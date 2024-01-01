The best in
Our experts ranked and reviewed everything from affordability to borrower experience to find the best mortgage lenders of 2024. While some lenders may be partners, this didn’t influence our selection process.
Best mortgage lender overall
Veterans United Home Loans
Why they won
Veterans United boasts a winning combination of competitive rates, widespread availability and superior service. While it specializes in VA loans, the lender also offers conventional and other types of mortgages for a variety of borrower needs.
Top features
- Custom online rate tool
- Loan reps available 24/7
- Quick preapproval
Best mortgage lender for first-time homebuyers
PenFed Credit Union
Why they won
Open to anyone for a nominal $5, PenFed Credit Union offers conventional loans with as little as 3 percent down, FHA loans with as little as 3.5 percent down and no-down payment VA loans. The credit union participates in some down payment assistance programs, as well, and pays out $500 to first-time buyers who consistently pay their loan for five years.
Top features
- Down payment assistance
- No fees
- Lender credits up to $2,500
Best mortgage lender for FHA loans
Rocket Mortgage
Why they won
Rocket Mortgage is one of the leading FHA lenders in the U.S. This experience, plus a user-friendly app and richly informative website, gave it an edge over other FHA lenders assessed by Bankrate.
Top features
- Low-down payment loans
- Quick preapproval
- Homebuyer rebate option
Best mortgage lender for VA loans
USAA
Why they won
USAA works exclusively with military borrowers and was a top 10 VA loan lender as of October 2023. It consistently receives high marks from customers.
Top features
- Branches and online
- Rates regularly updated
- Loan reps available 24/7
Best no-fee mortgage lender
First Mortgage Direct
Why they won
First Mortgage Direct, a stamp of community bank Bison State Bank in Kansas City, doesn’t charge origination fees or any other hidden costs. The online lender takes applications via its website, and its APRs were considerably lower than those of some other lenders assessed by Bankrate.
Top features
- Standard suite of loans plus investment property mortgages
- Rates regularly updated
- Quick preapproval
Best mortgage lender for low or bad credit
Old National Bank
Why they won
Old National Bank can help you qualify for an FHA, VA and USDA loans, three types of mortgages that can have low credit requirements. The bank also offers its own down payment assistance, as well as participates in other assistance programs in some areas, which can help your eligibility for a loan even with poorer credit.
Top features
- Quick prequalification
- Standard suite of loans plus construction and professional mortgages
- Flat fees
Best mortgage refinance lender
Better
Why they won
Better is an all-digital mortgage lender that works with borrowers nationwide. Its website showcases up-to-the-minute refinance rates, which were competitive compared to other refinance lenders assessed by Bankrate. As an alternative to refinancing, the lender also offers home equity lines of credit.
Top features
- Rates regularly updated
- Quick preapprovals with no credit pull
- Discounts for American Express and Chime users
Best independent mortgage lender
Mr. Cooper
Why they won
Mr. Cooper is a non-bank mortgage lender that works with borrowers across the U.S. It advertised the lowest APR of the independent lenders assessed by Bankrate.
Top features
- Free 45-day rate lock
- Close-on-time guarantee
- Savings on refinances
Best mortgage lender for self-employed borrowers
New American Funding
Why they won
New American Funding is a major lender that offers non-qualifying mortgages (non-QM), which could help you qualify for a loan with income from your LLC, freelance business or side hustle. It provides conventional and government loans for well-qualified self-employed borrowers, as well. The lender has launched several initiatives aimed at minority borrowers, including homebuying grants.
Top features
- Branches and online
- Down payment assistance
- No fees on refinances for some customers
