APR vs. APY: Understanding credit card interest rates
Understanding the difference between APR and APY can help you make smart money decisions.
My goal is to help people improve their financial well-being and literacy by creating factual content that’s accessible and easy to understand.— Tim Maxwell
Early in his career, Tim worked in broadcast news as a “one-person band.” He was often responsible for capturing news events and interviewing subjects and witnesses on camera before writing and editing the package for broadcast. He later worked for 20th Century Fox and NBC/Universal in various digital media capacities.
Tim is now a freelance financial writer focusing on credit education and real estate. He is passionate about demystifying personal finance and helping people live their best lives.
Tim lives in the Sierra Nevada mountains, where he enjoys cycling, golfing and creating memories with his family. He also finds immense joy in cashing in his hard-earned credit card rewards.
My goal is to help people improve their financial well-being and literacy by creating factual content that’s accessible and easy to understand.— Tim Maxwell
Understanding the difference between APR and APY can help you make smart money decisions.
Unique rewards rates and cardholder perks set these two cards apart.
The Citi Double Cash Card has an outstanding 0 percent balance transfer offer.
Your best credit card option may depend on your monthly spending habits.
Southwest Rapid Rewards members can earn points with restaurant purchases through the Southwest dining program.
Deferred interest deals can be enticing but you could pay more than you expected.
Paying rent with a credit card can be a quick way to earn rewards, but beware of the risks before you decide.
Cash rewards cards with balance transfers offers generate budget savings, but be sure to compare all the details.