Jeff Ostrowski
Suzanne De Vita

Best mortgage lender overall

Veterans United Home Loans

Veterans United Home Loans

Highlights Above-average customer service rating Branches and online Down payment assistance

Why they won

Veterans United boasts a winning combination of competitive rates, widespread availability and superior service. While it specializes in VA loans, the lender also offers conventional and other types of mortgages for a variety of borrower needs. 

Top features

  • Custom online rate tool
  • Loan reps available 24/7
  • Quick preapproval
Best mortgage lender for first-time homebuyers

PenFed Credit Union

PenFed Credit Union

Highlights Low-down payment loans Lower rates First-time buyer reward

Why they won

Open to anyone for a nominal $5, PenFed Credit Union offers conventional loans with as little as 3 percent down, FHA loans with as little as 3.5 percent down and no-down payment VA loans. The credit union participates in some down payment assistance programs, as well, and pays out $500 to first-time buyers who consistently pay their loan for five years.

Top features

  • Down payment assistance
  • No fees
  • Lender credits up to $2,500
Best mortgage lender for FHA loans

Rocket Mortgage

Rocket Mortgage

Highlights Top 5 FHA lender High customer service rating Free credit repair counseling

Why they won

Rocket Mortgage is one of the leading FHA lenders in the U.S. This experience, plus a user-friendly app and richly informative website, gave it an edge over other FHA lenders assessed by Bankrate.

Top features

  • Low-down payment loans
  • Quick preapproval
  • Homebuyer rebate option

Best mortgage lender for VA loans

USAA

USAA

Highlights Top 10 VA lender No fees on VA loans High customer service rating

Why they won

USAA works exclusively with military borrowers and was a top 10 VA loan lender as of October 2023. It consistently receives high marks from customers.

Top features

  • Branches and online
  • Rates regularly updated
  • Loan reps available 24/7
Best no-fee mortgage lender

First Mortgage Direct

First Mortgage Direct

Highlights No fees Lower rates Custom online rate tool

Why they won

First Mortgage Direct, a stamp of community bank Bison State Bank in Kansas City, doesn’t charge origination fees or any other hidden costs. The online lender takes applications via its website, and its APRs were considerably lower than those of some other lenders assessed by Bankrate.

Top features

  • Standard suite of loans plus investment property mortgages
  • Rates regularly updated
  • Quick preapproval
Best mortgage lender for low or bad credit

Old National Bank

Old National Bank

Highlights Low-credit loan options Branches and online Down payment assistance

Why they won

Old National Bank can help you qualify for an FHA, VA and USDA loans, three types of mortgages that can have low credit requirements. The bank also offers its own down payment assistance, as well as participates in other assistance programs in some areas, which can help your eligibility for a loan even with poorer credit.

Top features

  • Quick prequalification
  • Standard suite of loans plus construction and professional mortgages
  • Flat fees
Best mortgage refinance lender

Better

Better

Highlights No-closing cost refinances Price match guarantee Home equity options

Why they won

Better is an all-digital mortgage lender that works with borrowers nationwide. Its website showcases up-to-the-minute refinance rates, which were competitive compared to other refinance lenders assessed by Bankrate. As an alternative to refinancing, the lender also offers home equity lines of credit.

Top features

  • Rates regularly updated
  • Quick preapprovals with no credit pull
  • Discounts for American Express and Chime users
Best independent mortgage lender

Mr. Cooper

Mr. Cooper

Highlights Low-down payment loans Lower rates 1% one-year rate discount

Why they won

Mr. Cooper is a non-bank mortgage lender that works with borrowers across the U.S. It advertised the lowest APR of the independent lenders assessed by Bankrate.

Top features

  • Free 45-day rate lock
  • Close-on-time guarantee
  • Savings on refinances
Best mortgage lender for self-employed borrowers

New American Funding

New American Funding

Highlights Programs for underserved communities Non-QM loans Above-average customer service rating

Why they won

New American Funding is a major lender that offers non-qualifying mortgages (non-QM), which could help you qualify for a loan with income from your LLC, freelance business or side hustle. It provides conventional and government loans for well-qualified self-employed borrowers, as well. The lender has launched several initiatives aimed at minority borrowers, including homebuying grants.

Top features

  • Branches and online
  • Down payment assistance
  • No fees on refinances for some customers

