance for 12 months without interest charges. Join the world of Amex travel by earning Membership Rewards points to redeem for travel or transfer to high-value airline and hotel partners. Enjoy Expanded Buying Power and free employee cards. Cons The $50,000 annual spending cap for 2X points means that big spenders might be reduced to earning 1X points. International business travelers pay a foreign transaction fee.



Badge Icon Best for bonus cash back on business expenses Ink Business Cash® Credit Card Learn More in our Bankrate review Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros Pay off a big upfront purchase over 12 months, interest-free. If you spend a lot on business supplies, utilities, gas and dining out, this rewards structure could help you reap more cash back than with a flat-rate card. Your rewards accrue as Chase Ultimate Rewards points so they can be redeemed as cash back or as travel rewards. Cons Some businesses might spend more on certain types of inventory or travel that don’t fall under the boosted rewards categories. Foreign transactions fees mean you won’t want to bring this card internationally or use it to make purchase with foreign vendors.



Badge Icon Best for unlimited flat-rate cash back Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Learn More in our Bankrate review Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros Like other comparable cards, get 12 months to finance a big purchase without interest fees. Earn simple, unlimited cash back on every purchase for your business with no strategy required. Free employee cards, purchase protection and cell phone protection add value to this no-annual-fee card. Cons This flat rate isn’t as high as other 2 percent flat-rate cards. The foreign transaction fees will negate — doubly so — rewards earned on purchases in foreign currency.



Badge Icon Best for a generous welcome bonus Wells Fargo Signify Business Cash® Card* Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros After opening the account, get a good welcome bonus, 12 months of no interest and 2 percent cash rewards on eligible purchases. You’ll get a complimentary Priority Pass membership, which lets you enter a number of airport lounges for only a “pay as you go” fee. Cons To apply for the card, you must be a Wells Fargo customer with a checking or savings account that’s been open for at least two months. Wells Fargo rewards are valued slightly lower than competitors because they have a limited list of travel transfer partners.



Badge Icon Best for a longer intro APR period U.S. Bank Business Platinum Card Learn More in our Bankrate review Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros Pay off your card balance over 18 billing cycles interest-free, giving you plenty of time to invest in your business. Get free employee cards with the ability to set card controls like where, when and for how much the cards are used. Cons With no rewards or welcome bonus, this card won’t offer you much value after the intro APR period ends. The foreign transaction fee and other fees could quickly start to add up.



Comparing 0% intro APR business cards

0 percent intro APR business cards typically require a good-to-excellent credit score. If you have bad or fair credit, consider our top picks for business cards for bad credit.

How to choose a 0% intro APR business card

As you search for a business card with a 0 percent intro APR offer, consider the following factors:

Decide on the length of intro APR period you need. Depending on the size of your big purchase or balance, 12 months might be plenty of time for you to make interest-free payments before the regular APR kicks in. If you need more time, there’s a card with an 18-month intro period but fewer rewards.

Depending on the size of your big purchase or balance, 12 months might be plenty of time for you to make interest-free payments before the regular APR kicks in. If you need more time, there’s a card with an 18-month intro period but fewer rewards. Check the regular APR. After the 0 percent intro APR period ends, the regular interest rate begins. If you’re still carrying a balance, you’ll start accruing interest charges. So make sure you’re comfortable with the standard variable APR and what it could cost you in the long run. Card applicants with excellent credit may get approved for a lower APR.

After the 0 percent intro APR period ends, the regular interest rate begins. If you’re still carrying a balance, you’ll start accruing interest charges. So make sure you’re comfortable with the standard variable APR and what it could cost you in the long run. Card applicants with excellent credit may get approved for a lower APR. Consider the type of rewards structure you want. Some cards offer flat-rate cash back or points on every purchase, while others offer bonus rewards on office supplies and other categories. You could review your last several months of business expenses and estimate how much you’d earn with one type of card versus the other. If your main goal for the card is to pay off a big purchase, look into whether it falls under a card’s bonus category. If not, a high flat-rate card might get you the most rewards on that purchase.

Some cards offer flat-rate cash back or points on every purchase, while others offer bonus rewards on office supplies and other categories. You could review your last several months of business expenses and estimate how much you’d earn with one type of card versus the other. If your main goal for the card is to pay off a big purchase, look into whether it falls under a card’s bonus category. If not, a high flat-rate card might get you the most rewards on that purchase. Make sure you can secure the welcome bonus. Some welcome bonuses have higher spending requirements in the first few months than others. If you run a small business that won’t spend $5,000 in three months, for example, then you may want to opt for a smaller welcome bonus with a smaller spending requirement. That’s better than not earning a welcome bonus at all.

Is a 0% intro APR business card right for you?

Choosing a business credit card with a 0 percent intro APR offer is a good idea if you want to finance a large purchase without paying high interest fees. Some business cards offer a 0 percent intro APR period for balance transfers too, which buys you time to pay off credit card debt, interest-free.

It’s best if you can pay off the balance by the time the intro period ends, or you’ll start accruing interest quickly. Before you apply for the card, have a monthly repayment plan in place that reduces your debt to zero in 12 months or however long the intro offer lasts.

However, if you don’t need to pay off debt or a large purchase over time, one of the best business credit cards without an intro APR offer could offer better rewards, a bigger welcome bonus and more benefits.

What’s next?

The bottom line

A business credit card that gives new cardholders months of interest-free financing is enticing. Not only can you save money on interest and repay with flexibility, but you can often earn rewards and a welcome offer. A 0 percent intro APR card might be what your business needs to get off the ground or grow to the next level.

Frequently asked questions

What are the credit requirements for a 0% APR business card? Caret Down Icon You usually need good to excellent credit to qualify for business credit cards, or a FICO score of 670 or higher. Your best chance of approval may be with a score of at least 740. There are also limited options for business cards for bad credit.

How do you avoid paying interest on a 0% APR business card? Caret Down Icon With this type of card, the issuer won’t charge interest fees on the balance during the intro period. To avoid interest on a 0 percent APR card , you’ll want to pay off the entire balance before the intro period ends. After that, the regular variable APR kicks in.

Can a 0% intro APR end early? Caret Down Icon Yes, a card issuer may cancel a 0 percent intro APR prematurely if you pay less than the minimum payment or make late payments. Enrolling in credit card autopay ensures you’ll make at least the minimum payment on time.

*The information about the Signify Business Cash® Card by Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank Business Platinum Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.