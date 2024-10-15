Key takeaways Before choosing a credit card, it’s a good idea to find out how it ranks for customer service since that will be a significant part of your card experience.

A J.D. Power survey ranked card issuers for overall customer satisfaction based on factors such as account management, benefits, rewards, terms and customer service.

The card issuers customers are most satisfied with offer robust rewards programs and also instant account management through mobile apps and other technology.

American Express was ranked number one for overall customer satisfaction for the second year in a row, with Discover and Capital One in second and third place respectively.

While credit cards have numerous benefits, there’s one factor that can send many cardholders running for the hills — poor customer service. When the thought of calling your credit card company gives you a headache, it’s hard to imagine staying for the long haul. Let’s take a look at some major card issuers that are known for taking good care of their customers.

5 major credit card issuers with the best customer service

Consumers considering a new credit card may want to pay special attention to companies who have received high rankings for how they treat their customers during the good times and the bad. The J.D. Power U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study is a good source for determining overall customer satisfaction. The 2024 study included responses from 38,852 credit card customers.

The survey ranked consumer satisfaction with card issuers based on these seven factors:

Account management

Benefits

Customer service

New account

Rewards earning

Rewards redeeming

Terms

The survey results show that, although most major credit card issuers score relatively high, some card issuers stand out when it comes to pleasing their customers.

1. American Express

American Express came in at number one in the J.D. Power study for the second year in a row, with 634 out of 1,000 points. This is not surprising — Amex is well known for its great customer service. It offers 24/7 customer service over the phone, secure messaging and even online chat. Its online chat service is frequently praised by customers who want to get issues resolved while at work or don’t have time to call into the customer service line. Amex also features a robust mobile app where you can monitor your purchases, make payments, review your cardholder benefits and more.

Amex is well known for its travel cards and VIP airport lounge access, but the issuer also offers popular grocery and dining-focused cards like the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express and the American Express® Gold Card.

2. Discover

Discover snagged the number two spot in J.D. Power’s 2024 study with 629 points out of 1,000 points. That’s higher than the major issuer average of 610. Not only does Discover offer a consumer-friendly mobile app that lets you monitor your account, make payments and redeem rewards, but it promises that its customer service is based in the U.S. You also have 24-hour access to the customer service line, and you can contact the company by mail.

Discover has fan-favorite cards like the Discover it® Cash Back and Discover it® Miles, which come with no annual fees and no foreign transaction fees. Its rewards programs are straightforward as well, allowing you to redeem rewards for cash back, statement credits, gift cards and merchandise.

3. Capital One

Capital One is another issuer that beat the industry average, coming in third with 620 points in J.D. Power’s 2024 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study. In addition to its 24/7 customer service line, you can call the issuer collect from an international number to cancel a stolen card and ask for a replacement. Capital One’s mobile app also lets you pay your bill, bank on the go and more. You can even lock your card with the app if it’s misplaced, lost or stolen.

Capital One has many popular rewards cards, many of which frequently have a spot on top rewards cards lists, like the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card.

4. Chase

Chase came in at number four in the J.D. Power study, scoring 619 points out of 1,000. However, Chase still receives high customer service marks with its outreach and social media presence. Customers can also easily reach Chase over its 24-hour phone line, via secure online messaging or by mail. And the Chase mobile app makes it easy for Chase cardholders to keep track of purchases and rewards.

Speaking of rewards, the Chase Ultimate Rewards program — which you can access through cards like the Chase Freedom Flex®* and Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card — is one of the best rewards programs available.

5. Bank of America

Bank of America comes in fifth with 616 out of 1,000 points in the J.D. Power study, falling from its spot at second place in the previous year’s survey. Bank of America has 24/7 customer service line as well as digital solutions for fund transfers, recurring bill payments and payment assistance. Two of its most popular rewards cards, both with no annual fee, include the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card and Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card.

Additional Bank of America features include reduced overdraft fees, a customizable dashboard in your app as well access to Erica, the bank’s virtual assistant which surpassed a billion user interactions.

The bottom line

As a cardholder, make sure you assess your overall satisfaction with an issuer; the rewards you receive with a card are only part of the picture. Take note of when you experience both good and bad customer service, and keep the major issuers’ customer service rankings in mind before opening a new credit card. That way, you can hopefully avoid opening a card that you’ll be more inclined to cancel down the line due to bad customer service.

The Bank of America content in this post was last updated on October 15, 2024.