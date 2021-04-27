— Mark Hamrick

It is our job to connect the dots between complicated things that happen in the world and our personal finances. Ultimately, we want to help people accomplish their financial goals, whatever they might be.

An award-winning business and financial journalist, Mark joined Bankrate in 2013 after leading business news for Associated Press Broadcast in Washington for two decades. A sought-after public speaker, you can catch him on radio/audio, television/video and in print/text hundreds of times each year commenting on the economy, personal finance and related issues.

Mark has the rare distinction of having served as leader of two high-profile journalism associations as an elected volunteer. He is a past president of the National Press Club, where he hosted headline speakers including then Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, presidential candidates, celebrities, journalists and business leaders including Elon Musk and Ted Turner.

Mark has been a vocal advocate for financial literacy and press freedom around the world. More recently, he served two terms as president of SABEW, the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing, when he founded the group’s First Amendment Committee. A Kansas native, Mark began his career in journalism as a high school student working in radio in his hometown of Coffeyville. He attended the University of Kansas William Allen White School of Journalism. Mark lives outside the Beltway in Maryland with his wife Jeanne. They have a son, Christopher, who lives in Los Angeles. He loves to cook and has always been the family “chef”.

No matter where an individual is in their personal financial journey, there will be challenges to address and opportunities to leverage. One of the things I love most about being part of our team is the opportunity to connect with people who are looking to connect the dots between their personal finances and a complicated world.

