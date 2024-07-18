At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Key takeaways With the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card, accessing major travel benefits doesn’t have to mean being charged a high annual fee.

The VentureOne Rewards card offers 5X miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars (when booked through Capital One Travel), 1.25X miles on all other purchases as well as a suite of additional travel-specific perks.

These miles can be especially valuable when transferred to Capital One travel partners.

The VentureOne Rewards card is also a good option for travelers who want the opportunity to earn travel rewards in addition to receiving a 0 percent intro APR offer on new purchases and balances transfers — a benefit that isn’t available with many travel cards (19.99 percent to 29.99% variable APR applies thereafter).

The Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card is one of the best travel credit cards available with no annual fee. While it might seem as if a no-annual-fee card would offer fewer worthwhile benefits than an annual-fee card, Capital One VentureOne cardholders aren’t missing out — the card includes many valuable benefits of note.

Main Capital One VentureOne Card benefits

The Capital One VentureOne Card includes impressive rewards rates for a card with no annual fee:

5X miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

1.25X miles per dollar spent on all purchases

As for the welcome bonus, new cardholders earn 20,000 bonus miles after using their card to spend $500 within three months of account opening. Additionally, new cardholders enjoy a 0 percent intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months (19.99 percent to 29.99 percent variable APR after that), making this card a solid choice to consider if you’re looking to finance a large purchase or transfer a balance.

Capital One VentureOne Card travel benefits

Auto rental insurance

When traveling, Capital One VentureOne cardholders have access to several travel insurance perks. One of the most valuable is auto rental insurance coverage, which allows you to decline the expensive optional insurance offered by rental car companies when you use your VentureOne card to pay for the rental.

Travel accident insurance

Another benefit is travel accident insurance. When you use your card to pay for your ticket, you will be covered for up to $250,000 in the event of accidental loss of life, limb, sight, speech or hearing while riding as a passenger.

Travel assistance services

You also can receive up to $3,000 worth of lost luggage reimbursement compensation when traveling, as well as access to a travel and emergency services hotline and roadside assistance.

No foreign transaction fees

There are no foreign transaction fees on purchases made outside of the U.S., making this card a great choice for traveling abroad or making online purchases in foreign currency right from your sofa.

Capital One Travel

Capital One Travel uses technology to help improve the travel booking experience. Specific features you’ll enjoy include:

AI-powered price prediction, price watch and price match guarantee

More flexible booking options

More earning potential: Earn 5X miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

Capital One Lounges

Capital One Lounges include restaurant-quality dining, exercise facilities and family-friendly features. Current Capital One Lounge offerings can be found at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Denver International Airport and Dulles International Airport outside of Washington, D.C.

Only select Capital One customers enjoy complimentary access to Capital One Lounges; VentureOne cardholders will need to pay $65 for every visit to Capital One Lounges. If lounge access is important to you, you may want to consider one of Capital One’s other cards.

Lounge access and pricing are as follows:

Other VentureOne Card benefits

Beyond the card’s travel rewards program and benefits, VentureOne cardholders have access to numerous other cardholder benefits.

Eno, a virtual assistant

Capital One offers a virtual assistant, Eno, in its mobile app. Eno can create a virtual card number for when you shop online, enabling you to conceal your actual card number and minimize the risk of fraud. Eno can also be configured to offer account alerts that can notify you of potential mistakes, duplicate purchases or recurring bill increases.

CreditWise credit monitoring

Capital One also offers its CreditWise service for credit monitoring, which provides alerts when there’s a change to your TransUnion or Experian credit report, among other services.

Capital One Dining and Entertainment

Capital One has also partnered with some leading brands to offer VentureOne cardholders special access to dining, entertainment and sports experiences. For example, Capital One Dining may include access to Michelin-rated restaurants and special culinary experiences. Capital One Entertainment may provide first access to major concerts, exclusive ticket packages for sporting events and cardholder-only events.

Capital One Shopping

Capital One offers a shopping portal with a free browser extension that will automatically apply the best coupon codes at checkout, in addition to letting you know when prices drop on products you’ve viewed and purchased.

Purchase protections

Extended warranties: When you make a purchase with your Capital One VentureOne Card, you’ll get additional warranty protection on eligible items.

When you make a purchase with your Capital One VentureOne Card, you’ll get additional warranty protection on eligible items. Fraud protection: You’ll receive $0 fraud liability to protect you from being held responsible for unauthorized charges.

You’ll receive $0 fraud liability to protect you from being held responsible for unauthorized charges. Purchase security: Eligible items will be replaced, repaired or reimbursed up to $500 per claim and within 90 days of purchase.

See your card’s guide to benefits for complete terms and restrictions.

Maximizing the Capital One VentureOne Card’s benefits

You can maximize the VentureOne Card’s benefits in several ways. First, if you plan on taking advantage of the 15 months of interest-free financing, make sure you avoid interest charges by paying off your balance before the promotional period ends at which point the 19.99 percent to 29.99 percent variable APR will apply. And when traveling outside the U.S. or making a charge to a foreign company, use your Capital One card to avoid the 3 percent foreign transaction fee that many other credit cards charge.

Additionally, while you can redeem your Capital One miles at Amazon.com and PayPal, doing so may offer less value than you’d receive by redeeming your miles for statement credits toward travel purchases. It’s also potentially much less than your miles could be worth when strategically transferred to travel partners and redeemed for high-value airline or hotel reservations. According to Bankrate’s latest valuations, Capital One miles are worth an average of 1.7 cents per mile when transferred to the right travel partner — giving you the greatest value for your miles.

The bottom line

The Capital One VentureOne Rewards card has no annual fee, but that doesn’t stop it from offering many of the same features found on premium travel rewards cards with high annual fees. The most important feature is its robust rewards program that allows you to either redeem your reward miles for statement credits toward travel purchases or transfer your rewards to an expanded list of airline and hotel partners.

Beyond rewards, important Capital One VentureOne benefits include numerous shopping, security, travel and purchase protection features. If you’re looking for a travel card with no annual fee and numerous benefits, the Capital One VentureOne card is certainly worth consideration.