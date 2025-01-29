About the author

Andrew Pentis started covering consumer loans and personal finance in 2015. Since 2018, he has been a certified student loan counselor and has reported on education debt repayment across three presidential administrations. He has also counseled distressed borrowers individually.

Before joining Bankrate in 2025, Andrew worked as a service journalism writer and editor for various companies, most recently at CNN Underscored Money. He has bylines in nearly 50 publications and has been interviewed about consumer debt by dozens of media outlets, including NBC News, FOX Business and USA Today.

Away from his desk, Andrew plays sand volleyball, volunteers in his local community and hikes state and national parks.

Andrew beyond Bankrate

Should you pay off debt or invest? Arrow Right Icon Beware of ‘zombie student loan debt’ Arrow Right Icon What I learned about Airbnb hosting Arrow Right Icon

Andrew wants you to know

Only through exhaustive research and careful consideration can you ensure that you’re managing consumer loans wisely. For example, you might secure a more competitive personal loan interest rate by borrowing from a federal credit union versus a typical lender. In another instance, you could save thousands of dollars on your student loans by making voluntary payments during deferment periods. Learn helpful advice like this from reputable sources like Bankrate, and you’ll make sound financial decisions for your present and future.