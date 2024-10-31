Student Budget Calculator

Budgeting in college may take some creativity and dedication, but it doesn't have to be restrictive. Crafting a well-rounded, realistic budget not only helps you manage your current finances, but also sets you up for future financial success.

Here's how to create a budget while earning your degree:

Itemize your monthly spending: Go over your credit, debit and bank statements to identify your necessary monthly expenses like rent and utilities (if not living on campus), transportation costs, groceries and insurance costs.

Analyze discretionary expenses: After you've recorded how much is spent on everyday expenses, check all of your monthly statements to see how much you spend on non-essentials, including eating out, clothing shopping and subscription services.