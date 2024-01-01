The best in
Our experts ranked and reviewed everything from sign-up bonuses to rewards rates to find the best credit cards of 2024. While some winners may be partners, this didn’t influence our selection process.
Best credit card for everyday use
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
Why they won
You’ll be hard-pressed to find another card that packs in such a high rewards rate in so many everyday categories. Plus, it’s one of the only no-annual-fee cards that carries credits for popular household expenses like select streaming services and meal kits.
Top features
- Hard-to-find online shopping bonus category includes retailers that usually only earn 1 percent back, like Amazon and Walmart
- Comes with generous annual credits for The Disney Bundle and a Home Chef subscription
- Solid intro APR offer for a rewards card
- Extra opportunities to earn rewards and finance purchases with Amex Offers and Pay It Plan It
Best credit card for foodies
American Express® Gold Card
Why they won
This card offers terrific value whether you dine in, get take out or cook at home. It boasts one of the highest rewards rates you can get on dining and at U.S. supermarkets, plus impressive credits and perks for foodies. Amex points are also among the most valuable and flexible based on Bankrate's valuations.
Top features
- You can maximize this card’s earning potential with its versatile food categories.
- Annual credits for take-out and dining can help offset the card’s annual fee.
- A long list of travel partners makes your points valuable and flexible.
Best credit card for cash back fans
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Why they won
The Freedom Unlimited's boosted flat rate and bonus categories makes it a versatile and generous rewards card. You can earn terrific rates on popular categories like travel and dining. Plus, the card is cost effective, thanks to its noteworthy intro APR offers and lack of an annual fee.
Top features
- Interest charges won’t affect earnings at first thanks to the card's intro APR offer on purchases.
- Pooling points with a premium Chase travel card allows for maximum redemption value.
- The card’s long-term value stands out due to competitive rates, no spending caps and low costs.
Best credit card for flat-rate cash back
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Why they won
This card offers one of the best flat rewards rates on the market. You don't need to worry about rotating bonus categories either, making this a terrific low-hassle card. Plus, you could earn a decent welcome bonus with a fairly low spend requirement.
Top features
- The flat-rate is hard to beat among other comparable cash back cards.
- You can redeem your cash rewards at a Wells Fargo ATM — a rarely seen redemption option.
- With no annual fee, all your unlimited cash rewards go straight to earnings.
- You can quickly have a small boost to your earnings the first year if you attain the welcome offer.
Best credit card for jet-setters
Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
Why they won
This card offers terrific rewards value and a great mix of practical, valuable perks for frequent travelers. Its base rewards rate, generous welcome bonus and annual credits easily justify the fee.
Top features
- Generous lounge access perks for a reasonable annual fee
- Boasts one of the best sign-up bonuses among travel rewards credit cards
- Travel perks are valuable and easy to use, unlike niche offerings from some competitors
- A mix of a flat rewards rate and bonus categories makes it a flexible standalone option
Best credit card for airline loyalists
Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard®
Why they won
Primarily beneficial for American Airlines loyalists, this card’s Admiral Club membership, high travel rewards and various statement credits provide substantial value. Despite its costly annual fee, the perks alone can make prioritizing American Airlines worth it for frequent travelers who value luxury airport experiences.
Top features
- You can easily offset the annual fee with the card's perks and benefits.
- Enjoy a free checked bag for you and up to eight companions on the same reservation.
- Earn 1 Loyalty Point for every eligible AAdvantage® mile earned from purchases, helping to achieve elite status
Best credit card for hotel loyalists
Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card
Why they won
Travelers who use the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card get instant silver elite status, which puts them on the path toward increased privileges and Gold status as they use the card more regularly toward booking hotel stays. Additionally, its rewards rates combined with the extremely valuable welcome bonus can be quite useful to anyone planning extensive vacations.
Top features
- Its welcome bonus is one of the most valuable among the Marriott Bonvoy cards and other hotel cards
- The amount of perks and high rewards rate toward Marriott purchases
- You are automatically qualified for a Free Night Award and one of Marriott’s elite status levels
- Although there is an annual fee, it can be mitigated if you make the most of the card's incentives
Best credit card for families
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Why they won
This card is ideal for families and large households thanks to its best-in-class cash back rates on eligible U.S. supermarkets and streaming services. It also boasts a diverse mix of bonus categories for commuters, streaming credits, a generous welcome offer and other features that make the card more than worth it.
Top features
- Offers one of the highest rewards rates you can get at U.S. supermarkets
- Cash back at U.S. gas stations and other transit purchases make it a solid standalone rewards option
- Perks easily make up for the annual fee with $200+ in annual credits toward The Disney Bundle and Equinox+ subscriptions
- No annual fee the first year helps you gauge if the card suits your family’s spending
Best credit card for business owners
Capital One Venture X Business Rewards Credit Card
Why they won
This card boasts a generous flat rewards rate, flexible spending limit and valuable, practical travel perks for a relatively low annual fee. You’ll get all the most important luxury perks (like lounge access) without the $500-plus annual fee.
Top features
- Annual travel credits, bonus miles and hotel experience credits make the card more than worth it.
- Flexible spending limit complements the flat-rate rewards and adjustable employee cards to maximize earnings.
- Travel smoothly with expedited security screening credits, Priority Pass lounge access and booking portal perks.
- Delivers perhaps the most valuable sign-up bonus available.
Best credit card for students
Discover it® Student Cash Back
Why they won
This card offers a great mix of bonus categories and one of the best cash back rates you can get if you’re new to credit. It also boasts a decent intro APR offer, which could come in handy if you need to chip away at school expenses while minimizing interest charges.
Top features
- Few student cards can compete with this card’s rewards rates and bonus category variety.
- It can offer excellent first-year value potential thanks to its unique welcome offer.
- Discover boasts terrific customer service ratings — ideal for cardholders new to credit
- It’s an affordable credit-building option for students since it carries no annual fee, foreign transaction fees or penalty APR, as well as a chance at low ongoing APR
Best credit card for building your credit
Discover it® Secured
Why they won
This consumer-friendly secured card makes it easy to both build credit and earn rewards thanks to its low deposit requirement and practical bonus categories. Plus, you can earn a sign-up bonus — a rare find on cards in this class.
Top features
- One of the only credit-building cards that offers both a sign-up bonus and rewards with no annual fee
- Forgiving late fee policy (for first late payment) helps people new to cards
- Security deposits up to $2,500 make it easier to maintain low credit utilization.
- You could qualify for an unsecured card with responsible card use in as little as seven months.
Best credit card for debt consolidators
Citi Simplicity® Card
Why they won
It carries low fees and one of the longest intro APR offers you can get on both balance transfers and new purchases, making it an ideal fit if you want to keep things simple as you chip away at debt.
Top features
- You won’t worry about late payment fees and sky-high penalty APRs.
- You'll have almost two years to save on interest with this card's balance transfer intro APR offer.
- This card’s intro balance transfer fee is lower than that of many competing balance transfer cards.
Best credit cards for stacking
Chase Freedom Unlimited, Chase Freedom Flex℠ and Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Why they won
It’s tough to beat the value, category variety and redemption flexibility you’ll enjoy with this stack. Its mix of flat-rate rewards with year-round and rotating categories helps you earn bonus points on nearly everything you buy. Plus, you get a 50-percent higher redemption value via Chase Travel (possibly even more when you transfer to airline and hotel partners).
Top features
- You can pool points across cards to maximize your earning potential and rewards value
- Terrific category variety makes the one annual fee easy to offset via rewards
- Chase Travel redemption value is exceptionally high
- Cash back redemptions carry a 1-cent-per-point value — far better than what’s offered by most travel rewards programs
Best credit card for shopping
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
Why they won
Remarkable category coverage and unique choice categories cement the Customized Cash as perhaps the most versatile card for shoppers. The year-round grocery-related categories add a consistent cash back bedrock to the one-of-six choice categories you can swap each month, which lets you adapt your rewards strategy to upcoming expenses.
Top features
- It has hard-to-find categories, like online shopping, wholesale clubs and home improvement.
- Preferred Rewards members can potentially earn top rates on staples like dining, gas and travel.
- Its introductory APR and rewards can help you pay off and earn extra cash back on your shopping.
- The online shopping category is comprehensive, rewarding purchases that usually earn only 1 percent.
Best credit card for entertainment
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
Why they won
This card has substantial value for cardholders, primarily those who value home and live entertainment. It doesn’t sacrifice everyday value despite its high rewards rates in entertainment categories, doesn’t charge an annual fee and carries one of the most attainable welcome offers.
Top features
- High cash back rates for experiential purchases which can include concerts, sporting events and dining.
- At-home binge-watchers can pair cash back for streaming subscriptions and Uber Eats orders.
- Lengthy intro APR offers and an attainable welcome offer affirm this card’s short and long-term value.
- Simple, straightforward redemption methods help make the most of cash back without a hassle.
Best credit card for food delivery
DoorDash Rewards Mastercard®
Why they won
This card is on par with some of the top rewards cards in terms of rates and covered purchase categories. Food delivery aficionados will earn the highest rates on delivery purchases, while still winning out with other valuable discounts and travel insurances.
Top features
- You get competitive rewards rates all around, including Doordash delivery, general dining and grocery purchases
- The welcome offer is a $96 value, giving cardholders a solid windfall of first-year savings on food delivery
- This card carries trip cancellation/interruption insurance, a feature often only seen on cards with annual fees
Best credit card for privacy
Apple Card
Why they won
No credit card purchase is completely private, but the Apple Card shares less of your personal data by default. Unlike most issuers, Goldman Sachs doesn’t share personal information with other companies for marketing purposes. The card also boasts terrific fraud protection and security features.
Top features
- Doesn’t share data for marketing purposes, so no need to opt out
- Offers advanced fraud protection, which requires a rotating code for online purchases
- No card numbers on your card or stored on your device — only an encrypted device account number
- Easy to track purchases, make payments and avoid interest with sleek user interface
Best credit card for social good
Sunrise Banks Everyday Rewards+ Card
Why they won
Not only does this card make it easy to earn rewards on everyday spending, but Sunrise Banks has also scored great marks for social responsibility. It boasts a terrific B Impact score, Community Development Financial Institution certification and invests heavily in the local community.
Top features
- Bank invests 65% of deposits in the local community (75% higher than the industry average).
- Its B Impact score is nearly three times higher than the median score for typical businesses.
- Its mix of everyday bonus categories makes it a solid standalone option.
- You only need to spend $500 in your first 90 days of account opening to earn the bonus — about as low as it gets.
Best credit card for renters
Bilt Mastercard®
Why they won
The Bilt Mastercard offers cardholders a one-of-a-kind experience — the ability to earn rewards on rent payments without transaction fees for paying with a credit card. The card doesn’t stop there, adding great rewards rates on popular categories like travel and dining into the mix.
Top features
- You can earn rewards on any apartment, even if it's not Bilt Property.
- Bilt double rewards rates (except rent) on the first of every month, potentially doubling earnings.
- Enjoy travel perks like diverse transfer partners and travel insurance — all for no annual fee.
Best credit card for commuters
Citi Custom Cash® Card
Why they won
The Citi Custom Cash can offer a lot if you commute daily — whether by local transit or car. You earn a top rewards rate of 5 percent cash back in one of 10 popular categories, which includes gas and select transit, based on your highest spend each billing cycle. With this card, the average rider might be well on their way to high earnings.
Top features
- It provides a unique opportunity to earn maximum rewards for transit or gas for no annual fee.
- The transit category is diverse, including everything from trains and buses to taxis and parking lots.
- It features flexible redemption options like a direct deposit, check or statement credit.
- You can enjoy the same long-term intro APR for both purchases and balance transfers.
