Best credit cards for good credit of January 2024

Tips on choosing the best credit card when you have good credit

Choosing a credit card for good credit will depend on many factors, including your financial needs. Here are some questions to ask when shopping for a credit card for good credit.

What type of credit card do you want?

Different types of credit cards are available to people with good credit. If you want a rewards card, decide if you want to earn cash back, points or miles. Or you may be on the lookout for a low-interest credit card, which can help you save money on interest if you tend to carry a balance. Whatever you’re looking for, make sure you choose a credit card that best fits your needs.

What benefits matter most to you?

With good credit, you’ll have a better chance of getting cards with the best perks and benefits. Top perks include sign-up bonuses that give you the chance to quickly earn cash back, points or miles worth hundreds of dollars and intro APR offers that can help you save on interest charges for a limited amount of time. The best travel cards may even come with complimentary benefits like travel credits and airport lounge access.

What are the rates and fees?

Depending on the features that matter most to you, you may not be able to avoid an annual fee. Plenty of credit cards with no annual fee are available for people who don’t need all the bells and whistles that premium cards offer. However, a high-end rewards card could be worth the annual fee based on how much you spend or travel. Other rates and fees to watch out for include the annual percentage rate (APR), foreign transaction fee, late payment fee and balance transfer fee.

What's your credit score?

Knowing your credit score will give you an indication of how likely you are to get approved for the card you want. Plus, the higher your credit score, the more likely you are to qualify for a lower APR, higher credit limit and other potential perks. It’s also a good idea to see if you’re prequalified for a credit card, which could help save you from applying for a card you’re not likely to get approved for.