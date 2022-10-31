Why you might want a different credit-building card

Even though the Credit One Bank American Express provides many features for a credit-building card, few genuinely focus on boosting credit. On top of that, it has no welcome bonus, has limited redemption options and poses too many fees.

Welcome offer: No sign-up bonus or intro APR offers

The Credit One Bank American Express doesn’t have a welcome offer. Although credit cards for fair credit rarely extend welcome offers, a few secured cards do and it’s a perk you might expect from a card that carries an annual fee. The card doesn’t come with any intro APR offers for purchases or balance transfers either, meaning you could pay interest immediately if you carry a balance.

Redemption: There are limited options

As a cash back card, your rewards are worth 1 cent per dollar. You can only redeem your cash back as an automatic statement credit to your account. It’s an easy way to keep your balance and credit utilization ratio low if you prefer straightforward rewards while you build credit, but you won’t find any other redemption options to give you flexibility.

Rates and fees: Has annual fee and high APR

The Credit One Bank American Express card’s $39 annual fee seems to be a common price point among cards for average credit, but options with no annual fee are also easy to find with that credit level. You should avoid annual fees when possible if you’re focused on building credit.

Unfortunately, the low 1 percent cash back rate makes it hard to offset the annual fee. You’d have to spend $325 a month, which could make keeping a low credit utilization ratio difficult, considering the minimum credit line is $300. These factors could slow your credit-building until you can increase your credit limit.

The card also charges a 3 percent (or $1, whichever is greater) foreign transaction fee and a fee for its optional Credit Protection Program. On top of all that, the high APR is punishing if you carry a balance. Other cards for fair to average credit that don’t have an annual fee, high APR or foreign transaction fees may be a better option.

Credit-building: You only have online access to your credit report

When it comes to features to help you increase your credit score, the Credit One American Express falls short. The only credit-building benefit of this card is the ability to access your credit report online for free. Even though this is a common feature for most cards in this category, other credit-building cards include more credit education tools, such as tips and information on improving your credit score or clearly defined timeframes to qualify for a credit line increase.