Why the Blue Cash Everyday is great for big spenders on gas and groceries
The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express is one of the best rewards cards for people who spend a lot on groceries and gas each year, and there are several reasons why.
Beyond there being no annual fee, cardholders can enjoy an excellent rewards rate in a range of everyday categories, and they can earn a lucrative welcome offer right off the bat. Plus, rewards can be easily redeemed for statement credits, which means you can use your cash back to slash your credit card bill.
If you’re looking for a card that lets you maximize rewards on everyday bills, including purchases at grocery stores and gas stations, read on to learn why the Blue Cash Everyday Card could be a good fit.
Why Blue Cash Everyday is a gas and grocery winner
When you’re looking for one of the best credit cards for gas and groceries, the Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express might make the top of your list. This card lets users rack up 3 percent cash back at U.S. supermarkets, at U.S. gas stations and on U.S. online retail purchases (up to $6,000 in purchases per year in each category, then 1 percent), plus 1 percent back on all other purchases. If a large chunk of your spending is on gas, groceries and online shopping, it’s smart to have a credit card that highly rewards those purchases.
With this earning rate in mind, even a moderate gas and grocery bill like the following example could help you secure solid rewards each year.
|Spending Categories
|Annual Spend
|Cash back earned
|Supermarkets
|$5,700
|$171
|Gas stations
|$2,500
|$75
|Online retail
|$3,000
|$90
|Miscellaneous
|$1,500
|$15
|Yearly total:
|$12,700
|$351
The $6,000 spending cap on gas stations, supermarkets and online shopping might seem like a downside, but keep in mind that you’d have to spend over $500 every month in each category to reach that spending cap. On the plus side, the cash back earned with this card is redeemable for statement credits. This means that your rewards can be used directly for savings off your bill, essentially saving you 1 percent to 3 percent off everything you buy with the card.
Gas rewards
The average American spends about $150 to $200 a month to fill up their gas tanks, according to a 2023 J.D. Power report. And if your gas tank digs into your pockets at a rate of $200 per month, you’ll earn $72 cash back each year by using the Blue Cash Everyday for gas purchases with its 3 percent cash back on up to $6,000 spent annually. That’s on par with the top gas rewards cards.
Supermarket rewards
Even with cooling inflation, you might still be battling an elevated grocery bill each month. With the Blue Cash Everyday, you could be earning boosted rewards of 3 percent on up to $6,000 of grocery purchases each year. If you spend $475 on groceries each month, that brings your annual total just under the $6,000 spending cap and earns you $171 in cash back each year.
Online shopping rewards
Just like with gas and groceries, the Blue Cash Everyday earns boosted rewards for online shopping purchases with 3 percent cash back on up to $6,000 in purchases per year (then one percent). Given how much you can buy online these days – including groceries, if you’re interested in extending your grocery earning beyond U.S. supermarkets – this online shopping category could apply to just about anything you need.
Welcome offer
This card also comes with a welcome offer worth $200. If you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Blue Cash Everyday card within the first six months, you’ll earn a $200 statement credit. Remember to spend in the boosted U.S. supermarket, gas station and U.S. online retail categories to make that spending work even harder for you.
Home Chef credit
The Blue Cash Everyday Card also comes with up to $180 in Home Chef credits, which are doled out in increments of $15 per month. With Home Chef, customers can receive a regularly scheduled meal kit delivery that includes fresh ingredients, recipe cards and instructions to help them make healthy, family-friendly meals at home. Enrollment is required to receive this offer, and meal kit delivery is available in the U.S. only (subject to auto renewal).
This credit can help you extend the value of the Blue Cash Everyday card when it comes to feeding your family. Sure, you earn solid rewards on U.S. supermarket spending, but sometimes you just want someone else to do the meal planning for you — that’s where the Home Chef credit comes in.
Disney Bundle credit (for movie night at home)
If you’re more accustomed to grabbing groceries instead of dining out, then you’re likely no stranger to movie night at home. With the Blue Cash Everyday, that comes at a discount when you make use of the Disney Bundle credit. Cardholders get an $84 statement credit, which is applied in increments of $7 each month (terms apply). You’ll have to enroll your account to qualify for the statement credit, but it may add up to a nice discount on your streaming services.
Intro APR offer
Also note that the Blue Cash Everyday Card gives new customers a 0 percent intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months, followed by a variable APR of 19.24 percent to 29.99 percent. While cardholders do not have to take advantage of this offer, it’s always nice to have some time to pay down larger expenses during this period without worrying about additional interest accruing.
Is Blue Cash Everyday a better gas and groceries card than Blue Cash Preferred?
The Blue Cash Everyday isn’t the only American Express credit card that rewards gas and supermarket purchases. Your other option is the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express which offers a more impressive rate of cash back at U.S. supermarkets but with a fee. Check out the details:
- Earn 6 percent cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 spent per year
- Earn 6 percent cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions
- Earn 3 percent cash back at U.S. gas stations and on transit
- Earn 1 percent cash back on other eligible purchases
- Earn a $250 welcome offer when you spend $3,000 in the first 6 months
- 0 percent intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months, then a variable APR of 19.24 to 29.99 percent
So which card is better? It really depends on your spending and willingness to pay an annual fee. Not sure? Bankrate has an apples-to-apples comparison of the Blue Cash Everyday vs. the Blue Cash Preferred.
The bottom line
The ability to earn high rewards on groceries and gas can provide some relief for your family budget, and the Blue Cash Everyday Card makes the process as easy as possible. This is partly due to its exceptional rewards rate, but it’s also based on its $0 annual fee and intro APR.
That said, there are other cards that earn generous rewards on groceries, gas and regular purchases most families make. While the Blue Cash Everyday Card is definitely worth your consideration, make sure you check out other top cash back credit cards before you make a decision.
