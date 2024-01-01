The best in

Best from a bank

PenFed

PenFed

Highlights Good for competitive rates 24/7 customer support Prequalification available

Why they won

The Virginia-based credit union offers borrowers an excellent borrowing experience for its members, and membership is free for auto loan borrowers. And you can request a prequalified quote without impacting your credit score.

Top features

  • Online car buying program  
  • Extended warranty available
  • In-person support   
  • Up to 84 months to repay
Best online lender

Autopay

Autopay

Highlights 6-day customer support availability Fast funding Funds across the credit spectrum

Why they won

With loan marketplace Autopay, borrowers can find the best loan for their needs via side-by-side comparison directly on the lenders’ site — all without a hard credit inquiry. After you select a match, the site can finalize your loan in as little as a single day.

Top features

  • Quick online application 
  • Side-by-side loan comparison  
  • Loan amount of up to $100,000 
  • Cash-out refinancing available 
Best for auto refinance

LendingClub

LendingClub

Highlights Prequalification Minimal fees Low rates

Why they won

Direct lender LendingClub has competitive refinancing rates — a perfect fit for those with dealer financing or a high-interest auto loan. You may prequalify for an improved rate online, in minutes and without any origination fees. 

Top features

  • Refinance loan balances up to $55,000 
  • Fast funding  
  • Instant offer available   
  • Early loan payoff with no additional costs 

Best for used car purchase

Carputty

Carputty

Highlights Preapproval Car-buying support Competitive APR

Why they won

The direct lender encourages borrowers to manage their vehicles like assets — which means more flexibility than the average loan. The combination of its V3 car buying tool, which helps determines the best time to buy, and its high loan amount make Carputty a great option when buying used. 

Top features

  • Structured as line of credit
  • Line amount up to $200,000 
  • Funding available as soon as the same day  
  • Add cars without a separate application
Best for new car purchase

Consumers Credit Union

Consumers Credit Union

Highlights In-person customer service Preapproval No fees

Why they won

Consumers Credit Union offers borrowers an excellent new car buying experience. Membership costs a mere $10 and affords you access to an easy-to-navigate car-buying service and a competitive starting APR (annual percentage rate). 

Top features

  • Low minimum APR  
  • TrueCar shopping program  
  • Automatic payment rate discount  
  • Option to bundle repair coverage
Best for EV financing

Tenet

Tenet

Highlights Fully online experience Prequalification Low starting APR

Why they won

Tenet’s auto loans are specifically designed to help you navigate the ins and outs of driving electric. On top of this, borrowers can prequalify and manage savings all from the lenders' interactive dashboard. 

Top features

  • Fast funding  
  • Tax incentive assistance  
  • Environmental impact dashboard   
  • Loan terms up to 84 months

