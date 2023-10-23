— Tim Maxwell

My goal is to help people improve their financial well-being and literacy by creating factual content that’s accessible and easy to understand.

Early in his career, Tim worked in broadcast news as a “one-person band.” He was often responsible for capturing news events and interviewing subjects and witnesses on camera before writing and editing the package for broadcast. He later worked for 20th Century Fox and NBC/Universal in various digital media capacities.

Tim is now a freelance financial writer focusing on credit education and real estate. He is passionate about demystifying personal finance and helping people live their best lives.

Tim lives in the Sierra Nevada mountains, where he enjoys cycling, golfing and creating memories with his family. He also finds immense joy in cashing in his hard-earned credit card rewards.

