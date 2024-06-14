Wells Fargo Reflect benefits guide
Key takeaways
- The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card comes with one of the longest intro APR offers for balance transfers on the market, making it a top balance transfer card to consider.
- This card comes with no annual fee and offers cellphone protection, roadside dispatch and zero liability protection to cardholders.
- Although the card doesn't come with a rewards program, you can activate offers through My Wells Fargo Deals to earn statement credits on limited-time merchant deals.
If you’re looking for a top balance transfer credit card, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card should be on your list of considerations. It comes with one of the longest intro APR offers for balance transfers on the market, along with no annual fee and key protection benefits.
Wells Fargo Reflect intro APR benefits
Intro APR offer on balance transfers
The main feature of the Wells Fargo Reflect is its long intro APR offer on balance transfers. Specifically, you’ll get a 0 percent intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers (then a variable APR of 18.24 percent, 24.74 percent or 29.99 percent). Note that balance transfers must be made within the first 120 days of account opening to qualify for the intro APR offer, and you’ll pay a balance transfer fee of 5 percent (minimum $5) on each transfer.
If you need as much time as possible to pay off credit card debt, this is one of the longest offers you’ll see on the market. But if you don’t need 21 months to pay off your debt, other credit cards that offer a shorter intro APR offer but ongoing rewards could be a better fit for your needs.
Intro APR offer on purchases
The card extends its 0 percent intro APR to new purchases for 21 months from account opening. After that, the same variable APR applies: 18.24 percent, 24.74 percent or 29.99 percent. If you sign up for the card to pay off existing credit card debt with a balance transfer, however, it’s best not to add to your balance with new spending.
Wells Fargo Reflect protection benefits
Cellphone protection
The card offers cellphone protection against damage or theft on up to $600 per claim for a maximum of two claims per year. It means the benefit could offer a total of $1,200 in annual coverage (minus a $25 deductible applied to each claim), though it doesn’t cover cellphones you lose. And you must pay your cellphone bill with your Wells Fargo Reflect card each month for your phone to be eligible for this benefit.
Zero liability protection
This is a standard credit card benefit, but it’s important to know that you won’t be held responsible for unauthorized transactions on your card. Just be sure to report your lost card or unauthorized charges as soon as possible.
Wells Fargo Reflect car benefits
Roadside dispatch
This card comes with 24/7, pay-per-use access to roadside dispatch assistance, which provides emergency roadside assistance like towing or locksmith services when you need it.
Auto rental collision damage waiver
This benefit covers you and authorized drivers if you experience a qualifying accident or theft while driving your rental car. To receive auto rental coverage, you’ll need to pay for your car rental with your Wells Fargo Reflect card and decline the rental car company’s insurance.
Wells Fargo Reflect rewards benefits
Access to My Wells Fargo Deals
My Wells Fargo Deals allows you to earn cash rewards on activated, limited-time offers with participating merchants. Log in to your account to see which offers are available to you, and then activate the offers you’re interested in to receive rewards in the form of statement credits. Read the fine print to make sure you can meet any offer’s terms and earn cash rewards before the deal expires.
Maximizing the Wells Fargo Reflect
To get the most out of your Wells Fargo Reflect card, make sure to:
- Take advantage of the intro APR offer for balance transfers. Transfer your balances within the first 120 days to use the intro APR offer. After the 120 days are up, the intro APR offer expires and the normal variable APR applies.
- Pay your cellphone bill with your card. To receive the cellphone protection benefit — worth up to $600 per claim for up to two claims each year — you’ll need to pay your cellphone bill with your Wells Fargo Reflect card each month.
- Activate offers through My Wells Fargo Deals. This shopping portal is a great way to get more value out of your card long term, since you can earn cash rewards by shopping with participating merchants. Just be sure to make purchases you’d normally make anyway.
The bottom line
If you’re looking for a credit card with an incredibly long intro balance transfer offer and you’re not concerned with earning rewards after the intro APR period ends, then the Wells Fargo Reflect could be worth adding to your wallet. With an exceptional introductory APR on both balance transfers and purchases, this card is hard to beat if paying off existing debt of a major purchase over time is your primary goal. But if you can successfully manage your debt with a shorter intro APR offer, look for a rewards card that also features an intro APR offer so that the card will work for you beyond the intro period. Compare more of the best 0 percent APR cards here.
