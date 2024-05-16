At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. Here is a list of our banking partners .

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Our writers and editors used an in-house natural language generation platform to assist with portions of this article, allowing them to focus on adding information that is uniquely helpful. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by our editorial staff prior to publication.

Credit unions have a lot in common with banks, but there are significant differences, too. Unlike banks, credit unions are not-for-profit financial institutions that are owned by their members, which gives them some advantages over banks.

Even though they offer many of the same products and services as banks, credit unions have a few drawbacks. Here are the pros and cons of credit unions.

Pros of credit unions

Lower borrowing rates and higher deposit yields. Credit union profits go back to members, who are shareholders. This enables credit unions to charge lower interest rates on loans, including mortgages, and pay higher yields on savings products, such as share certificates (the credit union equivalent of certificates of deposit).

Credit union profits go back to members, who are shareholders. This enables credit unions to charge lower interest rates on loans, including mortgages, and pay higher yields on savings products, such as share certificates (the credit union equivalent of certificates of deposit). Variety of products. Large credit unions, such as Navy Federal Credit Union, have product lineups that rival many banks, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, share certificates, mortgages, auto loans, student loans and credit cards.

Large credit unions, such as Navy Federal Credit Union, have product lineups that rival many banks, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, share certificates, mortgages, auto loans, student loans and credit cards. Insured deposits. If a credit union is a member of the National Credit Union Administration, members’ deposits are federally insured by the NCUA’s Share Insurance Fund for up to $250,000 per depositor.

If a credit union is a member of the National Credit Union Administration, members’ deposits are federally insured by the NCUA’s Share Insurance Fund for up to $250,000 per depositor. More personal service. Credit unions are usually local or regional, which means service may be more personal.

Credit unions are usually local or regional, which means service may be more personal. Educational resources. Credit unions tend to stress financial literacy, so it’s common for them to offer seminars, articles, calculators and other tools to help their members sharpen their money skills.

Credit unions tend to stress financial literacy, so it’s common for them to offer seminars, articles, calculators and other tools to help their members sharpen their money skills. Member-owned. Members of a credit union are both customers and stakeholders, meaning that every member has a say in voting on specific policies. This process ensures that the credit union’s decisions reflect the needs of its actual customers, rather than appeasing external stakeholders.

Cons of credit unions

Membership required. Credit unions require their customers to be members. Account holders must meet eligibility requirements to use the products and services. Membership requirements are often lenient, though, and joining may be as easy as depositing $5 into a savings account or making a one-time donation to a sponsored organization or charity.

Credit unions require their customers to be members. Account holders must meet eligibility requirements to use the products and services. Membership requirements are often lenient, though, and joining may be as easy as depositing $5 into a savings account or making a one-time donation to a sponsored organization or charity. Not the best rates. You can probably find a higher annual percentage yield (APY) on a share certificate or savings account, or a lower rate on a loan, at online-only banks, which do not have the expense of maintaining branches.

You can probably find a higher annual percentage yield (APY) on a share certificate or savings account, or a lower rate on a loan, at online-only banks, which do not have the expense of maintaining branches. Limited accessibility. Credit unions tend to have fewer branches than traditional banks. A credit union may not be close to where you live or work, which could be a problem unless your credit union is part of a shared branch network and/or a large ATM network such as Allpoint or MoneyPass.

Credit unions tend to have fewer branches than traditional banks. A credit union may not be close to where you live or work, which could be a problem unless your credit union is part of a shared branch network and/or a large ATM network such as Allpoint or MoneyPass. May offer fewer products and services. Smaller credit unions may not offer as many loan and deposit products as big credit unions and banks. They also might not offer the latest technology, such as online banking, mobile banking and peer-to-peer payment platforms, such as Zelle.

Credit unions vs. banks: How they differ

Banks and credit unions offer many of the same products and services, but there are some noteworthy differences between them.

Banks are for-profit institutions that generally charge more fees and require higher minimum deposits and balances to open and maintain accounts. Banks pay taxes, whereas credit unions are not-for-profit institutions that don’t pay federal taxes.

Banks are accountable to shareholders who want to maximize profits. Credit unions return all profits to their members by paying higher APYs on deposits and charging lower interest rates on loans.

To do business with a credit union, you have to become a member, but banks are typically open to anyone. You can walk in any bank and apply for a loan or open an account without having to meet membership requirements.

Online-only banks and traditional banks tend to have more digital tools to offer customers, such as mobile banking and online banking. Credit unions, especially smaller ones, may be less technologically advanced.

When deciding between a credit union and a bank, consider your priorities. Credit unions are rooted in serving their members and can provide a more personalized banking experience.

On the other hand, banks may offer a broader range of services, advanced digital platforms and extensive branch and ATM networks, making them best suited for those who value widespread access and a diverse range of financial products.

If you’re a saver, make sure to compare top APYs at online banks and credit unions to find the best rates.

How to choose a credit union

Choosing the right credit union for your financial needs can help ensure that you get the best benefits and convenience. With an abundant variety of credit unions to choose from, here are some steps to guide you in making an informed choice:

Understand membership qualifications. Many credit unions have specific membership requirements to join, such as living in a specific area, working in a certain profession or having military ties. Not all credit unions have strict membership requirements, though. Check for nearby locations. If you value in-person accessibility, see where the credit union’s branches and ATMs are located. Consider the credit union’s digital tools. If online transactions are your go-to, research what technology the credit union offers and check its mobile app reviews. Look out for fees, such as monthly maintenance fees, ATM fees and overdraft penalties. Compare APYs at different credit unions if you’re seeking out a savings account that will pay you decently. Ensure the credit union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), which provides protection in case of a credit union’s failure.

Bottom line

A credit union may be a good option if you’re looking for higher APYs, lower loan costs and a closer relationship with a financial institution. Consider the pros and cons of credit unions, do your homework and make the choice that’s best for you.

— Bankrate senior writer Matthew Goldberg contributed to updating this article. Former Bankrate staff writer René Bennett contributed to a previous update.