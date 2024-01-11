Best credit cards for good credit of January 2024

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. The offers that appear on this site are from companies from which Bankrate.com receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site, including, for example, the order in which they may appear within listing categories. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and the likelihood of applicants' credit approval, also impact how and where products appear on this site. Bankrate.com does not include the entire universe of available financial or credit offers.
Courtney Mihocik is an editor at Bankrate Credit Cards and CreditCards.com specializing in credit card news and personal finance advice. Previously, she led insurance content at Reviews.com and worked as the loans editor at The Simple Dollar.
Jason Steele is a professional journalist and credit card expert who has been contributing to online publications since 2008. He was one of the original contributors to The Points Guy, and his work has been appearing there since 2011. He has also contributed to over 100 of the leading personal finance and travel outlets.
Courtney Mihocik is an editor at Bankrate Credit Cards and CreditCards.com specializing in credit card news and personal finance advice. Previously, she led insurance content at Reviews.com and worked as the loans editor at The Simple Dollar.
Jason Steele is a professional journalist and credit card expert who has been contributing to online publications since 2008. He was one of the original contributors to The Points Guy, and his work has been appearing there since 2011. He has also contributed to over 100 of the leading personal finance and travel outlets.
Good credit grants you access to many card opportunities, including cash back and travel rewards cards with some of the highest rates available. The best credit cards for good credit offer top-of-the-line features like sign-up bonuses, intro APR periods, cost-saving benefits and have some of the most valuable rewards programs.
To learn more, take a look at the cards available from our partners along with our advice on how to find and make the most of a credit card for good credit.
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
1% - 5%
Rewards rate
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically.
Annual fee
Regular APR
5%
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.
1%
Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically.
If you’re in the market for a fairly lucrative cash back card with an accessible credit approval threshold, this card could be a solid choice. With the Cashback Match program for the first year, no annual fee and popular rotating bonus category options each quarter, you can get a lot of value with this card.
This card offers a solid introductory APR period for purchases and balance transfers.
Discover will automatically match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year.
Cons
The rotating bonus categories require quarterly enrollment, which can be a hassle for cardholders.
Cardholders can’t transfer rewards to other loyalty programs.
Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases—automatically.
Redeem your rewards for cash at any time.
Discover could help you reduce exposure of your personal information online by helping you remove it from select people-search sites that could sell your data. It’s free, activate with the mobile app.
Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 17.24% to 28.24% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
New Venture cardholders can earn 75,000 miles once they spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
5 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel 2 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day
Annual fee
Regular APR
5 Miles
5 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
2 Miles
2 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day
The Venture is one of Bankrate's favorite beginner travel cards. You'll get a sizable welcome bonus and unlimited earning potential, plus flexible rewards redemption options. However, miles can't be redeemed for much value outside of travel.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
1% - 8%
Rewards rate
8% Cash Back on Capital One Entertainment purchases 5% Cash Back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel (terms apply) 3% Cash Back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) 1% Cash Back on all other purchases
Annual fee
Regular APR
8%
8% Cash Back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
5%
5% Cash Back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel (terms apply)
3%
3% Cash Back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)
1%
1% Cash Back on all other purchases
This card is a great fit for the social butterfly because it offers rewards on various popular purchases. Whether you prefer to host a night in or go out, you’ll earn cash back on everything from dining and entertainment to groceries (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) and streaming services — all for no annual fee.
Recommended Credit
N/A
Intro offer
Intro offer is not available for this Credit One Bank credit card.
1% - 5%
Rewards rate
Get 5% cash back rewards on the first $5,000 of eligible gas, grocery, internet, cable, satellite TV, and mobile phone service purchases each year, and then 1% thereafter. 1% cash back rewards on all other purchases. Terms Apply.
Annual fee
Regular APR
5%
Get 5% cash back rewards on the first $5,000 of eligible gas, grocery, internet, cable, satellite TV, and mobile phone service purchases each year, and then 1% thereafter.
1%
1% cash back rewards on all other purchases. Terms Apply.
This card is great for families because it offers generous cash back rates on purchases like internet, mobile phone service, gas and groceries. Although the 5 percent earning rate in these categories is capped at $5,000 in purchases per year before dropping to 1 percent, it’s still a high ceiling.
The elevated cash back rewards rate is generous when compared to similar cards.
The bonus categories on this card are geared toward anyone who spends a lot on internet, cell phone and cable services.
Cons
The card doesn’t offer an introductory APR period.
The ongoing APR is high for a credit card designed for people with good credit.
Get 5% cash back rewards on the first $5,000 of eligible gas, grocery, internet, cable, satellite TV, and mobile phone service purchases each year, and then 1% thereafter. Plus 1% cash back rewards on all other purchases, terms apply
Zero Fraud Liability protects you from unauthorized charges
Free Online Credit Score and Credit Report summary, terms apply
Automatically earn More Cash Back Rewards for using your Credit One Bank card at participating merchants, terms apply
If you are a Covered Borrower under the Military Lending Act, you may get a different offer
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
1% - 3%
Rewards rate
3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%. 3% Cash Back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. 1% Cash Back on other purchases.
Annual fee
Regular APR
3%
3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%.
3%
3% Cash Back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%.
3%
3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%.
1%
1% Cash Back on other purchases.
This no-annual-fee cash back card provides elevated earnings at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retailers and U.S. gas stations. Combine that with a lengthy intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, and you’ve got a card that can limit the interest you pay and reward you for typical household spending.
This card offers one of the best cash back rates on spending at U.S. supermarkets, making it ideal for people with substantial grocery budgets.
The intro APR offers on both balance transfers and purchases is lengthy, saving you on interest for a little over a year.
Cons
Superstores like Walmart and Target don’t count as U.S supermarkets for the bonus categories.
There is a $6,000 yearly cap for 3 percent cash back, then it drops to 1 percent
Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
No Annual Fee.
Balance Transfer is back! Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months from the date of account opening. After that, 19.24% to 29.99% variable APR.
3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%.
3% Cash Back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year then 1%.
3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%.
Thinking about getting the Disney Bundle which can include Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+? Your decision made easy with $7/month back in the form of a statement credit after you spend $9.99 or more each month on an eligible subscription (subject to auto renewal) with your Blue Cash Everyday® Card. Enrollment required.
Enjoy up to $15 back per month when you purchase a Home Chef meal kit subscription (subject to auto renewal) with your enrolled Blue Cash Everyday® Card.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn 15,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in your first 3 months - that's $150 in value when you redeem with GM.
N/A
Offer valuation
Offer valuation is not available for this credit card.
4X - 7X
Rewards rate
Earn 7X total points for every $1 spent on GM purchases. Earn 4X points for every $1 spent on all purchases.
Annual fee
Regular APR
7X
Earn 7X total points for every $1 spent on GM purchases.
4X
Earn 4X points for every $1 spent on all purchases.
Car connoisseurs rejoice, especially if your interests land in the General Motors (GM) manufacturing portfolio. You’ll earn 7X points on GM purchases and 4X points everywhere else with this card, all for no annual fee and with no reward earning caps.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
1% - 6%
Rewards rate
6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions. 3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations 1% Cash Back on other purchases
Annual fee
Regular APR
6%
6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).
6%
6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.
3%
3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more.
3%
3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations
1%
1% Cash Back on other purchases
This card not only offers the best cash back rate you can get at U.S. supermarkets, but also carries a competitive rate on U.S. gas station, transit and select streaming service purchases, making it a smart standalone choice for everyday rewards. Although it carries a $95 annual fee ($0 intro annual fee for the first year), this should be easy to offset with an average-sized grocery budget (spend just $31 per week at U.S. supermarkets and you’ll cover the fee each year).
It offers elevated earning rates on a variety of family-focused and everyday categories.
Comes with shopping and travel protections, including return protection for purchases worth up to $300 even if the merchant doesn’t allow returns.
Cons
To make up for the $95 annual fee, you’ll need to spend at least $1,590 per year at U.S. supermarkets.
Other cards have potentially lower APRs for users with good credit.
Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Buy Now, Pay Later: Enjoy $0 intro plan fees when you use Plan It® to split up large purchases into monthly installments. Pay $0 intro plan fees on plans created during the first 12 months from the date of account opening. Plans created after that will have a monthly plan fee up to 1.33% of each eligible purchase amount moved into a plan based on the plan duration, the APR that would otherwise apply to the purchase, and other factors.
Low Intro APR: 0% on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.24% - 29.99%. Variable APRs will not exceed 29.99%.
6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).
6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.
3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations.
3% Cash Back on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more).
1% Cash Back on other purchases.
Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.
Get up to $120 in statement credits annually when you pay for an auto-renewing subscription to Equinox+ at equinoxplus.com with your Blue Cash Preferred® Card. That's $10 in statement credits each month. Enrollment required.
Thinking about getting the Disney Bundle which can include Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+? Your decision made easy with $7/month back in the form of a statement credit after you spend $9.99 or more each month on an eligible subscription (subject to auto renewal) with your Blue Cash Preferred® Card. Enrollment required.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a dollar-for-dollar match.
1% - 2%
Rewards rate
Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Annual fee
Regular APR
2%
Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically.
1%
Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
You can earn solid rewards at this card’s 2 percent cash back rate (up to $1,000 in purchases per quarter) at gas stations and restaurants, though more generous options exist.
The card offers flexible cash back redemption options.
The Cashback Match™ program will match all the cashback you earn at the end of your first year.
Cons
The balance transfer fee (3 percent during the intro period, then up to 5 percent) is high.
A low spending cap limits the earning potential at this card’s best rewards rate.
Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a dollar-for-dollar match.
Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. Plus earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Redeem your rewards for cash at any time.
Discover could help you reduce exposure of your personal information online by helping you remove it from select people-search sites that could sell your data. It’s free, activate with the mobile app.
Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 17.24% to 28.24% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
Recommended Credit
N/A
Purchase intro APR
Regular APR
Intro offer
$200 bonus after opening a Rewards Checking Plus account and making 3 debit card transactions*
1.5%
Rewards rate
Earn 1.5% unlimited cash back on card purchases every time you make a payment
Annual fee
1.5%
Earn 1.5% unlimited cash back on card purchases every time you make a payment
Although the Upgrade Cash Rewards Visa doesn't allow balance transfers or cash advances, there are no fees or penalties. Also, this card's regular APR begins at 14.99 percent to 29.99 percent, which can be a strikingly low starting rate. All in all, this is a solid low-interest card if you’re on the lower end of good credit.
Cardholders earn 1.5 percent unlimited cash back on purchases every time they make a payment.
Cardholders with excellent credit have the opportunity for a very low APR rate.
Cons
A lack of introductory APR rates causes this card to fall short among some competing cards.
The card's 14.99 percent to 29.99 percent APR might come out on the high side, depending on your credit score.
$200 bonus after opening a Rewards Checking Plus account and making 3 debit card transactions*
Earn 1.5% unlimited cash back on card purchases every time you make a payment.
Combine the flexibility of a credit card with the predictability of a personal loan.
No annual fee
No touch payments with contactless technology built in.
See if you qualify in minutes without hurting your credit score.
Great for large purchases with predictable payments you can budget for.
Mobile app to access your account anytime, anywhere.
Enjoy peace of mind with $0 Fraud liability.
Earn a $200 bonus after you open & fund a Rewards Checking Plus account & make 3 debit card transactions within 60 days. If you previously opened a checking account through Upgrade or do not do so as part of this process, you are not eligible. Payout made within 60 days of meeting the conditions.
All information about the American Express® Green Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com and has not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.
A closer look at the top credit cards for good credit
Discover it® Cash Back
Best for first year rewards
This card’s Cashback Match™ offer comes with unlimited earning potential, since Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of first year with the card. Even just maximizing the high-caliber Discover rotating categories will make the Cashback Match worth a whopping $300 — already one of the most valuable first-year offers of any consumer cash back card.
Strategic spenders who cast a wide net of purchases and who won’t mind tracking and enrolling in quarterly spend categories. Discover’s award-winning customer service and famously low rates and fees also add an edge for people who prefer value and support over padded-out bonus features.
Rotating categories and spending caps could be a steep curve for first-time cardholders and fans of streamlined rewards, so you could get more consistency from a card that offers flat-rate rewards like the Citi® Double Cash Card or additional year-round rewards like the Chase Freedom Flex℠.
The unlimited base rewards rate is generous and makes it very easy to rake in miles for travel with everyday spending. When it’s time, Capital One miles can be easier to redeem for max value than some other issuer portals’ allow. The Capital One Travel portal includes a great list of 1:1 transfer partners, diverse redemption options, convenient booking features and the opportunity to redeem miles for a statement credit toward a travel purchase you’ve already made in the past 90 days.
Infrequent travelers who want to stock up on miles for trips with everyday purchases.
Few credit cards earn such excellent cash back at both restaurants and grocery stores, and even fewer reward entertainment purchases. With sky-high cash back on Capital One Travel and Capital One Entertainment purchases, no annual fee (See Rates & Fees) and well-rounded features, the SavorOne is undoubtedly one of the best cards for dining and entertainment.
Foodies and social butterflies alike who will revel in the rewards on key purchases like entertainment, dining and groceries.
The dining and entertainment rates are hard to beat on this card, but there’s something to be desired in terms of travel features compared to some rivals. If you’re after low-cost travel benefits, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® has no annual fee and may be a better fit thanks to its rich Chase Ultimate Rewards travel rewards, impressive travel protections, dining rewards and flat-rate cash back.
Few cards available to people with fair credit or borderline good credit offer such a wide variety of practical rewards categories, including gas, groceries and mobile phone, internet, cable and satellite TV services. This roster is exceptionally diverse for year-round categories, since you’d usually need to resort to a rotating category card for this much flexibility.
Homemakers who want to reap the rewards of paying their internet, cell phone, cable, gas and grocery bills with their credit card.
Though the reward categories on this card are interesting, the ways you earn and redeem can get a bit complicated. The card also shoulders you with a strict combined category spending cap, a steep $95 annual fee along with confusing terms and application steps. The Capital One Venture Rewards Card could reward all your purchases with its unlimited flat-rate miles for the same annual fee (See Rates & Fees). The versatile Wells Fargo Autograph Card℠ offers categories similar to the Platinum X5 with unlimited rewards rates and no annual fee.
Along with its impressive rewards at U.S. supermarkets, it offers a generous cash back rate on U.S. online retail purchases — a hard-to-find bonus category that gives this card extra versatility. Annual credits are also rare among no-annual-fee cards, so families can save a pretty penny with this card’s valuable benefits.
The Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express is the Blue Cash Everyday’s sister card with some key differences — it doubles your rewards rate on U.S. supermarket purchases, but the tradeoff is an annual fee. Urban commuters may also squeeze more value from the Preferred card thanks to its excellent transit and rideshare rewards.
Its dedicated value around GM products and the exceptionally few fees for such high rewards rates. The annual fuel credit also shakes out to one of the best returns on gas spending available.
GM consumers who want the most bang for their buck on GM-related purchases. However, the limited reward redemption options mean this card may only be sensible for GM vehicle leases.
This card is highly specialized and geared directly toward GM consumers. If you want a card that’s still pretty lucrative in terms of vehicle-related purchases like gas, the Sam's Club® Mastercard® offers a competitive rate of cash back on gas purchases anywhere. Cards for superstores and wholesale clubs may also be excellent for rewards on purchases from their stores’ auto centers.
Its high rate of cash back on U.S. supermarket purchases is perhaps the best grocery rewards rate on the market. If you spend a lot on groceries, you should definitely consider this card if you’re trying to maximize your cash back.
Someone who wants the best reward rate available on supermarket purchases and doesn’t mind paying an annual fee for it. This card’s other well-rounded categories and perks also make it a staple partner for regular commuters and big families.
If you spend modestly at grocery stores and don’t want to worry about earning enough cash back to offset an annual fee, you’ll still find a lot of value in the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card. It charges no annual fee and earns a competitive cash back rate at grocery stores and wholesale clubs.
Discover’s lucrative cash back match offer and decent rewards rate on gas station and restaurant purchases can be a rewarding start if you’re looking for a card with simple rewards, but a bit more kick than a basic 1.5 percent flat-rate cash back card.
Roadtrippers and people who love a good restaurant meal, since these spending categories are rewarded the highest. This card’s $1,000 combined category spending limit each quarter is relatively low, so the Discover it® Chrome is a better fit for modest spenders. Otherwise, you may only earn 1 percent back on a lot of your purchases.
The unlimited base rewards rate on all purchases every time you make a payment is plenty of incentive to stay on top of your credit card bill, but the remarkably low APR and unique installment payment plan option could save you much more money on potential interest payments than a typical credit card. Plus, it carries far fewer fees than rival cards.
Emergency expense preppers and anyone who wants a low APR card on hand in case they run into any unexpected purchases they’ll need a bit more time to pay off. However, you won’t earn rewards until you pay off your purchase, so leaning on the alternate payment features may not make this a rewarding card.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is one of the best flat-rate cash rewards cards available, and it offers a solid intro APR on both purchases and balance transfers. This could make it more cost-effective if you have big purchases coming up but you don’t plan to avoid carrying a balance in the future. You may want to consider applying to the Upgrade Cash Rewards Elite Visa® instead since it offers similar low fees and installment payments, but you’ll be able to earn an outstanding 2.2 percent cash back on all your purchases instead.
It racks up valuable Amex Membership Rewards points on some of the most comprehensive travel and dining categories available. In fact, the travel category includes purchases that typically don’t earn rewards, such as transit, campground, vacation rental, rideshare services and tour purchases. What’s more, several airport perks and a flexible spending limit can make your travels smoother.
The moderate traveler who doesn’t travel enough to warrant the highest annual fee and luxury travel perks, but still wants to earn valuable, transferrable rewards on a variety of travel expenses.
Having good credit typically means you’ll have an easier time borrowing money. Lenders use credit scores and information from your credit report to determine eligibility for financial products. If your credit history shows that you consistently pay your bills on time and use your available credit responsibly, lenders may consider you a low-risk debtor.
Benefits of having good credit
On top of qualifying for some of the best credit cards and loans, your responsible use of credit pays off in other ways. You’ll have an easier time renting an apartment and you could also qualify for cheaper auto and homeowners insurance rates, depending on your location.
Having good credit gives you a better chance of approval for some of the best cards available. These cards often have the best rewards programs, perks, benefits and terms. Examples of potential perks include lounge access, extra statement credits, warranties and protections and flexible redemption options.
A credit card for good credit is ideal for…
Some credit cards for good credit may be better than others, depending on the person. Here are a few types of people who may find their match in a credit card for good credit, and what credit cards we recommend for them.
Many credit cards for good credit offer bonus categories or a tiered rewards structure that earn rewards at different rates, depending on the spending category. If your spending spans a few earning categories and you’re a fan of tailoring your spending to maximize rewards, credit cards for good credit can give you a lot to work with.
Our pick for you: Discover it® Cash Back
People who want to earn travel rewards, but don’t make travel purchases frequently could find a good fit among credit cards for good credit. Some of these cards have spending categories that let you earn towards travel with non-travel purchases. Though you’ll most likely earn at the highest rate when you make travel purchases, you can still earn significantly toward your travel goals while spending elsewhere.
Our pick for you: The Capital One Venture Rewards credit card
Some of the options among credit cards for good credit put an emphasis on restaurant, grocery store, takeout and delivery purchases. If food costs take up a large chunk of your budget, credit cards for good credit have some of the best rewards rates for these kinds of purchases.
Our pick for you: The Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards credit card
Plenty of homemaking essentials include groceries, gas for family road trips and streaming services for movie nights and your average show binge. Credit cards for good credit offer ways to earn rewards in these spending categories, and a lot of them have some of the best rewards rates on the market.
Our pick for you: The Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express
Still unsure if a credit card for good credit is right for you? Check out our Credit Card Spender Type Tool where you can get personalized credit card recommendations based on your credit score, spending habits and daily needs.
Tips on choosing the best credit card when you have good credit
Choosing a credit card for good credit will depend on many factors, including your financial needs. Here are some questions to ask when shopping for a credit card for good credit.
With good credit, you’ll have a better chance of getting cards with the best perks and benefits. Top perks include sign-up bonuses that give you the chance to quickly earn cash back, points or miles worth hundreds of dollars and intro APR offers that can help you save on interest charges for a limited amount of time. The best travel cards may even come with complimentary benefits like travel credits and airport lounge access.
What are the rates and fees?
Depending on the features that matter most to you, you may not be able to avoid an annual fee. Plenty of credit cards with no annual fee are available for people who don’t need all the bells and whistles that premium cards offer. However, a high-end rewards card could be worth the annual fee based on how much you spend or travel. Other rates and fees to watch out for include the annual percentage rate (APR), foreign transaction fee, late payment fee and balance transfer fee.
What's your credit score?
Knowing your credit score will give you an indication of how likely you are to get approved for the card you want. Plus, the higher your credit score, the more likely you are to qualify for a lower APR, higher credit limit and other potential perks. It’s also a good idea to see if you’re prequalified for a credit card, which could help save you from applying for a card you’re not likely to get approved for.
To earn a good credit score, you’ll have to build and keep up with good credit habits over time. A good score can open the door to some of the best credit cards available. We’ll break down what it takes to successfully manage a credit card for good credit — and a good credit score.
Align your rewards program with your top spending categories
If you strategize effectively, you can make the most of any card you choose. We recommend applying for a card that fits into your established budget categories. By covering these common costs with a lucrative rewards card, you’ll earn a lot in a fairly short amount of time. Just make sure to pay off what you spend in full each month to maintain your payment history and credit utilization ratio.
Keep tabs on your progress
Make sure you know what lenders will see when they look at your credit report. If there’s an error, it could lead to getting denied for a new credit card or loan. Check your credit report at least once a year, though checking it more often could come in handy in case you need time to dispute an error. Many credit cards for good credit still have free credit score monitoring tools that you can check often to know where you stand.
Don’t apply for multiple cards at once
When you apply for multiple credit accounts in a short period of time, it signals to lenders that you may be relying too heavily on credit and could be a volatile borrower. And credit card applications cause a temporary dip in your credit score. Space out your applications for new credit cards and other lines of credit to protect your score.
Let an older card age gracefully
If you have a starter card or other credit-building card you used to help build up good credit, think twice before closing the account. An account held for a long period of time lengthens your credit history and shows you’re an experienced credit user. Keeping a card open benefits your credit score, but don’t feel obligated to continue carrying a card if any annual fees are more trouble than they’re worth.
Have more questions for our credit cards editors? Feel free to send us an email, find us on Facebook, or Tweet us @Bankrate.
How we assess the best cards for good credit
250+
cards rated
50+
rewards programs valued
5000
data points analyzed
40+
perks evaluated
When evaluating the best credit cards for good credit, we take into account several factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether they offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of cardholders, from earning rewards to scoring a large sign-up bonus to saving on interest.
We analyzed over 250 of the most popular credit cards and selected standouts that are available with good credit. We scored each card based on the factors most relevant to its primary category, including its rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, intro APR period, ongoing APR, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup.
Here are some of the key factors that we considered:
Since many cardholders with good credit are eager to earn rewards, a key criteria for a card’s inclusion in our list is whether it offers impressive rewards value. This includes a card’s average rewards rate, estimated annual rewards earnings, sign-up bonus value and reward redemption value.
To estimate a card’s average annual rewards earnings, we calculate its average rewards rate based on how much it earns in different bonus categories, as well as how closely those categories match the average person’s spending habits. In other words: Does the card earn rewards at a high rate in the most popular spending categories?
We use consumer spending data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) to get a reliable third-party measure of people’s spending habits. The most recent BLS data estimates average total spending in 2021 was $66,928 per consumer. We then narrow our focus to which purchases are likely to be put on a credit card and earn rewards, subtracting expenditures like housing, vehicle purchases and education. This gives us a total “chargeable” annual spend of around $22,500.
This includes the following spending by category:
Groceries: $5,200
Dining out: $3,000
Entertainment: $2,500
Gas: $2,100
Apparel and services: $1,700
Using this data, we assign a weighting to each of a card’s bonus categories. For example, a card’s grocery rewards rate receives a 23 percent weighting based on how much of the average person’s budget is spent on groceries. We also estimate the redemption value of points or miles from various issuer, airline and hotel rewards programs.
This weighting and rewards valuation allows us to estimate a card’s average annual rewards earnings — how many points or miles you’d earn with a given card if your spending was about average and you used the card for all of your purchases — as well as what those points are worth. We also use point valuations to determine a card’s sign-up bonus value
With these calculations complete, we assign each card a score based on how its average rewards earnings, sign-up bonus value, rewards rate and redemption value stack up against other cards in its primary category.
The better these values, the the higher its score will be, making it more worthy of inclusion in our list and increasing its potential ranking.
We also rate all cards based on how their ongoing average APR compares to the average APR you’ll find other cards in their primary category. However, the impact of an especially high or low APR on a card’s overall score depends on its primary category.
For rewards-earning cards, this factor has only a minor influence on the card’s score and whether the card is included in our list, since rewards card users generally try to avoid carrying a balance. That said, rewards-earning cards may get a solid boost in score and be more worthy of inclusion in our list if they also offer an intro APR on balance transfers or new purchases, since such offers aren’t always present on these cards.
More important to these cards’ scores and their inclusion in our list is how their annual fees influence their overall value. We consider a card’s annual fee in two ways — how it ranks relative to the fees you’ll find on other cards in the category and how it impacts a card’s overall rewards value.
Cards with an annual fee will always be at a slight disadvantage in our scoring system since annual fees inherently cut into your rewards value. However, if a card offers terrific value via its ongoing rewards and perks, it can earn a high score and a spot in our list even if it carries a high annual fee. After all, the highest rewards rates and most valuable perks are often found on cards with annual fees.
Interest rates and intro APR offers play a much larger role in a card’s score and whether it’s included in our list when the card is designed specifically for users looking to save on interest charges, such as dedicated balance transfer or low-interest cards.
Other fees considered include cash advance and late payment fees, along with penalty APRs.
Along with rewards value and cost, we consider other factors that could give cards great long-term value, like flexible rewards redemption and especially unique and valuable perks.
We rate rewards-earning cards based on the restrictions they impose on earning and redeeming rewards and consider this when deciding on a card’s inclusion in our list.
These restrictions could include only allowing users to earn a high rewards rate on a small amount of spending or requiring users to meet a certain earning threshold before they can redeem rewards. We also examine whether points are worth less when you opt for some redemption options over others and whether a card gives you the flexibility to transfer rewards to airline and hotel partners.
We also evaluate each card’s perks based on their value, usefulness and uniqueness. Cards that offer top-tier benefits like airport lounge access or travel credits are likely to stand out, but we also aim to highlight cards that offer valuable under-the-radar perks, like cellphone protection or one-off credits for everyday expenses like dining and streaming services.
Frequently asked questions about credit cards for good credit scores
It’s hard to go wrong when picking a credit card for good credit, since many of these cards have lucrative rewards rates and desirable perks. The best credit card for good credit will be the one that matches your spending habits to earn you maximum rewards, and has an affordable annual fee (if any at all) along with the perks and benefits that matter most to you. One of the best credit cards for good credit is the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express. Its rewards rates on some of the most popular spending categories like groceries, U.S. streaming services and transit are hard to beat, and you get these top-of-market rates all for a modest $95 annual fee.
There’s no quick fix for improving your credit score. Taking consistent action over time, even a relatively short period of time, is the key to boosting your credit score. If you have credit card debt, have a plan to pay it all off.
If you have a close friend or family member who has good credit, ask if they’ll add you as an authorized user to their existing credit account, which will improve your score when the card shows up on your credit report.
The basic difference between the two is the FICO score range. A fair credit score is between 580 and 669 while a good credit score ranges between 670 and 739.
Being one level below good credit can make a huge difference when you apply for credit, as you could miss out on access to great offers on rewards, cash back and 0 percent interest cards. You could also end up paying higher interest when you borrow money with a fair credit score versus a good credit score.
The amount of time it will take to get a good credit score depends on factors like your credit habits, the consistency of those habits and any past financial mishaps. Some credit mistakes can live on your credit report and impede your score growth for as little as three months to as long as 10 years. If there are errors in your credit report holding you back, you should take the necessary steps to resolve them.
There is no one credit card that will give you the highest credit score. To earn a good to excellent credit score, you’ll need to practice responsible credit habits over a period of time. The longer you go without missing payments and keeping your credit utilization in check, the more you’ll see your score start to increase.
We use primary sources to support our work. Bankrate’s authors, reporters and editors are subject-matter experts who thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate, timely and relevant.
Courtney Mihocik is an editor at Bankrate Credit Cards and CreditCards.com specializing in credit card news and personal finance advice. Previously, she led insurance content at…
