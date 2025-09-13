Key takeaways When it comes to earning cash back on popular spending categories, such as dining and travel, the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card and the Chase Freedom Unlimited® are both strong choices.

Before you decide between the two cards, be sure to consider the long-term value of each.

You have tons of options for earning cash back on key spending categories like dining, groceries and entertainment. Often, choosing a cash back credit card comes down to the rewards structure that best suits your spending habits.

In this battle, we’re looking at the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card and the Chase Freedom Unlimited® . The two cards offer the same rewards rate on dining and eligible travel booked through each issuer’s respective travel portals. But while the Savor will allow you to earn more cash back on groceries and entertainment-related purchases, the Freedom Unlimited offers better rewards on drugstore purchases as well as on miscellaneous spending.

Here’s everything you need to know about what these rewards credit cards offer:

Main details



Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card



Chase Freedom Unlimited®



Rewards rate



• 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases

• 5% back on hotel and rental car bookings through Capital One Travel

• 3% back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and grocery store purchases (excluding superstores like Walmart and Target)

• 1% back on all other purchases



• 5% back on travel purchased through Chase Travel

• 3% back on dining (including takeout and eligible delivery services) and drugstore purchases

• 2% back on eligible Lyft purchases (through Sept. 30, 2027)

• 1.5% back on all other purchases



Welcome bonus



• Earn a $200 cash bonus after spending $500 within 3 months of account opening. Plus, for a limited time, receive a $100 credit through Capital One Travel during your first cardholder year.



• Earn a $200 bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in the first 3 months of account opening.



Intro APR



• 0% intro APR for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (then 19.24% – 29.24% Variable)

• A 3 percent balance transfer fee applies on amounts transferred within the first 15 months. A 4 percent balance transfer fee applies to any balances transferred at a promotional APR at any other time. No fee for amounts transferred at the Purchase APR.



• 0% intro APR for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (then 18.99% – 28.49% Variable)

• A 3 percent ($5 minimum) balance transfer fee applies to all balance transfers made within the first 60 days of card ownership. After that, the fee increases to 5% (minimum $5)



Annual fee



• $0



• $0



Foreign transaction fee



• None



• 3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars



How do the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards and Chase Freedom Unlimited compare?

Both of these no-annual-fee cards offer competitive rewards rates in popular spending categories — especially dining. But which one is best for you depends on other areas of your budget and how you like to earn.

Welcome bonus winner Capital One Savor Cash Rewards

Rewards rate winner Tie

Annual fee winner Tie

Foreign transaction fee winner Capital One Savor Cash Rewards

Which card earns the most?

Both the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards and the Chase Freedom Unlimited are great for people who are constantly on the move and enjoy a night out. However, they have categories that they pull ahead in that can help determine which card is better for you.

Savor Cash Rewards vs. Freedom Unlimited spending example

The cash back you’ll earn will depend on your lifestyle. If you lean more toward miscellaneous spending, your rewards will look different from those who spend a bit more on entertainment and frequent the grocery store more often.

Here’s how much you stand to earn with each card, based on an entertainment-heavy spending profile of about $20,000 spent annually:

Spending category Monthly spend Savor cash back Freedom Unlimited cash back Dining $400 $12 $12 Groceries $250 $7.50 $3.75 Entertainment (not purchased through Capital One Entertainment) $300 $9 $4.50 Streaming $50 $1.50 $0.75 Travel (through each issuer’s portal) $200 $10* $10 Drugstore $70 $0.70 $2.10 Misc purchases $400 $4 $6 Monthly cash back total $44.70 $39.10 Annual cash back total (1st year, including max welcome bonus) $736.40 cash back + $100 in value from the Capital One Travel credit $669.20 Annual cash back total (2nd year and beyond) $536.40 $469.20

*Capital One travel portal spending that uses the Capital One travel credit does not earn points, so your cash back earnings will be slightly lower if you choose to apply the credit.

As you can see in this spending example, the Savor provides moderately higher rewards both in the first year and in the long run.

Of course, if you spend a lot more on miscellaneous purchases or drugstores and not as much in categories like entertainment or grocery spending, the Freedom Unlimited may pull ahead in terms of long-term value.

Why should you get the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card?

The Savor Cash Rewards is worth it for anyone who does a lot of spending at the grocery store, out at restaurants, on entertainment-related purchases and on travel. Here’s a look at some Savor features that may increase its value for you:

Additional benefits Caret Down Icon The Savor card comes with standard perks like extended warranty coverage, $0 fraud liability and complimentary concierge services. And in terms of travel perks, you can take advantage of free price drop protection for eligible flights through Capital One Travel, as well as 24-hour travel assistance and travel accident insurance. Further, Capital One offers portals for Capital One Entertainment and Capital One Dining alongside its travel portal. The entertainment and dining portals can get you access to exclusive experiences.Don’t forget that the card offers a great introductory APR offer on both purchases and balance transfers. You’ll need to pay a 3 percent balance transfer fee for balances transferred within the first 15 months, but that’s a standard charge among balance transfer cards.

Redemption options Caret Down Icon You can redeem your cash back for: Statement credit Checks Gift cards PayPal purchases with eligible merchants Amazon.com purchases You can also move your Savor earnings to a Capital One travel credit card for a 1:1 redemption as points though the Capital One Travel portal or transfer partners. Rewards don’t expire for the life of the account.

Recommended credit score Caret Down Icon You’ll need excellent credit (800 to 850) for this card.

Why should you get the Chase Freedom Unlimited card?

The Chase Freedom Unlimited is worth it for those interested in an all-purpose cash back credit card with specific rewards on dining, drugstores and travel. And for those who already own a Chase Ultimate Rewards points-earning card, its value can only grow.

Additional benefits Caret Down Icon Even for a no-annual-fee card, the Chase Freedom Unlimited boasts a decent list of card benefits, including: A complimentary six-month DashPass subscription (activate by Dec. 31, 2027). After that, you are automatically enrolled in DashPass at the current rate. Additionally, DashPass members get $10 off quarterly on non-restaurant DoorDash orders through Dec 31, 2027. Purchase protection Extended warranty coverage Trip cancellation and interruption insurance Auto rental coverage $0 fraud liability This card also offers a nearly-identical introductory APR offer to the Savor card. To take advantage of this offer, you’ll need to pay an intro balance transfer fee of 3 percent (or $5, whichever is greater) during the first 60 days, after which the fee jumps to 5 percent ($5 minimum).

Redemption options Caret Down Icon The Chase Freedom Unlimited’s rewards, provided in the form of Ultimate Rewards points, can be redeemed in a few different ways: Cash back (statement credit or direct deposit) Gift cards Travel through the Chase Travel portal Takeout, reservations and experiences through Chase Dining Amazon.com and select PayPal purchases Apple purchases You can also transfer your points to a Chase travel rewards credit card and redeem them with hotel and airline transfer partners or the Chase Travel portal for potentially boosted value. Rewards don’t expire as long as your account is open.

Recommended credit score Caret Down Icon You’ll need good to excellent credit (670 to 850) to qualify for this card.

The bottom line

Whether the Capital One Savor or the Chase Freedom Unlimited offers more value depends on your spending habits, lifestyle and goals. Before you make your decision, be sure to consider the long-term value of each card — and check out Bankrate’s list of the best cash back credit cards to see if another option better suits your needs.