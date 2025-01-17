Best credit cards for students with no credit

Key takeaways A student card can be an ideal way to start building credit if you have little to no credit history.

Most student credit cards are designed for students with student centric perks and relaxed credit requirements.

In addition to practicing good credit habits consistently, picking a card that reports to at least one of the three credit bureaus is crucial for tracking your progress when building credit.

If you want to get approved for a student card but you haven’t started building credit yet, there’s no reason to despair. Building credit can be challenging when you’re first starting out, but there are credit cards geared to students with no credit history or who have a thin credit profile.

Many student cards for no credit are secured cards — meaning they require a security deposit. However, there are plenty of unsecured credit cards for students that we’ve included if you’re not a fan of putting your money on hold. Our card recommendations were made with people like you in mind, so compare them to find the right fit.

Comparing the best cards for students with no credit

Card name Bankrate score Minimum credit score Rewards offered Welcome bonus Capital One Savor Student Cash Rewards Credit Card 4.6 No credit history required 8% Cash Back on Capital One Entertainment purchases

5% Cash Back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

3% Cash Back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services

1% Cash Back on all other purchases $50 when you spend $100 in the first three months Discover it® Student Cash Back 5.0 No credit history required 5 percent cash back on activated rotating categories (on up to $1,500 in combined purchases, then 1 percent) Discover will match all cash back earned at the end of your first year with the card. Petal® 2 “Cash Back, No Fees” Visa Credit Card 5.0 No credit history required 1 percent on eligible purchases

Up to 1.5 percent on eligible purchases when you make 12 on-time payments None Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Credit Card 4.0 No credit history required 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases $50 cash bonus when you spend $100 in three months. Firstcard® Secured Credit Builder Card with Cashback for Students 3.0 No credit history required. No hard inquiry. Earn up to 15 percent cash back on over 29,000 partner merchants

Get up to 10 percent random cash back after every eligible purchase None Chase Freedom Rise® Credit Card N/A No credit history required. Having a Chase checking or savings account with at least $250 can improve your approval chances. 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases $25 statement credit when you enroll in autopay within 3 months of account opening and stay enrolled for at least 90 days.

Best credit cards for students with no credit

When you’re trying to build credit from scratch, you’ll want the cards with the best approval odds. Here are the cards we’d recommend, their greatest attributes and who they’re best for.



Badge Icon Best for social butterflies Capital One Savor Student Cash Rewards Credit Card Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5 4.6 Learn More in our Bankrate review Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros This card has top-rated unlimited cash back rewards on popular student categories. There’s a $50 welcome bonus when you spend $100 in the first three months. There’s no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees. Cons There’s no late fee forgiveness like other student cards which could get expensive as you learn responsible credit card use. Carrying a balance could be costly since there’s a potentially high variable APR.



Badge Icon Best for welcome offer Discover it® Student Cash Back Rating: 4.9 stars out of 5 4.9 Learn More in our Bankrate review Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros The Cashback Match is unlimited, so the more cash back you earn in the first year the larger your cashback match bonus will be. Pay for school supplies over time with 0 percent for six months on purchases, then a 17.24% - 26.24% Variable APR. Cons The 5 percent cash back is capped at $1,500 per quarter so spending beyond that shorts your rewards. Activating rotating categories every quarter may be a lot to keep up with for a busy student.



Badge Icon Best for no fees Petal® 2 “Cash Back, No Fees” Visa® Credit Card Rating: 5 stars out of 5 5 Learn More in our Bankrate review Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros There’s a clear outline for how to earn a higher credit limit through their Leap program. There are no annual fees, late fees, returned payment fees or foreign transaction fees. This card earns a higher rate of cash back when you make 12 on-time payments. Cons Holding a balance on this card will be expensive since the variable APR is high. You’ll have to wait at least a year to earn the higher rate of cash back on your everyday purchases.



Badge Icon Best for flat-rate cash back Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Credit Card Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4 Learn More in our Bankrate review Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros Six months of responsible card use and timely payments can help you earn an automatic credit limit increase. There are no annual fees or foreign transaction fees which adds to this card’s long-term value. There’s a one-time cash bonus of $50 when you spend $100 in the first three months. Cons This card has a potentially high APR which makes it expensive to carry a balance. There’s no late fee forgiveness while you’re still learning to use credit responsibly. There are no student-centered perks to this card.



Badge Icon Best for international students Firstcard® Secured Credit Builder Card with Cashback Rating: 3 stars out of 5 3 Learn More in our Bankrate review Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros This card works well for applicants without an SSN who have a passport and visa. There’s no credit check or hard inquiry needed to qualify. Since you can only spend what you’ve deposited onto the card, there’s 0% APR. Cons Your monthly payments are reported to credit bureaus, but your credit utilization isn’t which may complicate credit building. There are no standard rewards associated with your everyday purchases. The minimum monthly fee of $4.99 and foreign transaction fee of 1.5 percent on the standard card could make it costly to keep.



Badge Icon Best for building credit habits Chase Freedom Rise® Credit Card Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros You’ll be automatically considered for an upgrade to the Chase Freedom Unlimited after one year. You’ll earn 1.5 percent cash back on every purchase. The welcome offer doesn’t encourage you to overspend like other student cards. Cons It could be harder to get approved for this card if you’re not a Chase account holder or don’t meet the account balance requirement. There are several fees that could make this card more costly for first-time card users.



How to choose a student credit card without a credit history

Finding a student credit card that can help you build credit from scratch might be tricky, but it’s worth it. It all starts with knowing what’s important to you. If your main priority is building credit then top-tier rewards might be on the backburner for now. It’s also wise to picture how this card will fit into your life as a student. Will it be hard to keep up with rotating categories or monthly payments as you encounter finals or rush week? Do you plan to travel internationally or study abroad with the card you’re choosing? These are the factors you’ll want to compare as you’re picking your new student credit card:

Interest rates: Check whether cards you’re considering offer introductory rates on purchases. You’ll also want to know your new card’s ongoing APR, which will impact how much interest you’re charged if you carry a balance.

Check whether cards you’re considering offer introductory rates on purchases. You’ll also want to know your new card’s ongoing APR, which will impact how much interest you’re charged if you carry a balance. Fees: Look for student credit cards that charge minimal fees or no fees. Don’t settle for cards that charge an annual fee.

Look for student credit cards that charge minimal fees or no fees. Don’t settle for cards that charge an annual fee. Rewards: If rewards are interesting to you, compare student cards to find one that offers more rewards in categories you spend a lot in. Conversely, you can also opt for a card that offers a higher flat rate of rewards on everything you buy.

If rewards are interesting to you, compare student cards to find one that offers more rewards in categories you spend a lot in. Conversely, you can also opt for a card that offers a higher flat rate of rewards on everything you buy. Credit reporting: Finally, make sure cards you’re considering report your credit balances and payments to the three credit bureaus — Experian, Equifax and TransUnion.

Finally, make sure cards you’re considering report your credit balances and payments to the three credit bureaus — Experian, Equifax and TransUnion. Welcome offers: Some cards offer the chance to earn a bonus when you spend a certain amount or meet certain criteria close to account opening. If you’re deciding between two cards with similar stats, this could act as a tie-breaker.

Tips for building credit when you have none

If you’re just getting started building credit, there are a few key actions you’ll want to take to ensure you kick off your credit on a positive note.

Only spend what you can afford to pay back. Caret Down Icon Payment history has the biggest influence on your credit score. Once you open a line of credit, like a credit card, do your best to pay your balances in full whenever possible and always pay on time.

Keep your credit utilization ratio low. Caret Down Icon The second largest influence on your credit score is your credit utilization ratio , or how much credit you use in relation to how much credit you have available to you. Keeping your credit utilization under 30 percent is one of the best ways to help build your credit.

Consider becoming an authorized user. Caret Down Icon If you aren’t looking to get your own card right away, being an authorized user on someone else’s card could be an alternative. Just make sure that the person you choose is a responsible credit user and someone you can trust.

Is a student credit card right for you?

If you are currently in school, you don’t earn a lot of money and you have limited credit or no credit history on your credit reports then a student card might be the right choice. If you have never had a credit card or any type of loan before, these factors likely apply in your case.

With that being said, you should note that students ages 18 to 20 can only report their own personal income on their credit card applications, which can include income from jobs or income derived from scholarships or financial aid. As a result, it can be difficult to get approved for a student card if you don’t earn much of an income. If you’re 21 or older you may be able to include household income on your application.

If you have fair credit or better and a regular income, on the other hand, you’re more likely to get approved. You may not even have to choose a student credit card at all. The fact is, there are many credit cards for fair credit or good credit you may be eligible for if you have a job and you pay your own bills.How can you decide on your next steps? Your best bet is checking your credit score to see where you stand. You can also take steps to build your credit history, such as using apps like Experian Boost to get credit for subscription services you have or utility bills you pay.

Frequently asked questions

Can I get a student credit card at age 18? Caret Down Icon Issuers may approve students for a student credit card if they’re at least 18 years of age and they have their own income. However, qualifying for a student credit card before the age of 21 can be a challenge if you don’t have independent income to report on your application.

Do student credit cards offer rewards? Caret Down Icon Many student credit cards offer rewards, although the amount of points or cash back you can earn varies from card to card. You may not want to focus too heavily on rewards when you’re new to credit cards so you don’t fall into the trap of spending beyond your means to earn them.

Do student credit cards build credit? Caret Down Icon Student credit cards can help you build credit as long as they report your balances and payments to the three credit bureaus. You’ll also need to prioritize using the card responsibly to build a positive credit history. That looks like making on-time payments, keeping your credit utilization low and avoiding too many hard inquiries.

The bottom line

Student credit cards were built with students in mind which is why it’s easier for those with no credit history to get approved. These types of cards also tend to have perks, rewards and fee structures that are tailored to college students.

While there are plenty of unsecured student credit cards available for no credit history, it’s possible that you may still have to apply for a secured card to get started until you’re eligible for an unsecured credit card. Either way, the steps to improving your credit are the same. Always make on-time payments, avoid overspending, don’t apply for credit too often and keep your credit utilization below 30 percent.