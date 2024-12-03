Key takeaways The Citi Double Cash® Card and Chase Freedom Unlimited® have cash back earning opportunities without the weight of an annual fee.

Chase Freedom Unlimited offers boosted rewards in a number of categories, making it easy to maximize cash back on everyday purchases.

For those looking to focus on paying down previous balances, Citi Double Cash Card may be a great fit with its intro APR offer.

The Citi Double Cash® Card and Chase Freedom Unlimited® both offer simple cash back earning opportunities on all purchases for no annual fee. Double Cash is a true flat-rate card, meaning you earn the same amount of cash back no matter your purchase category. Freedom Unlimited, on the other hand, offers at least 1.5 percent cash back on every purchase and boosted rewards in some everyday categories.

The best option for you depends on your spending habits.

Main Details

Features Citi Double Cash Card Chase Freedom Unlimited Welcome bonus Earn $200 cash back after spending $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening.



Earn an extra 1.5% on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) — worth up to $300 cash back.



Rewards rate Up to 2% cash back on all purchases: 1% when you buy, plus another 1% when you pay.



For a limited time, earn 5% back on car rentals, hotels and attractions booked through Citi TravelSM through 12/31/25



5% cash back on Chase Travel and Lyft purchases (Lyft offer valid through March 2025)



3% cash back on restaurant and drugstore purchases



1.5% cash back on all other purchases Introductory APR 18-month 0% intro APR on balance transfers (18.49% to 28.49% variable APR thereafter)



15-month 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers (19.74% – 28.49% variable APR thereafter)



Annual fee $0

$0

Citi Double Cash Card vs. Chase Freedom Unlimited highlights

Here’s a closer look at the similarities and differences between these two cash back credit cards to help you determine which is a better choice for your lifestyle.

Which card earns the most?

To make a decision about which card would allow you to maximize your cash back, it’s best to look at true-to-life scenarios that represent typical spending patterns.

Citi Double Cash vs. Chase Freedom Unlimited spending example

Say you spend the following in your first 12 months of owning the Freedom Unlimited:

$200 a month ($2,400 annually) on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards

$200 a month on dining ($2,400 annually)

$50 a month on drugstore purchases ($600 annually)

$100 a month on Lyft purchases ($1,200 annually)

$1,115 a month on all other purchases ($13,380 annually)

In doing so, you’ll earn about $770 in cash back (in the form of 77,000 Ultimate Rewards points) thanks to the welcome bonus of an extra 1.5 percent on purchases up to $20,000 spent in the first year. Additionally, if you also have a premium Chase credit card, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve® or Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, your rewards are worth 50 percent or 25 percent more respectively when redeeming for travel through Chase.

If you spend the same amount of money ($1,665 per month) with the Citi Double Cash for a year, you’ll earn just under $400 in cash back rewards (as long as you’re paying your balances on time to earn the full 2 percent cash back rate).

Even after the first year, when the Freedom Unlimited rewards earning reverts to its regular rates, you’d still earn about $470 in cash back (47,000 Ultimate Rewards points) with this combination of spending.

Why should you get the Citi Double Cash?

The Citi Double Cash is extra beneficial to those who’ve been burdened with debt on other high-interest credit cards.

The card comes with a generous intro APR offer on balance transfers. Still, you should be prepared to end the debt cycle and pay your balances in full if you want to maximize the card’s up to 2 percent in cash back rewards and enjoy its other perks.

Additional benefits

The main appeal of Citi Double Cash is its 1 percent cash back “earn when you buy” plus 1 percent back as you pay as well as the intro APR offer, but you may qualify for extra Mastercard benefits.

Redemption options

The Citi Double Cash has a few different ways to redeem points: you can request a check for at least $25; redeem rewards for a statement credit of at least $25; or redeem for a credit to a Citi savings account, Citi checking account or to a checking account you’ve used to pay a Citi credit card bill at least twice.

Additionally, the rewards you earn are technically ThankYou points, which you can combine with ThankYou points earned with other Citi cards. Use your points to book travel or transfer them to travel loyalty programs if you have a premium Citi card.

Recommended credit score

To apply for this card, you should have a good to excellent rating on your credit history (typically a FICO score of 670 or better).

Why should you get the Chase Freedom Unlimited?

One of the reasons cardholders love the Chase Freedom Unlimited is because it offers an easily attainable bonus and plenty of benefits, plus offers a no-annual-fee option in the Chase Ultimate Rewards universe.

By owning this card, you get a stellar cash back rewards structure plus earn an extra 1.5 percent on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) — worth up to $300 cash back. That’s 6.5 percent on travel purchased through Chase Travel, 4.5 percent on dining and drugstores, and 3 percent on all other purchases. If you have a large purchase planned for the near future or want to earn as many rewards as possible, the Chase Freedom Unlimited might be worth it.

Additional benefits

The Chase Freedom Unlimited offers three months of DashPass subscription services (meaning when you order food over $12 on DoorDash, you won’t pay delivery fees). After that, the next nine months of DashPass are 50 percent off (activate by Dec. 31, 2024). Plus, you’ll get 5 percent cash back rewards on Lyft rides through March 2025.

Outside of branded partner perks and Visa benefits, the Freedom Unlimited card comes with a rich platter of purchase and travel protections, including its prized trip cancellation/interruption insurance.

Redemption options

The Chase Freedom Unlimited lets you redeem your points for cash, gift cards, travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards or shopping with Amazon. Chase points don’t expire as long as your account remains open.

If you already have the Sapphire Preferred or Sapphire Reserve in your wallet, remember you can boost your rewards by combining them under those cards. That also opens the door so you can transfer your points to one of Chase’s many travel partners.

Recommended credit score

To qualify for the Freedom Unlimited, it’s best to have a good to excellent credit score of 670-850 (FICO).

The bottom line

The choice of which card is best for you – the Citi Double Cash or Chase Freedom Unlimited – may come down to your overall rewards strategy. Do you want to earn rewards in the Ultimate Rewards or ThankYou points universes?

Another consideration is whether you need the lengthier promotional balance transfer period offered by the Double Cash card.

If simply earning maximum cash back rewards is your goal, the Freedom Unlimited will offer more long-term value than the Citi Double Cash. But, if you’d rather have an uncomplicated cash rewards card with an impressive cash back rate and no categories to deal with, the Citi Double Cash may be worth it for you.