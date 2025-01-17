Best credit cards for students with no credit
Key takeaways
- A student card can be an ideal way to start building credit if you have little to no credit history.
- Most student credit cards are designed for students with student centric perks and relaxed credit requirements.
- In addition to practicing good credit habits consistently, picking a card that reports to at least one of the three credit bureaus is crucial for tracking your progress when building credit.
If you want to get approved for a student card but you haven’t started building credit yet, there’s no reason to despair. Building credit can be challenging when you’re first starting out, but there are credit cards geared to students with no credit history or who have a thin credit profile.
Many student cards for no credit are secured cards — meaning they require a security deposit. However, there are plenty of unsecured credit cards for students that we’ve included if you’re not a fan of putting your money on hold. Our card recommendations were made with people like you in mind, so compare them to find the right fit.
When you’re trying to build credit from scratch, you’ll want the cards with the best approval odds. Here are the cards we’d recommend, their greatest attributes and who they’re best for.
Capital One Savor Student Cash Rewards Credit Card
-
Students without a credit history don’t usually get the best credit card rewards, but that changes with the Capital One Savor Student Cash Rewards card. It’s made for students with a social life. You’ll earn the highest rewards by booking entertainment or hotel and rental cars through Capital One’s portal but the everyday rewards are still strong for a student card. While you’re building credit, you’ll earn 3 percent cash back on entertainment, dining, grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart and Target) and select streaming services and 1 percent on everything else. The unlimited rewards make this card easy to understand for first-time cardholders. Without an annual fee or foreign transaction fees it’s affordable to keep each year even if you choose to study abroad.
-
Pros
- This card has top-rated unlimited cash back rewards on popular student categories.
- There’s a $50 welcome bonus when you spend $100 in the first three months.
- There’s no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees.
Cons
- There’s no late fee forgiveness like other student cards which could get expensive as you learn responsible credit card use.
- Carrying a balance could be costly since there’s a potentially high variable APR.
Discover it® Student Cash Back
-
Without a credit history, you may need a security deposit for some credit cards. The Discover it Student Cash Back however, doesn’t require a credit score or security deposit for you to qualify. This card offers exceptional cash back rewards on rotating categories and a potentially lucrative welcome offer. The Discover Cashback Match is like creating your own welcome offer. No matter how much cash back you earn, Discover will match it at the end of your first year. Even though elevated rewards are capped at $1,500 per quarter, it’s a high ceiling for students and you’ll still earn 1 percent thereafter. The zero percent interest intro offer also gives you six months to pay off purchases like school supplies or dorm furnishings.
-
Pros
- The Cashback Match is unlimited, so the more cash back you earn in the first year the larger your cashback match bonus will be.
- Pay for school supplies over time with 0 percent for six months on purchases, then a 17.24% - 26.24% Variable APR.
Cons
- The 5 percent cash back is capped at $1,500 per quarter so spending beyond that shorts your rewards.
- Activating rotating categories every quarter may be a lot to keep up with for a busy student.
Petal® 2 “Cash Back, No Fees” Visa® Credit Card
-
Do you need a card that’s forgiving as you learn to use your credit card and build credit? The Petal 2 “Cash Back, No Fees” Visa card could be one of your best options. There’s no fees, no minimum credit score and you can get preapproved without a hard credit check. Unlike most student cards, there’s a clear path to securing a credit limit increase through the Leap program. While this card doesn’t earn the highest cash back rate, it’s still respectable for a beginner-level credit card. However, it takes at least 12 on-time payments to earn the highest cash back rate on everyday purchases, so you may have to depend on the bonus cash back offers with select merchants to maximize your rewards.
-
Pros
- There’s a clear outline for how to earn a higher credit limit through their Leap program.
- There are no annual fees, late fees, returned payment fees or foreign transaction fees.
- This card earns a higher rate of cash back when you make 12 on-time payments.
Cons
- Holding a balance on this card will be expensive since the variable APR is high.
- You’ll have to wait at least a year to earn the higher rate of cash back on your everyday purchases.
Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Credit Card
-
Every student could use some cash back on their purchases. With the Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards credit card, you’ll earn unlimited 1.5 percent cash back on every purchase which is pretty good for a student card. There’s no annual fee or foreign transaction fees, so it doesn’t cut into the rewards you’ve earned. To boost your credit building efforts, Capital One reviews student accounts every six months to consider you for a higher credit limit which could take your credit score to the next level with responsible use. However, the consequence for missing a payment or carrying a balance is steep. The late payment fee is up to a whopping $40 and the APR is up to 19.24% – 29.24% (Variable).
-
Pros
- Six months of responsible card use and timely payments can help you earn an automatic credit limit increase.
- There are no annual fees or foreign transaction fees which adds to this card’s long-term value.
- There’s a one-time cash bonus of $50 when you spend $100 in the first three months.
Cons
- This card has a potentially high APR which makes it expensive to carry a balance.
- There’s no late fee forgiveness while you’re still learning to use credit responsibly.
- There are no student-centered perks to this card.
Firstcard® Secured Credit Builder Card with Cashback
-
International students are often left out on starter credit cards that require an SSN to apply. Firstcard® Secured Credit Builder Card with Cashback breaks that barrier by offering a credit card alternative for immigrants and students from other countries. It operates similarly to a debit card since you can only spend what you deposit, but reports to all three credit bureaus each month. Since it doesn’t allow you to carry a balance, there are no interest charges which makes it a lower-stakes way to start navigating the U.S. credit system. However, unlike other cards on this list, there’s a monthly fee to use it.
-
Pros
- This card works well for applicants without an SSN who have a passport and visa.
- There’s no credit check or hard inquiry needed to qualify.
- Since you can only spend what you’ve deposited onto the card, there’s 0% APR.
Cons
- Your monthly payments are reported to credit bureaus, but your credit utilization isn’t which may complicate credit building.
- There are no standard rewards associated with your everyday purchases.
- The minimum monthly fee of $4.99 and foreign transaction fee of 1.5 percent on the standard card could make it costly to keep.
Chase Freedom Rise® Credit Card
-
Although most Chase cards require at least good credit, the Chase Freedom Rise credit card caters to students with no credit or limited credit history. For the best approval odds, you’ll need to have a Chase checking or savings account with at least $250 in it within three days of you applying. Chase offers 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases, but the bigger focus is on building credit the right way. Chase encourages good credit habits by rewarding you with $25 when you set up autopay within the first three months. With responsible use and on-time payments, you’ll automatically be considered for an upgrade to the Chase Freedom Unlimited card after one year.
-
Pros
- You’ll be automatically considered for an upgrade to the Chase Freedom Unlimited after one year.
- You’ll earn 1.5 percent cash back on every purchase.
- The welcome offer doesn’t encourage you to overspend like other student cards.
Cons
- It could be harder to get approved for this card if you’re not a Chase account holder or don’t meet the account balance requirement.
- There are several fees that could make this card more costly for first-time card users.
How to choose a student credit card without a credit history
Finding a student credit card that can help you build credit from scratch might be tricky, but it’s worth it. It all starts with knowing what’s important to you. If your main priority is building credit then top-tier rewards might be on the backburner for now. It’s also wise to picture how this card will fit into your life as a student. Will it be hard to keep up with rotating categories or monthly payments as you encounter finals or rush week? Do you plan to travel internationally or study abroad with the card you’re choosing? These are the factors you’ll want to compare as you’re picking your new student credit card:
- Interest rates: Check whether cards you’re considering offer introductory rates on purchases. You’ll also want to know your new card’s ongoing APR, which will impact how much interest you’re charged if you carry a balance.
- Fees: Look for student credit cards that charge minimal fees or no fees. Don’t settle for cards that charge an annual fee.
- Rewards: If rewards are interesting to you, compare student cards to find one that offers more rewards in categories you spend a lot in. Conversely, you can also opt for a card that offers a higher flat rate of rewards on everything you buy.
- Credit reporting: Finally, make sure cards you’re considering report your credit balances and payments to the three credit bureaus — Experian, Equifax and TransUnion.
- Welcome offers: Some cards offer the chance to earn a bonus when you spend a certain amount or meet certain criteria close to account opening. If you’re deciding between two cards with similar stats, this could act as a tie-breaker.
Tips for building credit when you have none
If you’re just getting started building credit, there are a few key actions you’ll want to take to ensure you kick off your credit on a positive note.
Is a student credit card right for you?
If you are currently in school, you don’t earn a lot of money and you have limited credit or no credit history on your credit reports then a student card might be the right choice. If you have never had a credit card or any type of loan before, these factors likely apply in your case.
With that being said, you should note that students ages 18 to 20 can only report their own personal income on their credit card applications, which can include income from jobs or income derived from scholarships or financial aid. As a result, it can be difficult to get approved for a student card if you don’t earn much of an income. If you’re 21 or older you may be able to include household income on your application.
If you have fair credit or better and a regular income, on the other hand, you’re more likely to get approved. You may not even have to choose a student credit card at all. The fact is, there are many credit cards for fair credit or good credit you may be eligible for if you have a job and you pay your own bills.How can you decide on your next steps? Your best bet is checking your credit score to see where you stand. You can also take steps to build your credit history, such as using apps like Experian Boost to get credit for subscription services you have or utility bills you pay.
Frequently asked questions
The bottom line
Student credit cards were built with students in mind which is why it’s easier for those with no credit history to get approved. These types of cards also tend to have perks, rewards and fee structures that are tailored to college students.
While there are plenty of unsecured student credit cards available for no credit history, it’s possible that you may still have to apply for a secured card to get started until you’re eligible for an unsecured credit card. Either way, the steps to improving your credit are the same. Always make on-time payments, avoid overspending, don’t apply for credit too often and keep your credit utilization below 30 percent.
