Best credit union credit cards

We are an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. Our
goal is to help you make smarter financial decisions by providing you
with interactive tools and financial calculators, publishing original
and objective content, by enabling you to conduct research and compare
information for free - so that you can make financial decisions with
confidence.
Bankrate has partnerships with issuers including, but not limited to,
American Express, Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, Citi and
Discover.
Brendan Dyer is a Bankrate editor who writes and edits content for rewards, travel, cash back and business credit cards. He’s passionate about informing readers about the most innovative ways to use their credit cards and how synergistic multiple cards can be in the right hands.
Rebekah is a part of Bankrate's Editorial Team, specifically the credit cards education team. She loves sharing educational insight with those who are looking to learn more about their personal finances.
The advice in this article is offered by the
team independent of any bank or credit card issuer.
This article may contain
from our partners, and terms may apply to offers linked or accessed through this page.
as of posting date, but offers mentioned may have expired.
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one
you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly,
people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit
card industry year-round to:
Meet you wherever you are in your credit card journey to guide your information search and help you understand your options.
Consistently provide up-to-date, reliable market information so you're well-equipped to make confident decisions.
Reduce industry jargon so you get the clearest form of information possible, so you can make the right decision for you.
At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience.
Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way,
we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.
Editorial integrity
Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first.
Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right
financial decisions.
Key Principles
We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have
editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial
content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and
our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.
Editorial Independence
Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you
make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced
by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked
to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and
dependable information.
How we make money
You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master
your money for over four decades.
We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to
succeed throughout life’s financial journey.
Bankrate follows a strict
editorial policy,
so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and
reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial
decisions. The content created by our editorial
staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.
We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and
useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.
Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison
service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and
services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore,
this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within
listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity
and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary
website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your
self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear
on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not
include information about every financial or credit product or service.
Credit union credit cards can offer lower interest rates and unique benefits compared to cards from larger banks. Many of them still include rewards cards, and if you’re in the stages of building credit you can find some decent secured cards. We’ve compiled a list of the credit union cards that have a balanced mix of low interest savings, perks and accessibility.
Top credit union credit cards
Best for everyday spending
Navy Federal More Rewards American Express® Card
Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
4.3
Navy Federal More Rewards American Express® Card* is an excellent choice for everyday spending. It offers an impressive selection of categories and earns an unlimited 3X points. You can also get a solid welcome offer, a one-time credit for a Walmart+ membership, minimal fees and a low APR.
This card earns excellent rates for purchases in many everyday spending categories.
The welcome offer, lack of fees and low APR provide solid initial and ongoing value.
Cons
The card has a high barrier to entry compared to other credit union cards.
Even though it’s an American Express card, you can’t pool points with your existing Membership Rewards account.
Best for intro APR
USAA® Rewards™ American Express® Card
Rating: 2.9 stars out of 5
2.9
If you need to consolidate debt, the USAA® Rewards™ American Express® Card is a solid choice as it offers a lengthy intro APR period on balance transfers, with a potentially low ongoing APR. You’ll also get decent reward rates in several everyday categories and travel protections and perks that match those on premium cards.
USAA membership is limited to active and former service members and their families. You may also qualify if your parents or grandparents were members.
Pros
USAA has flexible rewards redemption options.
The card offers solid ongoing reward rates in useful categories.
Cons
The barrier to entry can make getting this card difficult.
The intro APR doesn’t apply to new purchases.
Best for travel rewards
PenFed Pathfinder® Rewards Card
PenFed Pathfinder® Rewards Visa Signature® Card* is among the most accessible credit union credit cards, and it’s a decent travel card. You’ll earn 3X points on travel and 1.5X points on all other purchases, all for an easy-to-offset $95 annual fee. And if you’re an existing PenFed Honors Advantage member, the annual fee is waived and you’ll earn 4X on travel. You’ll also get a sizeable sign-up bonus, Priority Pass lounge access and a statement credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®.
You can apply for PenFed membership by applying for a savings account and depositing a minimum of $5, offering a much lower barrier to entry than many credit unions.
Pros
The annual fee can easily be offset if you use the annual travel credit.
PenFed is accessible to anyone for as little as $5.
Cons
Reward points may have lower than one-cent-per-point value depending on your redemption choice.
Your earned points expire unless you use them within five years.
Best for flat-rate rewards
Bellco Blue Diamond Visa Signature® Credit Card
The Bellco Blue Diamond Visa is ideal if you’re looking for a straightforward cash back credit union card. It earns 2 percent cash back on all purchases, a rate that matches many of the competing top flat-rate cash back cards available. You’ll also get a solid welcome offer for a no-annual-fee card, a decent intro APR on balance transfers, and a potentially low interest rate.
Joining Bellco Credit Union is fairly easy. If you don’t qualify based on your location, employer or family, you can join the Bellco Foundation nonprofit organization to gain eligibility for membership.
Pros
The flat cash back rate is among the best on the market.
There’s a low barrier to entry with this card.
Cons
The card charges a small foreign transaction fee, so it’s not ideal for traveling abroad.
There’s a minimum rewards redemption amount of $25.
Best for bad credit
DCU Visa® Platinum Secured Credit Card
The DCU Visa® Platinum Secured Credit Card* is a solid credit-building option if you have bad credit and can’t access unsecured credit cards. It offers a fairly low variable APR and minimal fees. However, it requires a minimum deposit of $500, which can be higher than other secured cards.
You can join the Digital Federal Credit Union if you or a family member works for an eligible employer, lives, works, worships or attends school in an eligible community or is a member of a participating organization.
Pros
The APR is one of the lowest available for cards with bad credit.
There are no barriers to membership with the credit union.
Cons
The minimum security deposit may be too high for some people.
You won’t earn any rewards with this card, meaning you’ll want to upgrade to a better card once you’ve built your credit.
Comparing the best credit union credit cards
Credit union cards tend to offer some of the lowest interest rates around. Here’s a few of the top performers.
0% intro APR for 15 months on balance transfers that post to your account within the first 90 days (15.15% to 29.15% variable APR after)
10.65% to 26.65% Variable
2.9
PenFed Pathfinder® Rewards Visa Signature® Card*
Travel rewards
4X points on travel for PenFed Honors Advantage members (otherwise 3X points)
1.5X points on other purchases
Earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 in the first 90 days
Up to $100 credit for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
Up to $100 credit for domestic ancillary travel fees
17.99% Variable
N/A
Bellco Blue Diamond Visa Signature® Credit Card
Flat-rate rewards
Unlimited 2% cash back on purchases
Earn a one-time $200 cash back bonus after spending $2,000 in the first 90 days
0% intro APR for 12 months on balance transfers that post to your account within the first 90 days (16.75% to 21% variable APR after)
15.75% – 21%
N/A
DCU Visa® Platinum Secured Credit Card
Bad credit
Minimum $500 security deposit
Minimal fees
Low interest rate
15.75% – 18%
N/A
How much can you save with a credit union card?
You’ll only save money that you would otherwise spend on interest charges. If you never carry a balance, then a credit union card won’t make much of a difference in your savings. However, these cards have lower average APRs, so if you do carry a balance regularly it could be worth consolidating your debt on one of these cards to reduce how much you spend on interest.
Experian’s most recent report includes details about average credit card debt. The average balance is about $6,700. Credit union cards can help reduce a balance like this by charging minimal interest. Compared to most popular credit cards from big issuers like Wells Fargo, credit union cards will charge hundreds of dollars less per year for a balance of this size or more.
Below is a chart comparing the interest charges you can expect on some credit union cards and a popular rewards card for a 30-day billing cycle using Experian’s average credit card debt of $6,700 and the minimum interest rate.
There are plenty of credit union credit cards to choose from. Here are some tips for picking one that can prove most useful to you.
Before applying for a card you’ll want to identify your primary purpose for obtaining one. Here are some reasons why you might want one:
For earning rewards: Choose a card that helps you earn as much cash back or points as possible.
For building credit: Choose an affordable secured card with a maximum credit limit that helps you maintain a low credit utilization ratio.
For consolidating debt: Look for a card with a solid intro APR offer or a low APR.
For reducing interest charges: Find a card with the lowest possible APR.
Every credit union has different eligibility requirements for membership, with some being more selective than others. Check whether you qualify for membership or if a financial commitment is required to join. If you don’t automatically qualify, you may need to make a charitable donation, open another bank account with the credit union, or pay a membership fee.
Before applying, consider these pros and cons to ensure a credit union card is the right choice for the best value.
Pros
Safe to use. Our top picks for credit union cards come from federally insured credit unions regulated by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), making them just as safe to use as traditional banks. Credit union cards also come with the same consumer protections mandated by the Credit CARD Act of 2009 as traditional bank-issued cards.
Better rates. According to mycreditunion.gov, credit unions typically offer better rates than banks. While banks have to focus on earning profits for investors, credit unions are not-for-profit organizations that reinvest their profits, which leads to more affordable financing options and lower interest rates for all products.
Cons
Membership is required. You’ll typically have to join a credit union to access its products and services. Some are nonprofit organizations that may be easier to join than those that are limited by geographic location or to select groups, like members of the armed forces.
Limited welcome offers or weaker reward categories. Traditional credit cards can usually offer higher sign-up bonuses, longer intro APR offers or better ongoing reward categories. Consider your initial and long-term needs before deciding if a credit union card is right for you.
Credit union credit cards are ideal if you want to access lower APRs and fewer fees. They are also a good option if you want to build credit and prefer personalized service.
Credit unions may provide credit cards with lower APRs and fees. However, they often have lower rewards and require membership, which comes with eligibility criteria. Consider your priorities between costs and rewards when choosing.
Applying for a credit card from a credit union can be easier if you’re already a member, as they often have more lenient terms and lower APRs. Remember that you’ll need to meet their membership criteria to join before you can apply for a card.
What’s next?
Enter some basic information into CardMatch™, Bankrate’s prequalification tool, to find a card that best suits your needs. For more insight, our Spender Type Tool can point you in the right direction.
Although sometimes overlooked, credit union credit cards can offer significant value. With lower interest rates than traditional bank cards, they can provide much-needed financial relief and the potential for rewards. They may require membership, but the benefits can outweigh this minor inconvenience.
*Information about the Navy Federal More Rewards American Express® Card, USAA® Rewards™ American Express® Card, PenFed Pathfinder Rewards Card, Bellco Blue Diamond Visa Signature® Credit Card and DCU Visa® Platinum Secured Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuers.
Did you find this page helpful?
Why we ask for feedback
Your feedback helps us improve our content and services. It takes less than a minute to
complete.
Your responses are anonymous and will only be used for improving our website.
Help us improve our content
Thank you for your
feedback!
Your input helps us improve our
content and services.
Quick citation guide
Select a citation to automatically copy to clipboard.
APA:
Dyer, B. (2025, July 28). Best credit union credit cards. Bankrate. Retrieved July 28, 2025, from https://www.bankrate.com/credit-cards/issuers/best-credit-union-credit-cards/
Copied to clipboard!
MLA:
Dyer, Brendan. "Best credit union credit cards." Bankrate. 28 July 2025, https://www.bankrate.com/credit-cards/issuers/best-credit-union-credit-cards/.
Copied to clipboard!
Chicago:
Dyer, Brendan. "Best credit union credit cards." Bankrate. July 28, 2025. https://www.bankrate.com/credit-cards/issuers/best-credit-union-credit-cards/.
Brendan Dyer is a Bankrate editor who writes and edits content for rewards, travel, cash back and business credit cards. He’s passionate about informing readers about the most innovative ways to use their credit cards and how synergistic multiple cards can be in the right hands.
We use primary sources to support our work. Bankrate’s authors, reporters and editors
are subject-matter experts who thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the
information you’re reading is accurate, timely and relevant.
National Credit Union Administration. Accessed on July 7, 2025.