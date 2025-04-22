Skip to Main Content

Best eco-friendly credit cards

Published on April 22, 2025 | 3 min read

In celebration of Earth Day on April 22, it’s worth looking at the environmental impact of your spending habits. And if you’re able to resist the vice of overconsumption — which can lead to credit card debt — it’s possible to use credit positively for both your wallet and the Earth.

You could earn credit card rewards for buying secondhand, taking public transportation or making other eco-friendly purchases. See our card picks for the planet below.

Top eco-friendly cards

Best for thrifting

Wells Fargo Attune&#8480; Card

Wells Fargo Attune℠ Card

Bankrate score

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
3.6
Bankrate review
N/A

Intro offer

$100 cash rewards

Rewards Rate

1% – 4%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR

Best for public transit

Blue Cash Preferred&#174; Card from American Express

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Recommended credit score:Good to Excellent

Intro offer

Earn $250

Rewards Rate

1% – 6%

Annual fee

$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

APR

20.24%-29.24% Variable

Best for online shopping with sustainable brands

PayPal Cashback Mastercard&reg;

PayPal Cashback Mastercard®

Cardholder rating

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
4.2

Bankrate score

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
3.3
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:580 – 740

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards Rate

1.5% – 3%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

Variable purchase APRs are 19.24%, 30.99%, or 33.99%. The APRs are accurate as of March 1 , 2025.

Best for EV charging and charitable donations

Chase Freedom Flex&#174;

Chase Freedom Flex®

Bankrate score

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
4.8
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 – 850

Intro offer

$200

Rewards Rate

1% – 5%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

18.99% – 28.49% Variable

Best for socially responsible banking

Sunrise Banks Everyday Rewards+ Card

Sunrise Banks Everyday Rewards+ Card

N/A

Intro offer

Earn 15,000 points

Rewards Rate

1X – 4X

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

18.49% – 28.74% (Variable)

Comparing the best eco-friendly cards

Card name Best for Annual fee Credit score range Eco-friendly perks
Wells Fargo Attune℠ Card* Thrifting $0 N/A Unlimited 4% cash rewards on EV charging stations, public transportation and thrift stores
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Public transit $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. Good to Excellent (670 – 850) 3% cash back on transit purchases (including taxis, rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
PayPal Cashback Mastercard®* Online shopping with sustainable brands $0 Fair to Good (580 – 740) 3% cash back on PayPal purchases
Chase Freedom Flex®* EV charging and charitable donations $0 Good to Excellent (670 – 850) 5% cash back on quarterly bonus categories (up to $1,500 in purchases, then 1%), which can include EV charging and select charities
Sunrise Banks Everyday Rewards+ Card* Socially responsible banking $0 N/A Earn rewards and bank with a certified B Corporation

How to choose an eco-friendly credit card

While there are many ways to care for the environment, it doesn’t hurt to get rewarded for the eco-friendly purchase choices you make. Consider these factors when choosing the right card for you.

  • Spending habits: Whether you shop secondhand, take the subway or donate to causes you care about, it’s possible to get rewarded for your usual expenses. Think about your lifestyle and how you’d like to earn cash back or points.
  • Fees and interest rates: Compare annual fees, late fees, interest rates and other charges to make sure you’re comfortable with them. If a card does charge an annual fee, add up the potential rewards and other monetary benefits to see if you’ll get enough bang for your buck.
  • Bank sustainability programs: Most banks have their own version of an environmental, social and governance report. Check out these examples from American Express, Bank of America, Capital One, Chase and Wells Fargo. Others, like Sunrise Banks, built a business model around sustainability. You can use your best judgment when deciding which issuer is most aligned with your values.

How to help the environment this Earth Day

There are more opportunities to help the Earth than by simply earning rewards on eco-friendly expenses. You can reduce your consumption of clothing — especially via fast fashion — as well as beauty products, prepackaged food and other “stuff” with the deinfluencing trend.

Make reusable water bottles, shopping bags and to-go containers your best friend. Shop secondhand. Grow your own food. Donate and recycle instead of filling landfills. Volunteer with eco-friendly nonprofits and advocate for climate change policies.

There are myriad ways to make a difference in your corner of the world.

The bottom line

Earth Day may only come once a year, but we can practice eco-friendly spending all year round. Consider one of the cards above to benefit both your finances and the environment. And remember that your time is valuable, too — you can spend it making Earth a better place to live.

*The information about the Wells Fargo Attune℠ Card, PayPal Cashback Mastercard®, Chase Freedom Flex® and Sunrise Banks Everyday Rewards+ Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

Frequently asked questions

