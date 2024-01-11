Best credit cards for good credit of January 2024

Written by
Ashley Parks
Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
Reviewed by
Jason Steele
Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
Reviewed by
Jason Steele
Updated January 11, 2024

Good credit grants you access to many card opportunities, including cash back and travel rewards cards with some of the highest rates available. The best credit cards for good credit offer top-of-the-line features like sign-up bonuses, intro APR periods, cost-saving benefits and have some of the most valuable rewards programs.

To learn more, take a look at the cards available from our partners along with our advice on how to find and make the most of a credit card for good credit.

Best for first-year rewards
Image of Discover it&#174; Cash Back

Discover it® Cash Back
4.4
Info
Apply now Lock
on Discover's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

Info

1% - 5%

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

Info
Best for travel redemptions
Image of Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
4.9
Info
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit
Info

Intro offer

Info

$1275

Offer valuation

Info

2 Miles - 5 Miles

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

Info
awards-badge
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
BEST FOR DINING AND ENTERTAINMENT
Image of Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
5.0
Info
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit
Info

Intro offer

Info

1% - 8%

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for household expenses
Image of Credit One Bank&reg; Platinum X5 Visa&reg;

Credit One Bank® Platinum X5 Visa®
3.8
Info
Apply now Lock
on Credit One Bank's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Fair to Good (580 – 740)
Info
Recommended Credit

N/A

Intro offer

Info

1% - 5%

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

Info
awards-badge
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best for families on a budget
Image of Blue Cash Everyday&#174; Card from American Express

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
4.6
Info
Apply now Lock
on American Express's secure site
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit
Info

Intro offer

Info

1% - 3%

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for GM loyalists
Image of My GM Rewards&#174; Mastercard&#174;

My GM Rewards® Mastercard®
4.1
Info
Apply now Lock
on Goldman Sachs Bank USA's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

Info

N/A

Offer valuation

Info

4X - 7X

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

Info
awards-badge
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best for groceries
Image of Blue Cash Preferred&#174; Card from American Express

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
4.4
Info
Apply now Lock
on American Express's secure site
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit
Info

Intro offer

Info

1% - 6%

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for gas and dining
Image of Discover it&#174; Chrome

Discover it® Chrome
4.0
Info
Apply now Lock
on Discover's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

Info

1% - 2%

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for low interest and fees
Image of Upgrade Cash Rewards Visa&reg;

Upgrade Cash Rewards Visa®
4.2
Info
Apply now Lock
on Upgrade's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Fair to Good (580 – 740)
Info
Recommended Credit

N/A

Purchase intro APR

Regular APR

Intro offer

Info

1.5%

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Compare Bankrate’s top credit cards for good credit

Card Name Best for Card highlights Annual fee Bankrate Review Score

First-year rewards

5% cash back on activated rotating categories each quarter (on up to $1,500 in purchases, then 1%)

Automatic Cashback Match™ for all rewards earned at the end of your first year
$0

4.4 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Discover's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Travel redemptions

5X miles on hotels and rental cars through Capital One Travel

2X miles on all other purchases

Redeem flexible miles for statement credits toward eligible travel purchases within the past 90 days
$95

4.9 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Dining and entertainment
10% cash back on Uber and Uber Eats purchases (through Nov. 14, 2024)
 

8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases

3% cash back on dining, entertainment, select streaming services and grocery store purchases (excluding superstores like Walmart and Target)
$0

5.0 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Household expenses

5% cash back on eligible gas, grocery, mobile phone service, internet service and cable and satellite TV service purchases (up to $5,000 per year, then 1% back)
$95

3.8 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Credit One Bank's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Families on a budget

3% cash back on U.S. supermarket, U.S. gas stations and U.S. online retail purchases (up to $6,000 each year per category, then 1% back)
$0

4.6 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on American Express's secure site
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

GM loyalists

7X points on eligible GM purchases

4X points on all other purchases
$0

4.1 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Goldman Sachs Bank USA's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Groceries

6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in supermarket purchases, then 1%) and on select U.S. streaming subscriptions
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

4.4 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on American Express's secure site
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Gas and dining

2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants (on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, then 1%)
$0

4.0 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Discover's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Low interest and fees

1.5% cash back on all purchases every time you make a payment

Monthly installment payments at a set APR and length instead of traditional cards’ revolving credit line

No late payment fee and no penalty APR
$0

4.2 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Upgrade's secure site
See Rates & Fees

All information about the American Express® Green Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com and has not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.

A closer look at the top credit cards for good credit

Image of

Discover it® Cash Back

Best for first year rewards

Caret Down

This card’s Cashback Match™ offer comes with unlimited earning potential, since Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of first year with the card. Even just maximizing the high-caliber Discover rotating categories will make the Cashback Match worth a whopping $300 — already one of the most valuable first-year offers of any consumer cash back card.

Strategic spenders who cast a wide net of purchases and who won’t mind tracking and enrolling in quarterly spend categories. Discover’s award-winning customer service and famously low rates and fees also add an edge for people who prefer value and support over padded-out bonus features.

Rotating categories and spending caps could be a steep curve for first-time cardholders and fans of streamlined rewards, so you could get more consistency from a card that offers flat-rate rewards like the Citi® Double Cash Card or additional year-round rewards like the Chase Freedom Flex℠.

Learn more: Is the Discover it® Cash Back worth it?

Read our full Discover it® Cash Back review, or jump back to offer details.

Image of

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Best for travel redemptions

Caret Down
The unlimited base rewards rate is generous and makes it very easy to rake in miles for travel with everyday spending. When it’s time, Capital One miles can be easier to redeem for max value than some other issuer portals’ allow. The Capital One Travel portal includes a great list of 1:1 transfer partners, diverse redemption options, convenient booking features and the opportunity to redeem miles for a statement credit toward a travel purchase you’ve already made in the past 90 days.
Infrequent travelers who want to stock up on miles for trips with everyday purchases.

The Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card is the no-annual-fee (See Rates & Fees) version of the Capital One Venture Rewards (See Rates & Fees). That can save you money, but as the lower-cost alternative, the VentureOne also reduces your flat rewards rate.

Learn more: Why expert Jacqueline DeMarco loves the Capital One Venture

Image of

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Best for dining and entertainment

Caret Down

Few credit cards earn such excellent cash back at both restaurants and grocery stores, and even fewer reward entertainment purchases. With sky-high cash back on Capital One Travel and Capital One Entertainment purchases, no annual fee (See Rates & Fees) and well-rounded features, the SavorOne is undoubtedly one of the best cards for dining and entertainment.

Foodies and social butterflies alike who will revel in the rewards on key purchases like entertainment, dining and groceries.

The dining and entertainment rates are hard to beat on this card, but there’s something to be desired in terms of travel features compared to some rivals. If you’re after low-cost travel benefits, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® has no annual fee and may be a better fit thanks to its rich Chase Ultimate Rewards travel rewards, impressive travel protections, dining rewards and flat-rate cash back.

Learn more: Why expert Ana Cvetkovic loves the Capital One SavorOne

Image of

Credit One Bank® Platinum X5 Visa®

BEST FOR HOUSEHOLD EXPENSES

Caret Down

Few cards available to people with fair credit or borderline good credit offer such a wide variety of practical rewards categories, including gas, groceries and mobile phone, internet, cable and satellite TV services. This roster is exceptionally diverse for year-round categories, since you’d usually need to resort to a rotating category card for this much flexibility.

Homemakers who want to reap the rewards of paying their internet, cell phone, cable, gas and grocery bills with their credit card.

Though the reward categories on this card are interesting, the ways you earn and redeem can get a bit complicated. The card also shoulders you with a strict combined category spending cap, a steep $95 annual fee along with confusing terms and application steps. The Capital One Venture Rewards Card could reward all your purchases with its unlimited flat-rate miles for the same annual fee (See Rates & Fees). The versatile Wells Fargo Autograph Card℠ offers categories similar to the Platinum X5 with unlimited rewards rates and no annual fee.

Read our full Credit One Bank Platinum X5 Visa review, or jump back to offer details.

Image of

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Best for families on a budget

Caret Down
Along with its impressive rewards at U.S. supermarkets, it offers a generous cash back rate on U.S. online retail purchases — a hard-to-find bonus category that gives this card extra versatility. Annual credits are also rare among no-annual-fee cards, so families can save a pretty penny with this card’s valuable benefits.

Frugal families who may not want to pay an annual fee to get great rewards on groceries and gas. Family members who regularly shop online may find this one of the best cards for shopping on Amazon and other internet retailers.

The Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express is the Blue Cash Everyday’s sister card with some key differences — it doubles your rewards rate on U.S. supermarket purchases, but the tradeoff is an annual fee. Urban commuters may also squeeze more value from the Preferred card thanks to its excellent transit and rideshare rewards.

Learn more: Why card expert Ted Rossman may switch to the Blue Cash Everyday

Image of

My GM Rewards® Mastercard®

Best for GM loyalists

Caret Down

Its dedicated value around GM products and the exceptionally few fees for such high rewards rates. The annual fuel credit also shakes out to one of the best returns on gas spending available.

GM consumers who want the most bang for their buck on GM-related purchases. However, the limited reward redemption options mean this card may only be sensible for GM vehicle leases.

This card is highly specialized and geared directly toward GM consumers. If you want a card that’s still pretty lucrative in terms of vehicle-related purchases like gas, the Sam's Club® Mastercard® offers a competitive rate of cash back on gas purchases anywhere. Cards for superstores and wholesale clubs may also be excellent for rewards on purchases from their stores’ auto centers.

Learn more: Can you buy a car with a credit card?

Read our full My GM Rewards Card review, or jump back to offer details.

Image of

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Best for groceries

Caret Down
Its high rate of cash back on U.S. supermarket purchases is perhaps the best grocery rewards rate on the market. If you spend a lot on groceries, you should definitely consider this card if you’re trying to maximize your cash back.

Someone who wants the best reward rate available on supermarket purchases and doesn’t mind paying an annual fee for it. This card’s other well-rounded categories and perks also make it a staple partner for regular commuters and big families

If you spend modestly at grocery stores and don’t want to worry about earning enough cash back to offset an annual fee, you’ll still find a lot of value in the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card. It charges no annual fee and earns a competitive cash back rate at grocery stores and wholesale clubs.

Learn more: Why expert Ted Rossman loves the Blue Cash Preferred

Image of

Discover it® Chrome

BEST FOR GAS AND DINING

Caret Down

Discover’s lucrative cash back match offer and decent rewards rate on gas station and restaurant purchases can be a rewarding start if you’re looking for a card with simple rewards, but a bit more kick than a basic 1.5 percent flat-rate cash back card.

Roadtrippers and people who love a good restaurant meal, since these spending categories are rewarded the highest. This card’s $1,000 combined category spending limit each quarter is relatively low, so the Discover it® Chrome is a better fit for modest spenders. Otherwise, you may only earn 1 percent back on a lot of your purchases.

For even more bang for your buck, especially in dining, the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card is one of the best options available and its categories don’t pose reward spending limits. If you want to earn cash back on both restaurant and gas station purchases, the U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card could be a solid option. 

Learn more: Discover rewards program guide

Read our full Discover it® Chrome review, or jump back to offer details.

Image of

Upgrade Cash Rewards Visa®

BEST FOR LOW INTEREST AND FEES

Caret Down

The unlimited base rewards rate on all purchases every time you make a payment is plenty of incentive to stay on top of your credit card bill, but the remarkably low APR and unique installment payment plan option could save you much more money on potential interest payments than a typical credit card. Plus, it carries far fewer fees than rival cards.

Emergency expense preppers and anyone who wants a low APR card on hand in case they run into any unexpected purchases they’ll need a bit more time to pay off. However, you won’t earn rewards until you pay off your purchase, so leaning on the alternate payment features may not make this a rewarding card.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is one of the best flat-rate cash rewards cards available, and it offers a solid intro APR on both purchases and balance transfers. This could make it more cost-effective if you have big purchases coming up but you don’t plan to avoid carrying a balance in the future. You may want to consider applying to the Upgrade Cash Rewards Elite Visa® instead since it offers similar low fees and installment payments, but you’ll be able to earn an outstanding 2.2 percent cash back on all your purchases instead.

Read our full Upgrade Cash Rewards Visa review, or jump back to offer details.

Image of

American Express® Green Card

BEST FOR EVERYDAY TRAVEL

Caret Down

It racks up valuable Amex Membership Rewards points on some of the most comprehensive travel and dining categories available. In fact, the travel category includes purchases that typically don’t earn rewards, such as transit, campground, vacation rental, rideshare services and tour purchases. What’s more, several airport perks and a flexible spending limit can make your travels smoother.

The moderate traveler who doesn’t travel enough to warrant the highest annual fee and luxury travel perks, but still wants to earn valuable, transferrable rewards on a variety of travel expenses. 

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is an ideal middle-ground option for travelers who don’t want to pay for top-tier travel benefits, but are willing to shell out more for better lounge access and bonus credits. The annual fee more than double that of the Amex Green, but the Venture X card’s benefits alone can make up for the cost (See Rates & Fees).

Learn more: Is the American Express Green Card worth the $150 annual fee?

What you need to know about cards for good credit

A FICO Score between 670 and 739 is a good credit score. For VantageScore, it’s 661 to 780.

Having good credit typically means you’ll have an easier time borrowing money. Lenders use credit scores and information from your credit report to determine eligibility for financial products. If your credit history shows that you consistently pay your bills on time and use your available credit responsibly, lenders may consider you a low-risk debtor.

Benefits of having good credit

On top of qualifying for some of the best credit cards and loans, your responsible use of credit pays off in other ways. You’ll have an easier time renting an apartment and you could also qualify for cheaper auto and homeowners insurance rates, depending on your location.

Having good credit gives you a better chance of approval for some of the best cards available. These cards often have the best rewards programs, perks, benefits and terms. Examples of potential perks include lounge access, extra statement credits, warranties and protections and flexible redemption options. 

A credit card for good credit is ideal for…

Some credit cards for good credit may be better than others, depending on the person. Here are a few types of people who may find their match in a credit card for good credit, and what credit cards we recommend for them.

Still unsure if a credit card for good credit is right for you? Check out our Credit Card Spender Type Tool where you can get personalized credit card recommendations based on your credit score, spending habits and daily needs.

Tips on choosing the best credit card when you have good credit

Choosing a credit card for good credit will depend on many factors, including your financial needs. Here are some questions to ask when shopping for a credit card for good credit.

What type of credit card do you want?

Different types of credit cards are available to people with good credit. If you want a rewards card, decide if you want to earn cash back, points or miles. Or you may be on the lookout for a low-interest credit card, which can help you save money on interest if you tend to carry a balance. Whatever you’re looking for, make sure you choose a credit card that best fits your needs.

What benefits matter most to you?

With good credit, you’ll have a better chance of getting cards with the best perks and benefits. Top perks include sign-up bonuses that give you the chance to quickly earn cash back, points or miles worth hundreds of dollars and intro APR offers that can help you save on interest charges for a limited amount of time. The best travel cards may even come with complimentary benefits like travel credits and airport lounge access.

What are the rates and fees?

Depending on the features that matter most to you, you may not be able to avoid an annual fee. Plenty of credit cards with no annual fee are available for people who don’t need all the bells and whistles that premium cards offer. However, a high-end rewards card could be worth the annual fee based on how much you spend or travel. Other rates and fees to watch out for include the annual percentage rate (APR), foreign transaction fee, late payment fee and balance transfer fee. 

What's your credit score?

Knowing your credit score will give you an indication of how likely you are to get approved for the card you want. Plus, the higher your credit score, the more likely you are to qualify for a lower APR, higher credit limit and other potential perks. It’s also a good idea to see if you’re prequalified for a credit card, which could help save you from applying for a card you’re not likely to get approved for.

Lightbulb

Bankrate Insight

As interest rates continue to rise, so does the cost of borrowing money. With the current average credit card APR more than 20 percent, it’s more important than ever to keep your balances low and maintain good credit habits. 

Expert advice on credit cards for good credit

To earn a good credit score, you’ll have to build and keep up with good credit habits over time. A good score can open the door to some of the best credit cards available. We’ll break down what it takes to successfully manage a credit card for good credit — and a good credit score.

Align your rewards program with your top spending categories

If you strategize effectively, you can make the most of any card you choose. We recommend applying for a card that fits into your established budget categories. By covering these common costs with a lucrative rewards card, you’ll earn a lot in a fairly short amount of time. Just make sure to pay off what you spend in full each month to maintain your payment history and credit utilization ratio.

Keep tabs on your progress

Make sure you know what lenders will see when they look at your credit report. If there’s an error, it could lead to getting denied for a new credit card or loan. Check your credit report at least once a year, though checking it more often could come in handy in case you need time to dispute an error. Many credit cards for good credit still have free credit score monitoring tools that you can check often to know where you stand.

Don’t apply for multiple cards at once

When you apply for multiple credit accounts in a short period of time, it signals to lenders that you may be relying too heavily on credit and could be a volatile borrower. And credit card applications cause a temporary dip in your credit score. Space out your applications for new credit cards and other lines of credit to protect your score.

Let an older card age gracefully

If you have a starter card or other credit-building card you used to help build up good credit, think twice before closing the account. An account held for a long period of time lengthens your credit history and shows you’re an experienced credit user. Keeping a card open benefits your credit score, but don’t feel obligated to continue carrying a card if any annual fees are more trouble than they’re worth.

Have more questions for our credit cards editors? Feel free to send us an email, find us on Facebook, or Tweet us @Bankrate.

How we assess the best cards for good credit

Document
250+
cards rated
Congrats
50+
rewards programs valued
Search
5000
data points analyzed
Credit Card Reviews
40+
perks evaluated

When evaluating the best credit cards for good credit, we take into account several factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether they offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of cardholders, from earning rewards to scoring a large sign-up bonus to saving on interest. 

We analyzed over 250 of the most popular credit cards and selected standouts that are available with good credit. We scored each card based on the factors most relevant to its primary category, including its rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, intro APR period, ongoing APR, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup. 

Here are some of the key factors that we considered:

Frequently asked questions about credit cards for good credit scores

Ashley Parks Arrow Right Editor, Credit cards
As a Bankrate credit cards editor, Ashley Parks is fascinated by the ways people can make credit cards work for them when armed with the right knowledge.
Linkedin
Courtney Mihocik Arrow Right Senior Editor, Credit Cards
Courtney Mihocik is an editor at Bankrate Credit Cards and CreditCards.com specializing in credit card news and personal finance advice. Previously, she led insurance content at

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.