Best eco-friendly credit cards
In celebration of Earth Day on April 22, it’s worth looking at the environmental impact of your spending habits. And if you’re able to resist the vice of overconsumption — which can lead to credit card debt — it’s possible to use credit positively for both your wallet and the Earth.
You could earn credit card rewards for buying secondhand, taking public transportation or making other eco-friendly purchases. See our card picks for the planet below.
Top eco-friendly cards
Best for thrifting
Bankrate score
Intro offer
$100 cash rewards
Rewards Rate
1% – 4%
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR
Best for public transit
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Intro offer
Earn $250
Rewards Rate
1% – 6%
Annual fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
APR
20.24%-29.24% Variable
Best for online shopping with sustainable brands
Cardholder rating
Bankrate score
Intro offer
N/A
Rewards Rate
1.5% – 3%
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
Variable purchase APRs are 19.24%, 30.99%, or 33.99%. The APRs are accurate as of March 1 , 2025.
Best for EV charging and charitable donations
Bankrate score
Intro offer
$200
Rewards Rate
1% – 5%
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
18.99% – 28.49% Variable
Best for socially responsible banking
Sunrise Banks Everyday Rewards+ Card
Intro offer
Earn 15,000 points
Rewards Rate
1X – 4X
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
18.49% – 28.74% (Variable)
Remove a card to add another to compare
Remove a card to add another to compare
Comparing the best eco-friendly cards
|Card name
|Best for
|Annual fee
|Credit score range
|Eco-friendly perks
|Wells Fargo Attune℠ Card*
|Thrifting
|$0
|N/A
|Unlimited 4% cash rewards on EV charging stations, public transportation and thrift stores
|Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
|Public transit
|$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
|Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
|3% cash back on transit purchases (including taxis, rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
|PayPal Cashback Mastercard®*
|Online shopping with sustainable brands
|$0
|Fair to Good (580 – 740)
|3% cash back on PayPal purchases
|Chase Freedom Flex®*
|EV charging and charitable donations
|$0
|Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
|5% cash back on quarterly bonus categories (up to $1,500 in purchases, then 1%), which can include EV charging and select charities
|Sunrise Banks Everyday Rewards+ Card*
|Socially responsible banking
|$0
|N/A
|Earn rewards and bank with a certified B Corporation
How to choose an eco-friendly credit card
While there are many ways to care for the environment, it doesn’t hurt to get rewarded for the eco-friendly purchase choices you make. Consider these factors when choosing the right card for you.
- Spending habits: Whether you shop secondhand, take the subway or donate to causes you care about, it’s possible to get rewarded for your usual expenses. Think about your lifestyle and how you’d like to earn cash back or points.
- Fees and interest rates: Compare annual fees, late fees, interest rates and other charges to make sure you’re comfortable with them. If a card does charge an annual fee, add up the potential rewards and other monetary benefits to see if you’ll get enough bang for your buck.
- Bank sustainability programs: Most banks have their own version of an environmental, social and governance report. Check out these examples from American Express, Bank of America, Capital One, Chase and Wells Fargo. Others, like Sunrise Banks, built a business model around sustainability. You can use your best judgment when deciding which issuer is most aligned with your values.
How to help the environment this Earth Day
There are more opportunities to help the Earth than by simply earning rewards on eco-friendly expenses. You can reduce your consumption of clothing — especially via fast fashion — as well as beauty products, prepackaged food and other “stuff” with the deinfluencing trend.
Make reusable water bottles, shopping bags and to-go containers your best friend. Shop secondhand. Grow your own food. Donate and recycle instead of filling landfills. Volunteer with eco-friendly nonprofits and advocate for climate change policies.
There are myriad ways to make a difference in your corner of the world.
What’s next?
The bottom line
Earth Day may only come once a year, but we can practice eco-friendly spending all year round. Consider one of the cards above to benefit both your finances and the environment. And remember that your time is valuable, too — you can spend it making Earth a better place to live.
*The information about the Wells Fargo Attune℠ Card, PayPal Cashback Mastercard®, Chase Freedom Flex® and Sunrise Banks Everyday Rewards+ Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.