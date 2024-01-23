At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways The Wells Fargo Rewards program is a good way for certain Wells Fargo cardholders to gain extra perks on top of their other credit card rewards.

These points can be redeemed for options like statement credits, cash back deposits, gift cards, ATM withdrawals and travel expenses — but they cannot be transferred to high-value travel partners like.

You can sign up for Wells Fargo Rewards if you get the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card or Wells Fargo Autograph Card, or if you have one of Wells Fargo's discontinued cards that are already part of the program.

Wells Fargo Rewards is a credit card loyalty program that lets you earn points on nearly all purchases you make. You can then redeem your rewards in a variety of ways that include cash back, gift cards or travel.

Here’s where to learn more about the Wells Fargo Rewards program, including how to earn and redeem points, how much rewards are worth and which credit cards earn rewards in this program.

Wells Fargo Rewards program basics

With this loyalty program, you can earn rewards on nearly all purchases that you make with an eligible Wells Fargo credit card. Wells Fargo currently offers only two credit cards that are part of this program: the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and the Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card. However, while these cards are the only new ones in the program, there are discontinued cards that can’t have any new applicants but can still earn points or cash back toward the program.

Who is Wells Fargo Rewards best for?

The Wells Fargo Rewards program is worth considering if you’re looking for a more straightforward rewards program that allows you to earn rewards on all eligible purchases without worrying about complicated redemption methods or points transfers.

Plus, this program is one of the few rewards programs that lets you pool your points with other members. If you prefer to share points with your partner, family member or friends, this would be a good program to consider.

How to join Wells Fargo Rewards

To join the Wells Fargo Rewards program, you’ll need to sign up for a credit card that earns rewards in this program. Once you apply for a card and you’re approved, you’ll be automatically enrolled in Wells Fargo Rewards. You can then begin earning points or cash back on your credit card.

How to access Wells Fargo Rewards

To access your rewards, simply log in to your Wells Fargo account online or via the Wells Fargo app and go to Account Summary. You can also visit the Wells Fargo Rewards website and log in from there. Once you’re logged in, you’ll be able to view your rewards balance and redeem them in a number of ways.

How to earn Wells Fargo Rewards

Use an eligible Wells Fargo credit card

To earn points in the Wells Fargo Rewards program, simply make purchases with an eligible Wells Fargo credit card. Any rewards you earn will be automatically added to your account.

Attain promotions or welcome offers

Another way to earn Wells Fargo Rewards is through limited-time promotions or welcome offers for new cardholders. For example, the Wells Fargo Active Cash allows new cardholders to earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 within the first three months of account opening. The Wells Fargo Autograph Card also has a welcome offer, giving new cardholders 20,000 points after they spend $1,000 in the first three months from account opening.

Make purchases through Earn More Mall

Wells Fargo’s Earn More Mall feature lets you earn bonus points on qualifying purchases when you shop in-store and online with select merchants. Any points you earn through this online portal are offered on top of the rewards you already earn with your credit card. Note that you may have to activate an offer before making a purchase to earn the offer. Also, offers are limited-time only, meaning they will expire.

How to redeem Wells Fargo Rewards

In addition to redeeming your rewards online or via the app, you can also redeem your rewards by phone. Simply call Wells Fargo Rewards Customer Service at 1-877-517-1358 and follow the prompts to redeem your rewards.

When it comes to redeeming Wells Fargo Rewards, you’ll have many different options to choose from. You can redeem for:

Credits to your Wells Fargo checking account, credit card or eligible mortgage

Deposits or checks

Cash from a Wells Fargo ATM (minimum redemption of 2,000 points, or $20)

Merchandise at participating merchants

Travel, including airfare, car rentals, hotel stays, cruises and vacation packages

Gift cards

Charitable donations

Transfers to another Wells Fargo card you hold

Gifts to other Wells Fargo Rewards members

Pooling your rewards with other Rewards members

When redeeming your rewards for cash redemptions, note that you must have at least 2,500 points (worth $25) before you can redeem.

How much are Wells Fargo Rewards worth?

Wells Fargo Rewards points are worth approximately 1.0 cents each. However, the value you get for your rewards can vary widely depending on the redemption method.

How does Wells Fargo Rewards compare to other issuer programs?

Here’s how Wells Fargo Rewards points compare to points offered by other major credit card rewards programs, based on Bankrate’s latest credit card point and mile valuations.

Program Bankrate value (average) Wells Fargo Rewards 1.0 cents American Express Membership Rewards 2.0 cents Capital One Rewards 1.7 cents Chase Ultimate Rewards 2.0 cents Citi ThankYou Points 1.6 cents

Wells Fargo Rewards transfer partners

Unlike other popular credit card rewards programs — such as American Express Membership Rewards or Chase Ultimate Rewards — the Wells Fargo Rewards program does not allow members to transfer rewards to hotel or airline partners. This limits the value you can get from the program’s points.

Top credit cards that earn Wells Fargo Rewards

Currently, Wells Fargo only offers two credit card for new cardholders that earns Wells Fargo Rewards:

Wells Fargo Active Cash Card

The Wells Fargo Active Cash Card is one of the best flat-rate rewards cards currently available — it provides 2 percent cash rewards on purchases. If you want to earn rewards on your purchases — but you don’t want to keep track of bonus categories, rotating categories or spending limits — this is a great card to consider.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash comes with no annual fee and a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 within the first three months of account opening. Plus, if you’re looking to transfer a balance or pay off a large purchase over time, this card includes a 0 percent introductory APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers from account opening for 15 months (followed by a variable APR of 19.99 percent, 24.99 percent, or 29.99 percent).

Wells Fargo Autograph Card

The Wells Fargo Autograph Card is a no-annual-fee card with a solid rewards rate, particularly on popular spending categories. Cardholders can earn:

3X points at restaurants

3X points at gas stations and electric vehicle charging stations

3X points on travel and transit

3X select streaming services and phone plans

1X points on all other purchases

You can also earn 20,000 bonus points if you spend $1,000 in the first three months from account opening. Like the Active Cash Card, the Autograph Card also comes with a 0 percent introductory APR offer for purchases. The Autograph Card’s offer is only for the first 12 months, however, and then goes up to 20.24 percent, 25.24 percent or 29.99 percent variable APR.

Discontinued cards that earn Wells Fargo Rewards

Wells Fargo has a number of discontinued cards that still earn rewards in this program. Some of these cards include:

Wells Fargo Rewards® Card

Wells Fargo Visa Signature® Card

Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card

Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card

FAQs about Wells Fargo Rewards



Do Wells Fargo Rewards expire? Caret Down Wells Fargo Rewards will not expire as long as your account is open and active. You may also lose rewards if you misuse the Rewards program. Whenever you return a purchase, you will lose the rewards you earned on that purchase, too.



Can you share rewards with friends and family members? Caret Down Yes, you can gift Wells Fargo Rewards to another Rewards member or contribute them to another Rewards member’s rewards pool.



How long does it take to redeem Wells Fargo Rewards? Caret Down Some rewards redemption options — like redeeming rewards at a Wells Fargo ATM — are immediate. If you want to redeem your rewards for a statement credit, doing so may take five to seven business days to process.

The bottom line

The Wells Fargo Rewards program is a no-fuss rewards program that allows you to earn and redeem rewards in a straightforward manner. Points can be redeemed in a number of ways, including for gift cards, travel, merchandise and more.

However, keep in mind that only the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card and Wells Fargo Autograph Card earn Wells Fargo Rewards. If you’re looking for a rewards program with more eligible cards, or a more flexible rewards program that offers more value for your points and more redemption options — like points transfers to airlines and hotels — you should consider top rewards credit cards in other rewards programs before you apply.