Best credit union credit cards

Published on July 28, 2025 | 4 min read

This article may contain from our partners, and terms may apply to offers linked or accessed through this page. as of posting date, but offers mentioned may have expired.

Credit union credit cards can offer lower interest rates and unique benefits compared to cards from larger banks. Many of them still include rewards cards, and if you’re in the stages of building credit you can find some decent secured cards. We’ve compiled a list of the credit union cards that have a balanced mix of low interest savings, perks and accessibility.

Top credit union credit cards

Navy Federal More Rewards American Express® Card image
Best for everyday spending

Navy Federal More Rewards American Express® Card

Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
4.3
USAA® Rewards™ American Express® Card image
Best for intro APR

USAA® Rewards™ American Express® Card

Rating: 2.9 stars out of 5
2.9
PenFed Pathfinder® Rewards Visa Signature® Card image
Best for travel rewards

PenFed Pathfinder® Rewards Card

Best for flat-rate rewards

Bellco Blue Diamond Visa Signature® Credit Card

Best for bad credit

DCU Visa® Platinum Secured Credit Card

Comparing the best credit union credit cards

Credit union cards tend to offer some of the lowest interest rates around. Here’s a few of the top performers.

Card Name

Best for

Highlights

APR

Bankrate Score

Navy Federal More Rewards American Express® Card*

Everyday spending
  • 3X points at restaurants, supermarkets, and on food delivery, gas and transit purchases
  • 1X points on all other purchases
  • Earn 30,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 in the first 90 days
  • One-time $98 statement credit for Walmart+ annual membership
 14.90% - 18.00% Variable APR

4.3

USAA® Rewards™ American Express® Card*

Intro APR
  • 3X points on dining purchases
  • 2X points on groceries and at gas stations
  • 1X points on all other purchases
  • Earn 2,500 bonus points after your first purchase
  • 0% intro APR for 15 months on balance transfers that post to your account within the first 90 days (15.15% to 29.15% variable APR after)
 10.65% to 26.65% Variable

2.9

PenFed Pathfinder® Rewards Visa Signature® Card*

Travel rewards
  • 4X points on travel for PenFed Honors Advantage members (otherwise 3X points)
  • 1.5X points on other purchases
  • Earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 in the first 90 days
  • Up to $100 credit for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
  • Up to $100 credit for domestic ancillary travel fees
 17.99% Variable

N/A

Bellco Blue Diamond Visa Signature® Credit Card

Flat-rate rewards
  • Unlimited 2% cash back on purchases
  • Earn a one-time $200 cash back bonus after spending $2,000 in the first 90 days
  • 0% intro APR for 12 months on balance transfers that post to your account within the first 90 days (16.75% to 21% variable APR after)

15.75% – 21%

N/A

DCU Visa® Platinum Secured Credit Card

Bad credit
  • Minimum $500 security deposit
  • Minimal fees
  • Low interest rate

15.75% – 18%

N/A

How much can you save with a credit union card?

You’ll only save money that you would otherwise spend on interest charges. If you never carry a balance, then a credit union card won’t make much of a difference in your savings. However, these cards have lower average APRs, so if you do carry a balance regularly it could be worth consolidating your debt on one of these cards to reduce how much you spend on interest.

Experian’s most recent report includes details about average credit card debt. The average balance is about $6,700. Credit union cards can help reduce a balance like this by charging minimal interest. Compared to most popular credit cards from big issuers like Wells Fargo, credit union cards will charge hundreds of dollars less per year for a balance of this size or more.

Below is a chart comparing the interest charges you can expect on some credit union cards and a popular rewards card for a 30-day billing cycle using Experian’s average credit card debt of $6,700 and the minimum interest rate.

Credit card Credit card ongoing APR* Daily periodic rate Balance Interest for a 30-day billing cycle
Navy Federal More Rewards American Express® Card 14.90% - 18.00% Variable APR

0.041%

$6,700

$82.54
USAA® Rewards™ American Express® Card 10.65% to 26.65% Variable

0.039%

$6,700

$78.36

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

 19.99% - 28.24% Variable

0.055%

$6,700

$110.96

How to choose the best credit union credit cards

There are plenty of credit union credit cards to choose from. Here are some tips for picking one that can prove most useful to you.

Pros and cons of credit union credit cards

Before applying, consider these pros and cons to ensure a credit union card is the right choice for the best value.

Pros

  • Safe to use. Our top picks for credit union cards come from federally insured credit unions regulated by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), making them just as safe to use as traditional banks. Credit union cards also come with the same consumer protections mandated by the Credit CARD Act of 2009 as traditional bank-issued cards.
  • Better rates. According to mycreditunion.gov, credit unions typically offer better rates than banks. While banks have to focus on earning profits for investors, credit unions are not-for-profit organizations that reinvest their profits, which leads to more affordable financing options and lower interest rates for all products.

Cons

  • Membership is required. You’ll typically have to join a credit union to access its products and services. Some are nonprofit organizations that may be easier to join than those that are limited by geographic location or to select groups, like members of the armed forces.
  • Limited welcome offers or weaker reward categories. Traditional credit cards can usually offer higher sign-up bonuses, longer intro APR offers or better ongoing reward categories. Consider your initial and long-term needs before deciding if a credit union card is right for you.
Frequently asked questions

The bottom line

Although sometimes overlooked, credit union credit cards can offer significant value. With lower interest rates than traditional bank cards, they can provide much-needed financial relief and the potential for rewards. They may require membership, but the benefits can outweigh this minor inconvenience.

*Information about the Navy Federal More Rewards American Express® Card, USAA® Rewards™ American Express® Card, PenFed Pathfinder Rewards Card, Bellco Blue Diamond Visa Signature® Credit Card and DCU Visa® Platinum Secured Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuers.

