At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. Here is a list of our banking partners .

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways An IRA CD is an individual retirement account that’s invested in certificates of deposit (CDs).

Regular CDs and IRA CDs differ in how much you can invest and what penalties you may be subject to.

An IRA CD is low-risk and best for someone who’s retired or close to retirement.

What is an IRA CD and how does it work?

An IRA is an individual retirement account that can be invested in different assets, such as stocks, bonds and mutual funds. An IRA invested in certificates of deposit is called an IRA CD. Generally, IRA CDs earn a fixed annual percentage yield (APY). However, some banks offer a variable IRA CD APY.

You can open IRA CDs at banks, credit unions and brokerage firms. There are two options for IRAs: a traditional IRA or a Roth IRA. The key difference between these two IRA accounts is when they are taxed.

Traditional IRA contributions may be tax-deductible, according to the IRS. And those contributions are taxed when you withdraw the money. Roth IRA contributions cannot be deducted from your annual income, but they are not taxed when you withdraw the funds.

You should consult a tax adviser about the implications of these two options for your finances before making a choice.

CD vs. IRA CD

There are a few major differences between an IRA CD and a regular CD.

H ow much you can invest: With a regular CD, you can generally deposit as much as you want when you open the account. (Your bank might have limits. And you’ll want to be within FDIC limits and guidelines.) But IRA CDs have contribution limits. If you’re under age 50 and earn taxable compensation, you could contribute up to $7,000 in 2024. If you’re 50 and over, you can contribute an extra $1,000.

With a regular CD, you can generally deposit as much as you want when you open the account. (Your bank might have limits. And you’ll want to be within FDIC limits and guidelines.) But IRA CDs have contribution limits. If you’re under age 50 and earn taxable compensation, you could contribute up to $7,000 in 2024. If you’re 50 and over, you can contribute an extra $1,000. Bank withdrawal penalties: Most CDs come with early withdrawal penalties. Your financial institution will take a chunk of the interest you earned if not all of it, if you withdraw the money before the term is up.

Most CDs come with early withdrawal penalties. Your financial institution will take a chunk of the interest you earned if not all of it, if you withdraw the money before the term is up. IRS penalties: With an IRA CD, early withdrawal might pinch you twice. Not only will your bank penalize you, but so will the IRS. There are tax implications, including a 10 percent penalty on retirement funds drawn before you are 59½ years old.

Who should get an IRA CD?

IRA CDs are best suited for savers who are retired or close to retirement because they are very low risk.

“A person at that point of their investment career needs to focus on stability and preservation of the capital they have built up,” says Elliot Pepper, CPA, CFP, co-founder of Maryland-based Northbrook Financial. “A CD, by its very definition, is designed to promote that. It also provides a steady, reliable and known stream of income.”

IRA CDs are not really a good fit for younger workers because they will not deliver the returns investors can get over time by putting money into higher-yielding assets like stocks, bonds and mutual funds.

“The primary variable I think about is time,” says Pepper. “A young person has time, whereas someone close to retirement doesn’t.

“An IRA CD is less volatile and returns are lower over time — lower than stocks. Therefore, I don’t think a younger person should be in an IRA CD,” he added.

Pros and cons of IRA CDs

Anytime you’re considering investing your money in something, you need to weigh the potential benefits and drawbacks. Here’s a look at the main pros and cons of opening an IRA CD.

Pros

Returns are guaranteed on fixed-rate CDs . Investing can be scary because the market fluctuates. But CDs are generally fixed-rate investments, so you can be certain in advance of exactly how much you will earn. But variable CDs do exist.

. Investing can be scary because the market fluctuates. But CDs are generally fixed-rate investments, so you can be certain in advance of exactly how much you will earn. But variable CDs do exist. Funds are federally insured at an FDIC-insured bank or a National Credit Union Administration credit union. CDs taken out at federally insured banks and credit unions are protected up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank or credit union, for each account ownership category. Certain retirement accounts, single accounts and joint accounts are three examples of ownership categories.

or a National Credit Union Administration credit union. CDs taken out at federally insured banks and credit unions are protected up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank or credit union, for each account ownership category. Certain retirement accounts, single accounts and joint accounts are three examples of ownership categories. An IRA CD is a do-it-yourself retirement savings tool that does not carry the fees that come with trading stocks and having someone manage your portfolio. (An early withdrawal penalty or withdrawals if you’re under 59½ are potential ways you can incur a fee or an additional tax penalty.)

that does not carry the fees that come with trading stocks and having someone manage your portfolio. (An early withdrawal penalty or withdrawals if you’re under 59½ are potential ways you can incur a fee or an additional tax penalty.) You can build a CD ladder. A CD ladder is a savings strategy where you invest in several certificates with varying maturities. The short-term CDs, like one-year CDs, make cash available in the near term while you take advantage of higher yields on longer-term CDs.

Cons

Earning potential is limited . Even though CD rates are rising, you won’t see the kind of growth you can get over time by taking on more risk and investing in the market.“There is a trade-off in the safety and security of a CD investment and the ability to earn a potentially higher return in other investments that might be more risky,” Pepper says.

. Even though CD rates are rising, you won’t see the kind of growth you can get over time by taking on more risk and investing in the market.“There is a trade-off in the safety and security of a CD investment and the ability to earn a potentially higher return in other investments that might be more risky,” Pepper says. Your money is locked up . If you’re stuck in a long-term IRA CD at a low rate, you’re missing out on opportunities for better earnings.

. If you’re stuck in a long-term IRA CD at a low rate, you’re missing out on opportunities for better earnings. Early withdrawal penalties . If you pull your money out of the IRA CD before the term is up, you will probably pay an early withdrawal penalty, which could eat up your gains. And if you’re not at least 59½ years old, you’ll likely have to pay a 10 percent penalty unless you have a no-penalty IRA CD like the one offered by Synchrony Bank.

. If you pull your money out of the IRA CD before the term is up, you will probably pay an early withdrawal penalty, which could eat up your gains. And if you’re not at least 59½ years old, you’ll likely have to pay a 10 percent penalty unless you have a no-penalty IRA CD like the one offered by Synchrony Bank. Growth may not outpace inflation. You could lose purchasing power, If returns don’t keep up with inflation, especially if your money is tied up for a long term.

How to open and find the best IRA CDs

Opening an IRA CD is easy. Banks, credit unions and big brokerage houses offer IRA CD options, but you should shop around. The best IRA CDs will likely not be offered at the biggest banks.

Online banks typically offer the best yields because they do not have brick-and-mortar branches to maintain.

Use Bankrate’s guide to the best IRA CD rates to compare yields, account opening requirements and more.

—Freelance writer Ashlee Tilford contributed to updating this article. Libby Wells and David McMillin contributed to a previous version of this article.