Best 1-year credit union CD rates for January 2024

Bankrate’s picks for the top 1-year credit union CD rates

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Nov. 27, 2023. Bankrate's editorial team validates this information regularly, typically biweekly. APYs may have changed since they were last updated and may vary by region for some products. Bankrate includes only FDIC banks or NCUA credit unions in its listings.

America First Credit Union: 5.25% APY, $500 minimum deposit

America First Credit Union offers regular certificates of deposit (CDs), individual retirement account (IRA) CDs and bump-rate CDs.

  • Membership requirements: America First serves people who live, work, worship, volunteer or attend school in select counties in Utah, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Oregon and New Mexico.
  • Early withdrawal penalty: 60 days of dividends, with a minimum fee of $5

Alliant Credit Union: 5.25% APY, $1,000 minimum deposit

Alliant offers competitive APYs with low minimum balance requirements for CDs. It also has traditional individual retirement account CDs, Roth IRA CDs and SEP IRA CDs.

  • Membership requirements: Current or retired employees from a business that partners with Alliant Credit Union may be eligible to join. You may also be able to join by belonging to an organization that Alliant Credit Union partners with. You can also qualify to join if you live or are employed in a community near Alliant’s Chicago headquarters. If those circumstances don’t apply to you, you can make a one-time $5 payment and Alliant Credit Union will donate that money to Foster Care to Success so you can become an Alliant Credit Union member.
  • Early withdrawal penalty: Dividends on the number of days the CD is open, up to 90 days. (For example, if funds are withdrawn after 180 days, the penalty is 90 days of dividends; if funds are withdrawn after 20 days, the penalty is 20 days of dividends.)

Pentagon Federal Credit Union: 5.25% APY, $1,000 minimum deposit

PenFed has nine terms of CDs, ranging from six months to seven years.

  • Membership restrictions: Anyone is eligible to apply for PenFed membership. All that is needed is to open and maintain a savings account is at least $5. Some products may require military affiliation to receive certain available benefits.
  • Early withdrawal penalty: All dividends during the first year.

Delta Community Credit Union: 5.15% APY, $1,000 minimum deposit

Delta Community Credit Union began as the Delta Employees Credit Union in 1940 when it was founded by eight Delta Air Lines employees. Today, the credit union has more than 400,000 members and 26 branches in metro Atlanta and three branches outside of Georgia.

  • Membership requirements:  Anyone living or working in metro Atlanta and employees of more than 150 businesses are welcome at Delta Community Credit Union. Delta Air Lines, Chick-fil-A and UPS are some of the eligible businesses.
  • Early withdrawal penalty: 90 days of interest

State Employees’ Credit Union: 5.10% APY, $250 minimum deposit

State Employees’ Credit Union serves approximately 2.7 million members and has 273 branch offices. It has been around since 1937 and has its main office in Raleigh, North Carolina.

  • Membership requirements:  You’ll need to meet one of the State Employees’ Credit Union eligibility requirements to become a member. Some ways to become a member are by being an employee of the state of North Carolina, being a federal employee assigned to North Carolina state agencies, being an employee of public boards of education or being a county employee of social services, health, mental health or civil defenses. Immediate family of a current member, which includes a spouse, children, parents or siblings, may also be eligible for membership.
  • Early withdrawal penalty: You’ll lose 90 days’ worth of interest or all interest accrued, whichever is less.

Suncoast Credit Union: 5.00% APY, $500 minimum deposit

Suncoast Credit Union was started in 1934 as Hillsborough County Teachers Credit Union, and it surpassed one million members in early 2022. Suncoast offers both standard and jumbo CDs, as well as a “Smart Start Certificate” that’s set up to receive monthly electronic deposits.

  • Membership requirements: Membership is open to people who attend school, live, work or worship in a county in Florida that Suncoast Credit Union serves.
  • Early withdrawal penalty: 90 days of dividends on terms of 12 months or less and 180 days of dividends on terms longer than 12 months.

Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union: 4.95% APY, $20,000 minimum deposit

In addition to CDs, Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union offers a Really Free Checking account that requires no minimum balance and charges no monthly fee.

  • Membership requirements:  Where you live, attend school, work or worship are some of the more than 3,000 ways to become a member at Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.
  • Early withdrawal penalty: 60 days interest

Navy Federal Credit Union is the world’s largest credit union with over 11 million members. In addition to CDs, Navy Federal also offers checking and savings accounts, loans and credit cards.

  • Membership requirements: Membership at Navy Federal Credit Union is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, civilian, contract personnel, veterans and their families.
  • Early withdrawal penalty: The lesser of all dividends for 90 days on the amount that you withdraw or all of the dividends withdrawn since the certificate was issued or renewed.

First Technology Federal Credit Union: 4.55% APY; $500 minimum deposit

First Technology FCU’s CDs come in terms ranging from six months to five years. The minimum deposit is a reasonable $500.

  • Membership requirements:  First Technology FCU is open to those who live or work in Lane County, Oregon; those who work for the State of Oregon or for a company on the credit union’s partner list; members of the Computer History Museum or the Financial Fitness Association; and those with a family member or household member who is already a First Tech member.
  • Early withdrawal penalty: 180 days of simple dividends

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union: 4.50% APY, $20,000 minimum deposit

SchoolsFirst offers low minimum balances and CD terms from as short as 30 days to as long as five years. The more money you put into your CD, the higher the APY. CDs at this credit union have four balance tiers: $500, $20,000, $50,000 or $100,000.

  • Membership restrictions: SchoolsFirst FCU serves the California educational community. Certain school employees, certain retired school employees and immediate family members of existing SchoolsFirst FCU members may be able to join.
  • Early withdrawal penalty: 90 days of dividends

What is a 1-year credit union CD?

Credit union share certificates are similar to certificates of deposit (CDs) offered by banks. For that reason, “share certificate” and “credit union CD” are often used interchangeably. Also, whereas CDs earn interest, share certificates earn dividends, but the effect for the saver is the same. By looking at annual percentage yields (APYs), consumers can compare interest and dividends on an apples-to-apples basis.

The average one-year CD yield was 1.76  percent APY, according to Bankrate’s weekly survey of institutions on Nov. 20, 2023.

How to find the best 1-year credit union CD rates

Brick-and-mortar banks can be pretty stingy when it comes to paying interest on deposit accounts. But finding a credit union offering competitive rates on CDs is fairly easy. As member-owned institutions, credit unions operate for the benefit of their customers.

The drawback? You may not have access to a credit union share certificate if you cannot qualify for membership. Many credit unions are easy to join, but there are still institutions that have restrictions based on certain conditions such as where you live or work or the groups you’re affiliated with.

Like certificates of deposit at banks, credit union share certificates may also automatically renew after the term expires. For that reason, it’s important to keep track of your investments. Should the need arise to use the funds before the certificate has matured, the result would likely be an early withdrawal penalty.

When choosing a one-year credit union CD, consider the interest rate you’re getting, how often the interest compounds, the minimum deposit, and your eligibility to join the credit union.

1-year credit union CD FAQs

