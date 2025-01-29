Andrew Pentis
-
10Years of experience
-
50+Publications
- Student loans
- Personal loans
- Auto loans
- Business loans
- Debt repayment
- Personal finance
- Credit management
- Certified Student Loan Counselor, National Association of Certified Credit Counselors
- Bachelor of Arts in Print Journalism, Arizona State University
For most consumers seeking loans, it’s wise to only borrow what you truly need and can realistically afford to repay.— Andrew Pentis
About the author
Andrew Pentis started covering consumer loans and personal finance in 2015. Since 2018, he has been a certified student loan counselor and has reported on education debt repayment across three presidential administrations. He has also counseled distressed borrowers individually.
Before joining Bankrate in 2025, Andrew worked as a service journalism writer and editor for various companies, most recently at CNN Underscored Money. He has bylines in nearly 50 publications and has been interviewed about consumer debt by dozens of media outlets, including NBC News, FOX Business and USA Today.
Away from his desk, Andrew plays sand volleyball, volunteers in his local community and hikes state and national parks.
Andrew beyond Bankrate
Andrew wants you to know
Only through exhaustive research and careful consideration can you ensure that you’re managing consumer loans wisely. For example, you might secure a more competitive personal loan interest rate by borrowing from a federal credit union versus a typical lender. In another instance, you could save thousands of dollars on your student loans by making voluntary payments during deferment periods. Learn helpful advice like this from reputable sources like Bankrate, and you’ll make sound financial decisions for your present and future.
For most consumers seeking loans, it’s wise to only borrow what you truly need and can realistically afford to repay.— Andrew Pentis