Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Why you might want a different cash back card for fair credit

Despite the fact that you can earn flat-rate rewards on every purchase, there could be a few features about this card that may dissuade you, such as the lack of a sign-up offer and perks, as well as the various fees.

Welcome offer: Doesn’t offer a sign-up bonus

Unfortunately, there’s no welcome offer or sign-up bonus with this card. This isn’t unusual for cards available at this credit level, but there are some exceptions. If earning a welcome bonus is an important feature for choosing a rewards card, then this card may not be the best choice.

Perks: Few benefits for a cash back card

In addition to the straightforward cash back rewards and basic security features with this card, Capital One only provides cardholders with a disappointingly narrow list of benefits that are supposed to help you build your credit and make the card feel a bit more like a premium rewards card.

: This card has no foreign transaction fees, so you won’t pay a fee when making purchases outside of the United States. This is a nice addition on a card for fair credit, especially one that isn’t designated as a travel card. You also have access to Capital One Travel, where you can book travel at a lower or discounted rate. (See Rates & Fees) Food membership benefits: Cardholders can receive up to six months of complimentary Uber One membership statement credits (until Nov. 14, 2024). Uber One offers unlimited a $0 delivery fee on orders, discounts with eligible merchants and exclusive member pricing.

Although the Uber One membership benefit is a nice perk, it is only available for a limited time, so unless Capital One introduces something similar to replace it, its normal lineup of perks will fall short of competing with other cash reward cards. But this is the cost of having a cash rewards card for fair credit. Since it’s primarily for fair credit cardholders, the travel and reward features will be inferior to those of most top-tier rewards cards.

Fees: Charges an annual fee, and a plethora of others

The Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card charges a $39 annual fee. This may be a big downside, as there are other fair credit cards that don’t have an annual fee. But if you’re in the fair credit range and want to earn rewards while you build your credit score, you may be able to justify this fee since you can offset it with rewards.

Based on the card’s 1.5 percent cash back rate, you’ll only need to spend $2,600 per year to earn enough cash back to offset its annual fee, but if you don’t plan on spending this much when using the card, then it may be better to consider another card.

Besides the annual fee, the APR for purchases, transfers and cash advances is 29.99 percent (variable). This APR is high compared to the current average credit card interest rate, even for cards geared toward people with fair credit. Plus, for a cash advance with Capital One, the fee is either 5 percent of the amount of the cash advance but not less than $5 (whatever’s greater) and late payment fees are up to $40. The cash advance cost is quite common, but with some fair credit cards, you may avoid the first late payment fee.

