Ashley Onadele

Contributor, Credit Cards
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Rewards credit cards
  • Travel credit cards
  • Business credit cards
Education EDUCATION
  • Bachelor of Arts, San Jose State University
  • Master of Arts, San Jose State University

Ashley Onadele has been engrossed in the world of credit card points and miles and travel rewards for more than a decade. Rewards credit cards have allowed her and her family to travel to places like Thailand, Italy, Spain, and Costa Rica, not to mention numerous domestic trips including New York City and Kauai.

Formerly the Writer for Sponsored Content at The Points Guy, Ashley is now a freelance travel journalist where she shares her knowledge of the field especially as it pertains to family travel.

When she is not writing, Ashley is planning her next several trips and looking ahead to how points and miles can get her there.

