A deeper look into the current card offer

Quick highlights

Rewards rate : Earn 3X points per dollar spent on dining, 2X points per dollar spent on gas and groceries and 1X points for every dollar spent on all other purchases

: Earn 3X points per dollar spent on dining, 2X points per dollar spent on gas and groceries and 1X points for every dollar spent on all other purchases Welcome offer : Earn 2,500 bonus points with your first purchase

: Earn 2,500 bonus points with your first purchase Annual fee : $0

: $0 Purchase intro APR : None

: None Balance transfer intro APR : 0 percent intro APR for 15 months (for balances transferred within 90 days of account opening)

: 0 percent intro APR for 15 months (for balances transferred within 90 days of account opening) Regular APR: 12.15 percent to 28.15 percent (variable)

Current welcome offer

For an introductory bonus, you get 2,500 bonus points after making your first purchase with the card. There is an estimated value of $25 for this offer, which is not much compared to other welcome bonuses, like the Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card, which offers 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months – that’s a $200 cash redemption value.

It may seem like the Autograph Card’s welcome bonus is generous, but the USAA Rewards Card doesn’t require a minimum spending requirement to earn the bonus, making it more easily attainable for cardholders. For USAA’s 2,500 bonus points, cardholders only need to make one purchase — therefore, USAA cardholders can earn a decent intro bonus without being pressured to spend a minimum amount.

Rewards rate

Service members who devote a sizable portion of their income to feeding and transporting their families will find the USAA Rewards American Express Card of particular interest. It offers unlimited Reward Points in the following categories:

3X points per $1 on dining

2X points per $1 on gas and groceries

1X point on other eligible purchases

How you earn

Remember to use the USAA Rewards American Express Card for dining (3X points) and gas and groceries (2X points) to maximize your rewards in those categories. The 1X rate on other eligible purposes makes the card good for general use. Since points are unlimited, you can feel free to make this card your go-to for everyday purchases.

However, take note of one restriction on grocery purchases. Like similar cards, the USAA Rewards American Express Card does not include discount stores, wholesale stores and warehouse clubs in the groceries category. Grocery items you buy at places such as Walmart, Costco or Sam’s Club will earn 1X points rather than 2X points.

How to redeem

Reward Points never expire as long as your account is open and in good standing. You can redeem points for:

Cash rewards

Merchandise and gift cards

Charitable contributions

Airline and cruise tickets

Most redemptions can be made through the USAA Rewards Service Center online or by phone. If you redeem for a Cruise Travel Reward, you’ll need to call a toll-free number to contact Member Travel Privileges.