Best credit union credit cards

Credit union credit cards can offer lower interest rates and unique benefits compared to cards from larger banks. Many of them still include rewards cards, and if you’re in the stages of building credit you can find some decent secured cards. We’ve compiled a list of the credit union cards that have a balanced mix of low interest savings, perks and accessibility.

Top credit union credit cards

Best for everyday spending Navy Federal More Rewards American Express® Card Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5 4.3 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros This card earns excellent rates for purchases in many everyday spending categories. The welcome offer, lack of fees and low APR provide solid initial and ongoing value. Cons The card has a high barrier to entry compared to other credit union cards. Even though it’s an American Express card, you can’t pool points with your existing Membership Rewards account.



Best for intro APR USAA® Rewards™ American Express® Card Rating: 2.9 stars out of 5 2.9 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros USAA has flexible rewards redemption options. The card offers solid ongoing reward rates in useful categories. Cons The barrier to entry can make getting this card difficult. The intro APR doesn’t apply to new purchases.



Best for travel rewards PenFed Pathfinder® Rewards Card Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros The annual fee can easily be offset if you use the annual travel credit. PenFed is accessible to anyone for as little as $5. Cons Reward points may have lower than one-cent-per-point value depending on your redemption choice. Your earned points expire unless you use them within five years.



Best for flat-rate rewards Bellco Blue Diamond Visa Signature® Credit Card Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros The flat cash back rate is among the best on the market. There’s a low barrier to entry with this card. Cons The card charges a small foreign transaction fee, so it’s not ideal for traveling abroad. There’s a minimum rewards redemption amount of $25.



Best for bad credit DCU Visa® Platinum Secured Credit Card Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros The APR is one of the lowest available for cards with bad credit. There are no barriers to membership with the credit union. Cons The minimum security deposit may be too high for some people. You won’t earn any rewards with this card, meaning you’ll want to upgrade to a better card once you’ve built your credit.



Comparing the best credit union credit cards

Credit union cards tend to offer some of the lowest interest rates around. Here’s a few of the top performers.

Card Name Best for Highlights APR Bankrate Score Navy Federal More Rewards American Express® Card * Everyday spending 3X points at restaurants, supermarkets, and on food delivery, gas and transit purchases

1X points on all other purchases

Earn 30,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 in the first 90 days

One-time $98 statement credit for Walmart+ annual membership 14.90% - 18.00% Variable APR 4.3 USAA® Rewards™ American Express® Card* Intro APR 3X points on dining purchases

2X points on groceries and at gas stations

1X points on all other purchases

Earn 2,500 bonus points after your first purchase

0% intro APR for 15 months on balance transfers that post to your account within the first 90 days (15.15% to 29.15% variable APR after) 10.65% to 26.65% Variable 2.9 PenFed Pathfinder® Rewards Visa Signature® Card* Travel rewards 4X points on travel for PenFed Honors Advantage members (otherwise 3X points)

1.5X points on other purchases

Earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 in the first 90 days

Up to $100 credit for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®

Up to $100 credit for domestic ancillary travel fees 17.99% Variable N/A Bellco Blue Diamond Visa Signature® Credit Card Flat-rate rewards Unlimited 2% cash back on purchases

Earn a one-time $200 cash back bonus after spending $2,000 in the first 90 days

0% intro APR for 12 months on balance transfers that post to your account within the first 90 days (16.75% to 21% variable APR after) 15.75% – 21% N/A DCU Visa® Platinum Secured Credit Card Bad credit Minimum $500 security deposit

Minimal fees

Low interest rate 15.75% – 18% N/A

How much can you save with a credit union card?

You’ll only save money that you would otherwise spend on interest charges. If you never carry a balance, then a credit union card won’t make much of a difference in your savings. However, these cards have lower average APRs, so if you do carry a balance regularly it could be worth consolidating your debt on one of these cards to reduce how much you spend on interest.

Experian’s most recent report includes details about average credit card debt. The average balance is about $6,700. Credit union cards can help reduce a balance like this by charging minimal interest. Compared to most popular credit cards from big issuers like Wells Fargo, credit union cards will charge hundreds of dollars less per year for a balance of this size or more.

Below is a chart comparing the interest charges you can expect on some credit union cards and a popular rewards card for a 30-day billing cycle using Experian’s average credit card debt of $6,700 and the minimum interest rate.

Credit card Credit card ongoing APR* Daily periodic rate Balance Interest for a 30-day billing cycle Navy Federal More Rewards American Express® Card 14.90% - 18.00% Variable APR 0.041% $6,700 $82.54 USAA® Rewards™ American Express® Card 10.65% to 26.65% Variable 0.039% $6,700 $78.36 Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card 19.99% - 28.24% Variable 0.055% $6,700 $110.96

How to choose the best credit union credit cards

There are plenty of credit union credit cards to choose from. Here are some tips for picking one that can prove most useful to you.

Needs assessment Caret Down Icon Before applying for a card you’ll want to identify your primary purpose for obtaining one. Here are some reasons why you might want one: For earning rewards: Choose a card that helps you earn as much cash back or points as possible. For building credit: Choose an affordable secured card with a maximum credit limit that helps you maintain a low credit utilization ratio. For consolidating debt: Look for a card with a solid intro APR offer or a low APR. For reducing interest charges: Find a card with the lowest possible APR.

Eligibility Caret Down Icon Every credit union has different eligibility requirements for membership, with some being more selective than others. Check whether you qualify for membership or if a financial commitment is required to join. If you don’t automatically qualify, you may need to make a charitable donation, open another bank account with the credit union, or pay a membership fee.

Pros and cons of credit union credit cards

Before applying, consider these pros and cons to ensure a credit union card is the right choice for the best value.

Pros Safe to use. Our top picks for credit union cards come from federally insured credit unions regulated by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), making them just as safe to use as traditional banks. Credit union cards also come with the same consumer protections mandated by the Credit CARD Act of 2009 as traditional bank-issued cards.

Our top picks for credit union cards come from federally insured credit unions regulated by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), making them just as safe to use as traditional banks. Credit union cards also come with the same consumer protections mandated by the Credit CARD Act of 2009 as traditional bank-issued cards. Better rates. According to mycreditunion.gov, credit unions typically offer better rates than banks. While banks have to focus on earning profits for investors, credit unions are not-for-profit organizations that reinvest their profits, which leads to more affordable financing options and lower interest rates for all products. Cons Membership is required. You’ll typically have to join a credit union to access its products and services. Some are nonprofit organizations that may be easier to join than those that are limited by geographic location or to select groups, like members of the armed forces.

You’ll typically have to join a credit union to access its products and services. Some are nonprofit organizations that may be easier to join than those that are limited by geographic location or to select groups, like members of the armed forces. Limited welcome offers or weaker reward categories. Traditional credit cards can usually offer higher sign-up bonuses, longer intro APR offers or better ongoing reward categories. Consider your initial and long-term needs before deciding if a credit union card is right for you.

Frequently asked questions

Who should get a credit union card? Caret Down Icon Credit union credit cards are ideal if you want to access lower APRs and fewer fees. They are also a good option if you want to build credit and prefer personalized service.

Do credit unions offer better credit cards? Caret Down Icon Credit unions may provide credit cards with lower APRs and fees. However, they often have lower rewards and require membership, which comes with eligibility criteria. Consider your priorities between costs and rewards when choosing.

Is it harder to get a credit card from a credit union? Caret Down Icon Applying for a credit card from a credit union can be easier if you’re already a member, as they often have more lenient terms and lower APRs. Remember that you’ll need to meet their membership criteria to join before you can apply for a card.

What’s next?

Enter some basic information into CardMatch™, Bankrate’s prequalification tool, to find a card that best suits your needs. For more insight, our Spender Type Tool can point you in the right direction.

The bottom line

Although sometimes overlooked, credit union credit cards can offer significant value. With lower interest rates than traditional bank cards, they can provide much-needed financial relief and the potential for rewards. They may require membership, but the benefits can outweigh this minor inconvenience.

*Information about the Navy Federal More Rewards American Express® Card, USAA® Rewards™ American Express® Card, PenFed Pathfinder Rewards Card, Bellco Blue Diamond Visa Signature® Credit Card and DCU Visa® Platinum Secured Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuers.