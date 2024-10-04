At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Both the Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card and the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card for Students are good cards for college students who want to earn cash back on their spending.

The SavorOne Student Cash Rewards card earns an unlimited 3 percent cash back in several popular spending categories.

The Customized Cash Rewards for Students offers a nice welcome bonus, earns boosted cash back rates in certain categories and comes with an introductory APR on both purchases and balance transfers.

Deciding which card is best for you should be based on your personal spending habits and needs.

The Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card and the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card for Students* both offer solid cash back programs and no annual fee, making them good choices for college students looking for an affordable way to earn extra cash on their purchases. So which card is better for you? That depends on your monthly spending habits and whether you have existing credit card debt that you need to pay off.

We’ll take a look at the similarities and differences between the Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards and the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards for Students to help you determine which is the better fit for your wallet.

Main details

Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card for Students Welcome bonus Early Spend Bonus: Earn $50 when you spend $100 in the first three months

Online $200 cash rewards bonus after making at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening Rewards rate



3% cash back on dining, qualifying entertainment purchases, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart and Target)



5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel



8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases



1% cash back on all other purchases 3% cash back in a category of your choice (gas and EV charging stations, online shopping, dining, travel, drugstores or home improvement)



2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs



1% cash back on all other purchases



2% and 3% categories are capped at $2,500 in combined spending each quarter, then earn 1% Intro APR N/A 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 billing cycles (then a variable APR of 19.24% to 29.24%); balance transfers must be made in first 60 days after account opening to qualify; 3% balance transfer fee applies for first 60 days after account opening (4% after) Annual fee $0 $0 Foreign transaction fees None 3% fee on foreign transactions

Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards vs. Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards for Students

Badge Welcome bonus winner Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card for Students Why it won Caret Down

Badge Rewards rate winner Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card Why it won Caret Down

Badge Introductory APR winner Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card for Students Why it won Caret Down

Badge Annual fee winner Why they tied Caret Down

Badge Foreign transaction fee winner Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card Why it won Caret Down

Which card earns the most?

Which of these two cards will give you the most cash back? That largely depends on what you spend your money on and how much you spend each month.

Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards vs. Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards for Students spending example

Let’s say your monthly spending looks like this:

Groceries: $200

Dining: $200

Streaming: $20

General purchases: $150

With the Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards, you’ll get 3 percent back on groceries, dining and streaming, plus 1 percent back on general spending. And because the 3 percent cash back is unlimited, you won’t have to worry about only earning 1 percent back once you reach a spending limit. In this example, you’ll earn $14.10 in cash back on your monthly spending, which breaks down as:

Groceries: $6

Dining: $6

Streaming: $0.60

General purchases: $1.50

With the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards for Students, you’ll earn 3 percent cash back in the category of your choice. Let’s say you choose dining as your 3 percent category. Add on 2 percent cash back for groceries and 1 percent cash back on general purchases, and you’ll earn $11.70 on your monthly spending:

Groceries: $4

Dining: $6

Streaming: $0.20

General purchases: $1.50

In this example, the Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards earns more. However, the card that would earn more for you comes down to your spending habits and whether you spend more in bonus categories that the SavorOne Student Cash Rewards doesn’t offer — like gas, online shopping or home improvement.

Why should you get the Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards?

The Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards is one of the best student credit cards available today, largely due to its solid rewards program. The ability to earn an unlimited 3 percent cash back on a wide variety of purchases is a positive, especially with a card geared toward students who might not have the highest credit score. Plus, students can earn 5 percent cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 8 percent cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases.

Additional benefits Caret Down The Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards comes with zero fraud liability, meaning that — if your card is lost or stolen — you won’t pay for unauthorized charges. It also comes with extended warranty protection on eligible items, travel accident insurance, travel assistance services and a complimentary 24/7 concierge service.

Redemption options Caret Down You can redeem cash back for checks, statement credits, gift cards or shopping at Amazon.com or via PayPal.

Recommended credit score Caret Down Capital One recommends that applicants have fair to good credit when applying for this card, which is a FICO score of 580 to 740.

Why should you get the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards for Students?

The best reason to apply for the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards for Students is if you spend a lot each month in one of the card’s optional 3 percent categories. If you do, you’ll have the potential to earn a lot of cash back. Additionally, if you need to make a large purchase or pay off existing debt, the card’s introductory APRs on purchases and balance transfers could make it a great fit.

Additional benefits Caret Down The Customized Cash Rewards for Students comes with zero fraud liability, overdraft protection, account alerts and free access to your FICO credit score.

Redemption options Caret Down You can redeem your cash rewards for a check, statement credits, deposits made directly to a Bank of America checking or savings account or a credit to an eligible account with Merrill, like a 529 college savings account.

Recommended credit score Caret Down A good to excellent credit score is recommended to qualify for the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards for Students. This means that the card is not a good choice for students with limited to no credit history.

The bottom line

Both the Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards and the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards for Students have a solid rewards program and no annual fee. To choose the right student credit card, take a look at your spending habits and which categories you spend the most in.

For example, the Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards might be a better fit if you spend a lot on dining, entertainment, travel and groceries. And because there’s no limit to how much you can earn, you have the potential to earn a solid amount of cash back each month.

However, if you tend to spend a lot in a category that the SavorOne Student Cash Rewards doesn’t offer (like gas or online shopping), the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards for Students might generate more in cash back. It also offers a larger welcome bonus and introductory APRs on both purchases and balance transfers that you can enjoy.

The information regarding the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card for Students was last updated on September 13, 2024.

*The information about the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card for Students card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.