Best 1-year credit union CD rates for January 2024
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Returns on savings are on the rise. To find the best rate it pays to shop around and compare yields tied to share certificates offered by credit unions.
- America First Credit Union: 5.25% APY, $500 minimum deposit
- Alliant Credit Union: 5.25% APY, $1,000 minimum deposit
- Pentagon Federal Credit Union: 5.25% APY, $1,000 minimum deposit
- Delta Community Credit Union: 5.15% APY, $1,000 minimum deposit
- State Employees’ Credit Union: 5.10% APY, $250 minimum deposit
- Suncoast Credit Union: 5.00% APY, $500 minimum deposit
- Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union: 4.95% APY, $20,000 minimum deposit
- Navy Federal Credit Union: 4.90% APY, $1,000 minimum deposit
- First Technology Federal Credit Union: 4.55% APY, $500 minimum deposit
- SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union: 4.50% APY, $20,000 minimum deposit
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Nov. 27, 2023. Bankrate's editorial team validates this information regularly, typically biweekly. APYs may have changed since they were last updated and may vary by region for some products. Bankrate includes only FDIC banks or NCUA credit unions in its listings.
Certificate of Deposit (CD)
CDs are best for individuals looking for a guaranteed rate of return that’s typically higher than a savings account. In exchange for a higher rate, funds are tied up for a set period of time and early withdrawal penalties may apply.
Checking account
Checking accounts are best for individuals who want to keep their money safe while still having easy, day-to-day access to their funds. ATM and other transactional fees may apply.
Savings / Money Market Accounts (MMA)
Savings and MMAs are good options for individuals looking to save for shorter-term goals. They’re a safe way to separate your savings from everyday cash, but may require larger minimum balances and have transfer limitations.