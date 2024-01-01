The best in
Our experts ranked and reviewed everything from affordability to borrower experience to find the best home equity lenders of 2024. While some lenders may be partners, this didn’t influence our selection process.
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of . Read more about how we scored the 2024 Bankrate Awards winners in .
Best from a bank
Third Federal Savings and Loan
Why they won
Third Federal’s home equity options span both lines of credit and loans, with the latter offering the flexibility of a fixed or adjustable rate. The bank’s APRs were some of the lowest of the home equity lenders assessed by Bankrate.
Top features
- $10,000 loan minimum
- Custom online rate tool
- No draw requirement on HELOCs
Best online lender
Discover
Why they won
Discover specializes in home equity loans for borrowers in almost every state. The online lender’s APRs were some of the lowest of the home equity lenders assessed by Bankrate.
Top features
- $35,000 loan minimum
- Custom online rate tool
- Flexible repayment terms
Best for home improvement
TD Bank
Why they won
TD Bank provides both HELOCs and home equity loans, making it ideal for a range of borrowers financing small or more extensive home renovations. Both types of loans come with longer repayment terms, and the bank can disburse funds in less than three days.
Top features
- $10,000 loan minimum and $25,000 HELOC minimum
- Custom online rate tool
- No draw requirement on HELOCs
Best for debt consolidation
Bethpage Federal Credit Union
Why they won
A home equity line of credit from Bethpage Federal Credit Union — open to anyone establishing a $5 savings account — offers multiple ways to save on consolidating debt: an initial lower rate and interest-only payments for 10 years. Best of all? No fees, including no charge for a fixed-rate conversion.
Top features
- $10,000 HELOC minimum
- Multiple ways to apply
- Discount for auto-payments
Best for borrowers with excellent credit
PenFed Credit Union
Why they won
PenFed Credit Union requires a credit score of at least 680 for a home equity line of credit, higher than what some other home equity lenders ask for. Still, the credit union offers some of the lowest APRs of the home equity lenders assessed by Bankrate, and it’s accessible to anyone willing to open a savings account.
Top features
- $25,000 HELOC minimum
- 20- repayment terms
- Multiple ways to apply
Best for borrowers with good credit
Lower
Why they won
Lower requires a credit score of at least 640 for a home equity line of credit, approximately the middle of the pack of the home equity lenders assessed by Bankrate. The lender permits well-qualified borrowers to tap up to 95 percent combined loan-to-value (CLTV), much more than what many other lenders allow.
Top features
- $15,000 HELOC minimum
- No draw requirement on HELOCs
- Flexible repayment terms
Best for borrowers with fair credit
Guaranteed Rate
Why they won
Guaranteed Rate’s home equity line of credit functions more like a home equity loan, with a fixed rate and a credit score minimum of just 620. With a remote closing, the lender can disburse funds in as little as five days.
Top features
- $20,000 HELOC minimum
- 30-year repayment term
- Discount for auto-payments
