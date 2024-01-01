The best in

Written by
Jeff Ostrowski
Edited by
Suzanne De Vita

Awards

Best from a bank

Third Federal Savings and Loan

Third Federal Savings and Loan

Highlights Offers HELOCs and home equity loans Fixed- and adjustable-rate loans No fees on home equity loans

Why they won

Third Federal’s home equity options span both lines of credit and loans, with the latter offering the flexibility of a fixed or adjustable rate. The bank’s APRs were some of the lowest of the home equity lenders assessed by Bankrate.

Top features

  • $10,000 loan minimum
  • Custom online rate tool
  • No draw requirement on HELOCs
Awards

Best online lender

Discover

Discover

Highlights Loans up to $300,000 No fees on home equity loans Up to 90% CLTV

Why they won

Discover specializes in home equity loans for borrowers in almost every state. The online lender’s APRs were some of the lowest of the home equity lenders assessed by Bankrate.

Top features

  • $35,000 loan minimum
  • Custom online rate tool
  • Flexible repayment terms
Awards

Best for home improvement

TD Bank

TD Bank

Highlights Offers HELOCs and home equity loans Flat fees Discount for banking customers

Why they won

TD Bank provides both HELOCs and home equity loans, making it ideal for a range of borrowers financing small or more extensive home renovations. Both types of loans come with longer repayment terms, and the bank can disburse funds in less than three days.

Top features

  • $10,000 loan minimum and $25,000 HELOC minimum
  • Custom online rate tool
  • No draw requirement on HELOCs

Awards
Awards

Best for debt consolidation

Bethpage Federal Credit Union

Bethpage Federal Credit Union

Highlights HELOCs up to $1 million Lower introductory APR Fixed-rate option

Why they won

A home equity line of credit from Bethpage Federal Credit Union — open to anyone establishing a $5 savings account — offers multiple ways to save on consolidating debt: an initial lower rate and interest-only payments for 10 years. Best of all? No fees, including no charge for a fixed-rate conversion.

Top features

  • $10,000 HELOC minimum
  • Multiple ways to apply
  • Discount for auto-payments
Awards

Best for borrowers with excellent credit

PenFed Credit Union

PenFed Credit Union

Highlights HELOCs up to $500,000 No fees Fixed-rate option

Why they won

PenFed Credit Union requires a credit score of at least 680 for a home equity line of credit, higher than what some other home equity lenders ask for. Still, the credit union offers some of the lowest APRs of the home equity lenders assessed by Bankrate, and it’s accessible to anyone willing to open a savings account.

Top features

  • $25,000 HELOC minimum
  • 20- repayment terms
  • Multiple ways to apply
Awards

Best for borrowers with good credit

Lower

Lower

Highlights HELOCs up to $500,000 Up to 95% CLTV No annual fee

Why they won

Lower requires a credit score of at least 640 for a home equity line of credit, approximately the middle of the pack of the home equity lenders assessed by Bankrate. The lender permits well-qualified borrowers to tap up to 95 percent combined loan-to-value (CLTV), much more than what many other lenders allow.

Top features

  • $15,000 HELOC minimum
  • No draw requirement on HELOCs
  • Flexible repayment terms
Awards

Best for borrowers with fair credit

Guaranteed Rate

Guaranteed Rate

Highlights HELOCs up to $400,000 Fixed-rate Up to 85% CLTV

Why they won

Guaranteed Rate’s home equity line of credit functions more like a home equity loan, with a fixed rate and a credit score minimum of just 620. With a remote closing, the lender can disburse funds in as little as five days.

Top features

  • $20,000 HELOC minimum
  • 30-year repayment term
  • Discount for auto-payments

