Capital One Platinum Secured vs. Discover it® Secured

Key takeaways When comparing the Discover it® Secured Credit Card vs. the Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card, the best option comes down to whether you have a limited budget and need to establish a line of credit or have a little more cash to spare for a security deposit and want to earn rewards.

The Discover it® Secured Credit Card features cash back rewards, a first-year welcome offer and an introductory APR offer on balance transfers.

The Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card, on the other hand, has a potential minimum security deposit starting at $49 and features a variety of credit-building tools (though you won’t earn rewards).

If your goal is to establish or rebuild your credit, a comparison of the Discover it® Secured Credit Card and the Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card is worth your time. Both cards offer noteworthy benefits for being secured credit cards, plus a few added perks you won’t typically find with similar cards available.

A secured credit card requires you to put down a cash deposit to establish a line of credit. In return, you have the benefits and conveniences of a credit card and the chance to improve your credit.

Below, we compare the major card details and earning potential of the Capital One Platinum Secured versus the Discover it® Secured Credit Card, as well as highlight further information to help you determine which is the best card if you have bad credit or no credit.

Main details

Details Discover it® Secured Credit Card Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card Welcome bonus offer Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. None Rewards rate 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, then 1% 1% back on all other purchases None Annual fee $0 $0 Intro APR offer N/A N/A Regular APR 27.24% Variable APR 29.74% (Variable) Minimum security deposit $200 $49, $99 or $200 depending on qualifications

Capital One Platinum Secured vs. Discover it® Secured Credit Card highlights

Which card earns the most?

Because only the Discover it® Secured Credit Card offers rewards, it’ll earn you more than the Capital One Platinum Secured by default. An example of what those earnings could look like per quarter is broken down below:

Spending categories Total spending Cash back earned Gas station purchases at 2% cash back $400 $8 Restaurant purchases at 2% cash back $600 $12 Miscellaneous purchases at 1% cash back $2,000 $20 Total per quarter $3,000 $40

If you spent $3,000 broken down this way, you’d earn $40 in cash back per quarter or $160 a year. With Discover’s CashBack Match, however, you’d get to double that amount — meaning you’d earn $320 in cash back after your first year of card use.

Why you should get the Capital One Platinum Secured

The Capital One Platinum Secured is worth it for people looking for a low security deposit threshold. The potential minimum deposit starting at $49 puts the card within reach for more people, giving them the chance to start building credit with a secured card. Paying off the card each month will not only help you avoid substantial interest rate fees, but also gives you a solid chance at establishing or rebuilding credit.

Additional benefits

Some additional benefits of the Capital One Platinum Secured include:

Automatic credit line reviews: Capital One automatically reviews your account after six months to see if you qualify for a higher credit limit. Plus, if you use your card responsibly by making on-time payments, you could earn back your security deposit as a statement credit.

Capital One automatically reviews your account after six months to see if you qualify for a higher credit limit. Plus, if you use your card responsibly by making on-time payments, you could earn back your security deposit as a statement credit. Personalized payment options: You can pick your own credit card payment due date, making it easier to fit your budget.

You can pick your own credit card payment due date, making it easier to fit your budget. Credit score alerts: You can keep track of your credit score through CreditWise from Capital One — an advantageous perk for improving your credit score.

You can keep track of your credit score through CreditWise from Capital One — an advantageous perk for improving your credit score. Travel benefits: The card doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees, and you can get emergency card replacement services if your card is ever lost or stolen.

Redemption options

Currently, the Capital One Platinum Secured does not have any rewards program in place for redemption opportunities.

Recommended credit score

It may be possible to get approved for the Capital One Platinum Secured if you have no credit history or if your FICO credit score is less than 600.

Why you should get the Discover it® Secured Credit Card

The Discover it® Secured Credit Card is easily worth it thanks to its welcome bonus and cash back rewards program. It’s a strong secured credit card option for someone who wants to test their responsibilities, improve their credit profile and eventually move on to an unsecured card as soon as possible. The key is to pay the balance off each month to avoid high interest rate charges.

Additional benefits

The Discover it® Secured Credit Card also provides perks and benefits like:

Automatic account reviews: Discover automatically reviews your account starting at seven months to potentially transition you to an unsecured credit card and return your security deposit. This is ideal for people who want to build a stronger credit profile by adding an unsecured credit card with a higher credit limit.

Discover automatically reviews your account starting at seven months to potentially transition you to an unsecured credit card and return your security deposit. This is ideal for people who want to build a stronger credit profile by adding an unsecured credit card with a higher credit limit. FICO score access for free: Users receive free access to their FICO credit score through the Discover app. This makes it both easy and convenient for those monitoring their scores closely.

Users receive free access to their FICO credit score through the Discover app. This makes it both easy and convenient for those monitoring their scores closely. Card freeze: The Freeze it® feature allows users to instantly turn their card usage off or on if their card has gone missing or is stolen.

The Freeze it® feature allows users to instantly turn their card usage off or on if their card has gone missing or is stolen. Travel benefits: Like the Capital One Platinum Secured, the Discover it® Secured Credit Card also charges no foreign transaction fees. Cardholders can also expect a free replacement card from Discover within six business days if their card is lost or stolen.

Redemption

If you earn any cash back, you have the option to redeem at any time. There is no minimum redemption amount or an expiration date on rewards either.

Recommended credit score

Like the Capital One Platinum Secured, the Discover it® Secured Credit Card may be best for those with no credit history or those with a FICO credit score that’s less than 670.

The bottom line

The Capital One Platinum Secured is an excellent choice for someone who has a limited budget for establishing a secured line of credit since the minimum deposit required starts at $49 for those who qualify. And it’s a Mastercard, which is accepted almost everywhere in the world.

Meanwhile, the Discover it® Secured Credit Card offers an impressive welcome bonus where your cash back rewards are matched at the end of your first year with the card. Having a cash back rewards program tied to a secured credit card is unusual, and if you envision using your card for multiple purposes and can pay the balance in full each month, the cash back could be an enticing perk. Keep in mind, though, it will cost a minimum of $200 to establish a credit line with this card.

Before you apply, be sure to review Bankrate’s current list of the best secured credit cards. By researching the cards on these lists and comparing your options, you can make sure you’ve found the one that best suits your needs.