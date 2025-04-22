Best eco-friendly credit cards

How to help the environment this Earth Day

In celebration of Earth Day on April 22, it’s worth looking at the environmental impact of your spending habits. And if you’re able to resist the vice of overconsumption — which can lead to credit card debt — it’s possible to use credit positively for both your wallet and the Earth.

You could earn credit card rewards for buying secondhand, taking public transportation or making other eco-friendly purchases. See our card picks for the planet below.

Add to compare Best for thrifting Wells Fargo Attune℠ Card * *The information about the Wells Fargo Attune℠ Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer. Bankrate score star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon 3.6 Info Hover to learn more Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards. If you'd like to learn more about how we rank our cards, explore our ranking methodology here. Bankrate review Bankrate review Add to compare N/A Info Hover to learn more A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product. Intro offer Info Hover to learn more Earn a $100 cash rewards bonus when you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months $100 cash rewards Rewards Rate Info Hover to learn more Unlimited 4% cash rewards on gym memberships, salons and spas, select sports, recreation, entertainment, public transit, electric vehicle charging, and select thrift stores. 1% cash rewards on other purchases. 1% – 4% Annual fee $0 Regular APR 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR Reward Details Bankrate’s view Add to compare Best for public transit Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express * *The information about the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer. Add to compare Recommended credit score: Good to Excellent Info Hover to learn more A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product. Intro offer Info Hover to learn more Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months. Earn $250 Rewards Rate Info Hover to learn more 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more). 1% Cash Back on other purchases. 1% – 6% Annual fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. APR 20.24%-29.24% Variable Reward Details Bankrate’s view Add to compare Best for online shopping with sustainable brands PayPal Cashback Mastercard® * *The information about the PayPal Cashback Mastercard® has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer. Cardholder rating star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon 4.2 Info Hover to learn more This rating reflects the average overall score given by real cardholders in response to questions about this card's benefits, rewards, customer service, and data security. Bankrate score star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon 3.3 Info Hover to learn more Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards. If you'd like to learn more about how we rank our cards, explore our ranking methodology here. Bankrate review Bankrate review Add to compare Recommended credit score: 580 – 740 Info Hover to learn more A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product. Intro offer Info Hover to learn more Intro offer is not available for this Synchrony credit card. N/A Rewards Rate Info Hover to learn more Earn 3% cash back on PayPal purchases, Earn 1.5% on all other purchases 1.5% – 3% Annual fee $0 Regular APR Variable purchase APRs are 19.24%, 30.99%, or 33.99%. The APRs are accurate as of March 1 , 2025. Reward Details Bankrate’s view Add to compare Best for EV charging and charitable donations Chase Freedom Flex® * *The information about the Chase Freedom Flex® has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer. Bankrate score star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon 4.8 Info Hover to learn more Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards. If you'd like to learn more about how we rank our cards, explore our ranking methodology here. Bankrate review Bankrate review Add to compare Recommended credit score: 670 – 850 Info Hover to learn more A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product. Intro offer Info Hover to learn more Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening $200 Rewards Rate Info Hover to learn more 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!, 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠. 3% cash back on dining and drugstores. 1% cash back on all other purchases. 1% – 5% Annual fee $0 Regular APR 18.99% – 28.49% Variable Reward Details Bankrate’s view Add to compare Best for socially responsible banking Sunrise Banks Everyday Rewards+ Card * *The information about the Sunrise Banks Everyday Rewards+ Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer. Add to compare N/A Info Hover to learn more A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product. Intro offer Info Hover to learn more Earn 15,000 points when you spend $500 within the first 90 days. Earn 15,000 points Rewards Rate Info Hover to learn more 4X points on dining, take-out & restaurant delivery, 2X points at grocery stores, gas stations and EV charging stations, and eligible streaming services, 1X points on all other eligible purchases 1X – 4X Annual fee $0 Regular APR 18.49% – 28.74% (Variable) Reward Details Bankrate’s view Add up to 3 cards to compare Compare Clear Error Icon Remove a card to add another to compare Close Error Icon Remove a card to add another to compare

Card name Best for Annual fee Credit score range Eco-friendly perks Wells Fargo Attune℠ Card * Thrifting $0 N/A Unlimited 4% cash rewards on EV charging stations, public transportation and thrift stores Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Public transit $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. Good to Excellent (670 – 850) 3% cash back on transit purchases (including taxis, rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) PayPal Cashback Mastercard® * Online shopping with sustainable brands $0 Fair to Good (580 – 740) 3% cash back on PayPal purchases Chase Freedom Flex® * EV charging and charitable donations $0 Good to Excellent (670 – 850) 5% cash back on quarterly bonus categories (up to $1,500 in purchases, then 1%), which can include EV charging and select charities Sunrise Banks Everyday Rewards+ Card* Socially responsible banking $0 N/A Earn rewards and bank with a certified B Corporation

How to choose an eco-friendly credit card

While there are many ways to care for the environment, it doesn’t hurt to get rewarded for the eco-friendly purchase choices you make. Consider these factors when choosing the right card for you.

Spending habits: Whether you shop secondhand, take the subway or donate to causes you care about, it’s possible to get rewarded for your usual expenses. Think about your lifestyle and how you’d like to earn cash back or points.

Whether you shop secondhand, take the subway or donate to causes you care about, it’s possible to get rewarded for your usual expenses. Think about your lifestyle and how you’d like to earn cash back or points. Fees and interest rates: Compare annual fees, late fees, interest rates and other charges to make sure you’re comfortable with them. If a card does charge an annual fee, add up the potential rewards and other monetary benefits to see if you’ll get enough bang for your buck.

Compare annual fees, late fees, interest rates and other charges to make sure you’re comfortable with them. If a card does charge an annual fee, add up the potential rewards and other monetary benefits to see if you’ll get enough bang for your buck. Bank sustainability programs: Most banks have their own version of an environmental, social and governance report. Check out these examples from American Express, Bank of America, Capital One, Chase and Wells Fargo. Others, like Sunrise Banks, built a business model around sustainability. You can use your best judgment when deciding which issuer is most aligned with your values.

There are more opportunities to help the Earth than by simply earning rewards on eco-friendly expenses. You can reduce your consumption of clothing — especially via fast fashion — as well as beauty products, prepackaged food and other “stuff” with the deinfluencing trend.

Make reusable water bottles, shopping bags and to-go containers your best friend. Shop secondhand. Grow your own food. Donate and recycle instead of filling landfills. Volunteer with eco-friendly nonprofits and advocate for climate change policies.

There are myriad ways to make a difference in your corner of the world.

The bottom line

Earth Day may only come once a year, but we can practice eco-friendly spending all year round. Consider one of the cards above to benefit both your finances and the environment. And remember that your time is valuable, too — you can spend it making Earth a better place to live.

