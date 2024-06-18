At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Key takeaways The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card are both solid options for travelers.

Both cards come without foreign transaction fees and earn 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.

The Venture card offers a much larger welcome bonus and earns a higher base rate on purchases, while the VentureOne card comes with no annual fee and an introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers.

Choosing the right card comes down to how you’ll use the card, how much you’ll spend and whether you are comfortable paying an annual fee.

The Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card and Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card are two of Capital One’s most popular travel cards. If you’re trying to decide between applying for the Capital One Venture or the VentureOne, this article will help you pick the right card for you.

Main details

The Venture and VentureOne cards both earn Capital One miles, but their welcome offers and rewards rates are different. Here’s a look at some of the key features of these two travel rewards credit cards.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card Welcome bonus 75,000 miles if you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel 20,000 bonus miles (worth up to $200 in travel) if you spend $500 within the first 3 months from account opening Rewards rate 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 2X miles on all other purchases 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 1.25X miles on all purchases Intro APR N/A 0% intro APR for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (19.99 percent to 29.99 percent variable APR after

3% balance transfer fee applies to transfers within the first 15 months or a 4% fee applies at a promotional APR that Capital One may offer you at any other time) Annual fee $95 $0 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck Up to a $100 credit toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck every 4 years N/A

Capital One Venture vs. VentureOne highlights

These two Capital One cards share similarities, but a few key differences can make it challenging to decide between them. We’ve compared both the Venture and VentureOne cards by category, so you can choose the best card for your financial needs and goals.

Badge Welcome bonus winner Venture Why it won Caret Down

Badge Rewards rate winner Venture Why it won Caret Down

Badge Annual fee winner VentureOne Why it won Caret Down

Badge Foreign transaction fee winner Tie Why they tied Caret Down

Which card earns the most?

While the Venture card offers a slightly higher unlimited rewards rate on all purchases compared to the VentureOne, it’s important to keep its $95 annual fee in mind — which could make a difference in deciding which card is right for your lifestyle.

Capital One Venture vs. VentureOne Rewards spending example

Let’s take a look at a yearlong spending example to see how these two cards compare and determine which travel card may be worth it for you:

Capital One VentureOne card : $12,667 in spending per year at 1.25X miles per dollar yields the equivalent of $158.34 in rewards.

: $12,667 in spending per year at 1.25X miles per dollar yields the equivalent of $158.34 in rewards. Capital One Venture card: $12,667 in spending per year at 2X miles per dollar yields the equivalent of $253.34 in rewards. Subtracting the $95 annual fee, you would net the equivalent of rewards of $158.34.

As you can see, the break-even point between the two cards is $12,667 in spending each year (roughly $1,055 a month). If you plan to spend more than that amount on your card, the Capital One Venture will likely make the most sense. If you plan to spend less, then consider the VentureOne.

It’s also important to note that, for the first year, the Venture card’s welcome offer and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck perk make it a clear winner — even with the $95 annual fee.

Why should you get the Capital One Venture?

Most people who are considering applying for either card will find great value in choosing the Venture. The welcome offer more than offsets the $95 annual fee, and when you throw in the Global Entry/TSA PreCheck benefit, you’ll almost certainly come out ahead. Here are some additional reasons you might want the card:

Additional benefits

One of the Capital One Venture’s biggest benefits is the Global Entry/TSA PreCheck credit of up to $100 every 4 years. However, you also receive:

A $50 annual credit for an experience through the Lifestyle Collection hotels

Travel accident insurance

Extended warranty protection on purchases

Access to Capital One’s assistant program Eno

Eno features fraud monitoring and alerts, will keep you up to date on your account’s information (such as your current balance) and offers virtual credit card number storage.

Redemption options

For the most value, you’ll generally want to redeem your miles in one of three ways:

Book travel through Capital One’s travel portal at a rate of 1 cent per mile

At the same rate, redeem miles for travel purchases made with other travel providers in the past 90 days

Transfer your miles to one of Capital One’s hotel and airline transfer partners for possibly even more value

You do have other options for redeeming your miles, such as gift cards or purchases made through PayPal or Amazon.com, but these offer poor value compared to using your miles for travel.

Recommended credit score

Applicants for the Capital One Venture Rewards card should have good to excellent credit, which means you should have a FICO credit score of at least 670.

Why should you get the Capital One VentureOne?

If you don’t like the idea of paying an annual fee, you might consider the Capital One VentureOne — but there are more reasons to consider this card than the lack of a yearly fee.

Additional benefits

The Capital One VentureOne offers an introductory annual percentage rate (APR) on purchases and balance transfers. You’d get a 0 percent introductory APR for both purchases and balance transfers for 15 months from account opening, followed by a variable APR of 19.99 percent to 29.99 percent. A 3 percent balance transfer fee also applies for the first 15 months of card ownership.

This benefit could come in handy if you’re looking to transfer a balance or have a large, upcoming purchase to make.

Similar to the Venture, the VentureOne gets you extended warranty coverage, fraud protection, access to both Capital One Eno and Capital One Experiences and more.

Redemption options

You can redeem the miles you earn with your VentureOne card for the same things you can with the Venture card. Capital One miles get the best redemption rates when they are redeemed for travel — either through the Capital One portal or as a statement credit for travel purchased within the last 90 days. Your miles can also be transferred to Capital One travel partners or redeemed for gift cards and purchases using Amazon.com or Paypal.

Recommended credit score

Capital One recommends that applicants have good to excellent credit.

The bottom line

When comparing the VentureOne and Venture, most people will be better off with Venture due to its higher welcome offer and rewards earning rate. Applicants who are averse to annual fees or are looking to take advantage of the introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers, though, might prefer the VentureOne.

If neither of these two cards is a perfect fit for you, you might consider the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card. It offers the same 2X base rewards rate that Capital One Venture card holders enjoy, but your rewards rate jumps to 10X miles on hotel and rental car purchases through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights booked through the portal.

You also get unlimited access to Capital One Lounges as well as a Priority Pass Select membership. However, it does come with a $395 annual fee, which is significantly more than the Venture’s $95 annual fee and the VentureOne’s $0 annual fee.

Still not sure which is best for your wallet? Compare the best rewards cards on the market using Bankrate’s card comparison tool for more insight.

For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the above benefits are provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply.