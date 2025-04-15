We are an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. Our
Brooklyn Lowery is a Senior Editor on the Bankrate credit cards education team where she focuses on helping everyday consumers leverage credit cards as powerful tools in their personal finance toolbox.
Business owners often have startup or major costs that come with investing in their businesses. A 0 percent intro APR card buys you time to pay off a big purchase without accruing interest. And many of the cards charge no annual fee while letting you earn rewards. As long as you pay off the balance by the end of the intro period — so you’re not charged interest — this type of card can be a win-win for your business.
Several business cards offer the same intro APR period, with varying rewards rates and categories. Another card offers a longer intro period, but lesser rewards. Take a look at our picks below to find the right one for your business.
By earning 2 percent cash back on all eligible purchases with the The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card, you’ll tap into one of the highest flat rates on the market every time you swipe — on up to $50,000 per year, then 1 percent. After opening the card, you could finance a big purchase with a 0 percent intro APR on purchases for 12 months (then a 17.49% – 27.49% Variable APR) and earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first three months.
Pros
Pay off a big purchase over 12 months without accruing interest.
Earn generous cash back on every purchase without needing to manage a complicated spending strategy or bonus categories.
The Expanded Buying Power feature lets you spend above your credit limit for no fee under certain conditions.
Cons
If you’re likely to spend more than $50,000 a year, your rewards potential becomes limited.
The foreign transaction fee makes this a subpar card for international business travelers or those making purchases in foreign currency.
Best for the highest flat-rate travel rewards
The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express
In the same family as the Amex Blue Business Cash card, the The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express offers a similar rewards structure but in the form of travel points. You’ll earn 2X points on up to $50,000 in purchases per year, then 1 percent, as well as 2X points on prepaid rental cars booked through American Express Travel. The welcome bonus of 15,000 Membership Rewards points, which you’ll earn after spending $3,000 in the first three months, is worth up to $300 according to Bankrate’s valuation. It has the same intro APR offer as the sibling card above, followed by a 17.49% – 27.49% Variable APR.
Pros
Pay off a balance for 12 months without interest charges.
Join the world of Amex travel by earning Membership Rewards points to redeem for travel or transfer to high-value airline and hotel partners.
Enjoy Expanded Buying Power and free employee cards.
Cons
The $50,000 annual spending cap for 2X points means that big spenders might be reduced to earning 1X points.
International business travelers pay a foreign transaction fee.
The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card gives you an intro 0 percent APR on purchases for 12 months, then a 17.49% – 25.49% Variable APR. For no annual fee, you can get a hefty welcome bonus of up to $750 cash back after spending $6,000 in the first six months. Plus, you’ll earn 5 percent cash back on up to $25,000 in combined spending each account anniversary year at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services, 2 percent cash back at gas stations and restaurants (up to $25,000 combined spending a year), and 1 percent on everything else.
Pros
Pay off a big upfront purchase over 12 months, interest-free.
If you spend a lot on business supplies, utilities, gas and dining out, this rewards structure could help you reap more cash back than with a flat-rate card.
Your rewards accrue as Chase Ultimate Rewards points so they can be redeemed as cash back or as travel rewards.
Cons
Some businesses might spend more on certain types of inventory or travel that don’t fall under the boosted rewards categories.
Foreign transactions fees mean you won’t want to bring this card internationally or use it to make purchase with foreign vendors.
For business owners who want to earn straightforward cash back with no spending caps, the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card could be a great fit. You’ll get unlimited 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases, as well as the chance to earn a welcome bonus of $750 cash back after spending $6,000 in the first three months. And you’ll enjoy an intro 0 percent APR on purchases for 12 months, then a 17.49% – 23.49% Variable APR.
Pros
Like other comparable cards, get 12 months to finance a big purchase without interest fees.
Earn simple, unlimited cash back on every purchase for your business with no strategy required.
Free employee cards, purchase protection and cell phone protection add value to this no-annual-fee card.
Cons
This flat rate isn’t as high as other 2 percent flat-rate cards.
The foreign transaction fees will negate — doubly so — rewards earned on purchases in foreign currency.
Best for a generous welcome bonus
Wells Fargo Signify Business Cash® Card*
The Wells Fargo Signify Business Cash Card offers an impressive combination of a high flat rate — unlimited 2 percent cash rewards on all eligible purchases — and a high welcome bonus — $500 cash rewards bonus after spending $5,000 in the first three months. Your rewards are redeemable for travel or gift cards. And you’ll get 12 months of 0 percent intro APR before a variable APR of 17.49 to 25.49 percent kicks in.
Pros
After opening the account, get a good welcome bonus, 12 months of no interest and 2 percent cash rewards on eligible purchases.
You’ll get a complimentary Priority Pass membership, which lets you enter a number of airport lounges for only a “pay as you go” fee.
Cons
To apply for the card, you must be a Wells Fargo customer with a checking or savings account that’s been open for at least two months.
Wells Fargo rewards are valued slightly lower than competitors because they have a limited list of travel transfer partners.
If your main goal is to buy yourself plenty of time to finance one or multiple large business purchases, the U.S. Bank Business Platinum Card offers 18 billing cycles of a 0 percent intro APR. After that, a 16.99% – 25.99% Variable APR applies. The card doesn’t come with rewards or a welcome bonus.
Pros
Pay off your card balance over 18 billing cycles interest-free, giving you plenty of time to invest in your business.
Get free employee cards with the ability to set card controls like where, when and for how much the cards are used.
Cons
With no rewards or welcome bonus, this card won’t offer you much value after the intro APR period ends.
The foreign transaction fee and other fees could quickly start to add up.
0% intro APR on purchases for 18 months, then a 16.99% - 25.99% Variable APR
0 percent intro APR business cards typically require a good-to-excellent credit score. If you have bad or fair credit, consider our top picks for business cards for bad credit.
How to choose a 0% intro APR business card
As you search for a business card with a 0 percent intro APR offer, consider the following factors:
Decide on the length of intro APR period you need. Depending on the size of your big purchase or balance, 12 months might be plenty of time for you to make interest-free payments before the regular APR kicks in. If you need more time, there’s a card with an 18-month intro period but fewer rewards.
Check the regular APR. After the 0 percent intro APR period ends, the regular interest rate begins. If you’re still carrying a balance, you’ll start accruing interest charges. So make sure you’re comfortable with the standard variable APR and what it could cost you in the long run. Card applicants with excellent credit may get approved for a lower APR.
Consider the type of rewards structure you want. Some cards offer flat-rate cash back or points on every purchase, while others offer bonus rewards on office supplies and other categories. You could review your last several months of business expenses and estimate how much you’d earn with one type of card versus the other. If your main goal for the card is to pay off a big purchase, look into whether it falls under a card’s bonus category. If not, a high flat-rate card might get you the most rewards on that purchase.
Make sure you can secure the welcome bonus. Some welcome bonuses have higher spending requirements in the first few months than others. If you run a small business that won’t spend $5,000 in three months, for example, then you may want to opt for a smaller welcome bonus with a smaller spending requirement. That’s better than not earning a welcome bonus at all.
Is a 0% intro APR business card right for you?
Choosing a business credit card with a 0 percent intro APR offer is a good idea if you want to finance a large purchase without paying high interest fees. Some business cards offer a 0 percent intro APR period for balance transfers too, which buys you time to pay off credit card debt, interest-free.
It’s best if you can pay off the balance by the time the intro period ends, or you’ll start accruing interest quickly. Before you apply for the card, have a monthly repayment plan in place that reduces your debt to zero in 12 months or however long the intro offer lasts.
However, if you don’t need to pay off debt or a large purchase over time, one of the best business credit cards without an intro APR offer could offer better rewards, a bigger welcome bonus and more benefits.
A business credit card that gives new cardholders months of interest-free financing is enticing. Not only can you save money on interest and repay with flexibility, but you can often earn rewards and a welcome offer. A 0 percent intro APR card might be what your business needs to get off the ground or grow to the next level.
Frequently asked questions
You usually need good to excellent credit to qualify for business credit cards, or a FICO score of 670 or higher. Your best chance of approval may be with a score of at least 740. There are also limited options for business cards for bad credit.
With this type of card, the issuer won’t charge interest fees on the balance during the intro period. To avoid interest on a 0 percent APR card, you’ll want to pay off the entire balance before the intro period ends. After that, the regular variable APR kicks in.
Yes, a card issuer may cancel a 0 percent intro APR prematurely if you pay less than the minimum payment or make late payments. Enrolling in credit card autopay ensures you’ll make at least the minimum payment on time.
