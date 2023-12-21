Robert R. Johnson, Ph.D., CFA, CAIA is a Professor of Finance at Creighton University’s Heider College of Business. He is also Chairman and CEO of Economic Index Associates, LLC. He was formerly President and CEO of The American College of Financial Services. He was formerly Deputy CEO at CFA Institute and was responsible for all aspects of the CFA Program for the majority of his 15-year tenure. In 2013, he received the Alfred C. "Pete" Morley Distinguished Service Award from CFA Institute in appreciation of his leadership, stewardship and outstanding service.

Prior to joining CFA Institute, Bob was a Professor of Finance at Creighton University from 1984 through 1996. He received several teaching awards and in 1994 earned the university-wide Robert F. Kennedy Award for Teaching Excellence. He has over 80 refereed articles in leading finance and investment journals. His publications have appeared in the Journal of Finance, Journal of Financial Economics, Journal of Portfolio Management, and the Financial Analysts Journal, among others. He has extensive media relations experience both in the United States and abroad. He has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Barron's, Forbes, Globe and Mail, and The South China Morning Post, among others. He has appeared numerous times on ABC World News, Bloomberg TV (Europe and US), CNN, and China Business News, among others. He has authored invited columns in Barron’s, The Street, and the Huffington Post, among others. He writes a regular column for El Mercurio (Chile). Bob served on the board of RS Investments, a San Francisco-based investment management firm.

Bob received his BSBA (summa cum laude) from the University of Nebraska-Omaha in 1980, MBA from Creighton University in 1982, and PhD from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1988. He earned his CFA charter in 1991 and his CAIA charter in 2011.