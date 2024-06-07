At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

An IRA is a tax-advantaged investment account that you can use to save for retirement. Technically, IRA stands for Individual Retirement Arrangement, but the ‘A’ in the acronym is colloquially referred to as an account.

IRAs are particularly valuable tools for the 33 percent of private industry workers in the U.S. who do not have access to a workplace-based retirement plan such as a 401(k) plan. Too often, that lack of a 401(k) from an employer means that people don’t save for retirement, but IRAs give all workers a convenient way to prepare for their golden years.

Dollar Coin Bankrate insights IRAs come in two flavors: traditional and Roth. There are two fundamental differences between them: whether you pay taxes before contributing (Roth) or after withdrawing funds (traditional) and when you need to withdraw funds from these accounts.

It’s important to note that IRAs can also be ideal for the 67 percent of people who do have access to a workplace-based plan. If you’re maxing out your contributions there or you simply want another option with more control over your investments, an IRA can present a great way to save even more money for retirement.

How an IRA works

Using an IRA versus a regular taxable brokerage account for retirement feels similar to the difference between speeding through the E-Z Pass lane on the highway or stopping at the toll booth every 20 miles: You’re going to get where you want to go a bit faster without having to stop at the tax tollbooth every year as you would with a regular brokerage account.

When you open an IRA, you contribute funds that can then be invested in a wide range of assets — CDs, stocks, bonds and other top investments. You’re not limited to a menu of investments as you often are in a 401(k). That means you can take full control of picking how this account is invested.

If you don’t feel well-equipped to choose investments for your IRA, it’s wise to browse robo-advisors or pick a target-date retirement fund. Both are low-cost ways to get broad-based diversification tailored to your time horizon and your risk tolerance.

No matter when you’re hoping to retire, today’s asset allocation — how you split your money between stocks, bonds and other investments — is absolutely critical to tomorrow’s earnings. In fact, some studies have shown that asset allocation determines as much as 90 percent of an investor’s total return. IRAs offer flexibility in adjusting those investments, too. You can move in and out of them — for example, shifting your money from individual stocks to bonds — without incurring capital gains taxes.

While you can move the money around freely, you may not be able to take it out early without costs. An IRA is designed for retirement, which means that withdrawals from a traditional IRA before you are 59 1/2 will incur both taxes and a hefty penalty of 10 percent — unless you’re using the money for special exceptions such as buying your first home or paying for higher education (and those exceptions come with caveats).

Types of IRAs

IRAs come in two flavors: traditional and Roth. There are two fundamental differences between them: whether you pay taxes before contributing or after withdrawing funds, and when you are required to withdraw funds.

Traditional IRA

With a traditional IRA, you could be eligible to receive a tax deduction in the year you make the contribution (up to a cap on the contribution of $7,000, or $8,000 if you’re age 50 or older). When you withdraw the funds later, you’ll pay taxes on the full amount you are withdrawing. Once you turn 73, you must start making withdrawals.

Roth IRA

A Roth IRA doesn’t offer the instant gratification of an immediate tax break. Instead, you’ll pay taxes on your income now, contribute it to a Roth IRA and avoid taxes when you withdraw the proceeds in retirement. However, there is no requirement to make withdrawals from a Roth IRA.

As a rule of thumb, many financial advisors say a traditional IRA is better when you’re in a higher tax bracket than a Roth IRA is. When comparing traditional and Roth IRAs, it’s fairly common to think about current tax status versus your tax status in retirement with the assumption that you’ll be in a lower tax bracket when you are no longer working.

However, it’s recommended you avoid that debate. Why? Because it’s very difficult to predict your tax bracket 30 years from today. Instead, look at the choice of a Roth from the perspective of diversifying your tax exposure and giving that money even more time to grow and compound without the headwind of taxes. Regardless of your future tax bracket, having some assets accumulated in a Roth IRA that can later be withdrawn tax-free is worth considering.

SEP IRA

A SEP IRA is an account that’s available to the self-employed or business owners. It offers the tax advantages of an IRA, and the employer can contribute the lesser of 25 percent of income or $69,000 (for 2024) – much more than what workers alone can set aside in a regular IRA.

SIMPLE IRA

A SIMPLE IRA is another type of employer-sponsored retirement plan for the self-employed or business owners. Employees can defer their salary to their account, and employers must contribute to the account. The contribution limit for employees is $16,000 (in 2024). If your plan allows it, employees aged 50 and older can make catch-up contributions of up to $3,500.

How to open an IRA

To open an IRA, you or your spouse need to have earned income from working. You can open an IRA at a wide range of places including brokerage firms, mutual fund companies, banks and credit unions. Pay attention to management fees, commissions and minimum opening requirements to make sure you find a good deal.

And in addition to the basic terms of each IRA, compare educational resources if you plan on being in the driver’s seat making your own investing decisions. Some firms offer robust tools to help you understand the market and make wise choices.

IRA contribution limits

The government places limits on the amount you can contribute to all your IRA accounts, which change every few years based on inflation. If you’re under age 50, your contributions are capped at $7,000 in 2024. If you’re over 50, your limit increases to $8,000.

Before you think about how to maximize your IRA contributions, though, you need to make sure that your annual earnings fall within the government’s threshold. Your deduction capability begins to phase out as your income increases. The limits vary based on your filing status, so check the IRS’ updated guidelines to verify your eligibility.

Comparing IRA options

The most affordable options for IRAs will be found at no-load mutual fund firms, online brokerages and robo-advisors. Before comparing and deciding where to open an IRA, you should consider which kind of IRA is the best fit for your needs. Keep in mind, too, that the decision between a traditional and Roth IRA is not an all-or-nothing choice. You can have both — you’ll just want to make sure your annual contributions don’t exceed the limits.

Type of IRA Annual contribution limit Can you deduct the contribution on your taxes? Can you withdraw money tax-free? When do you have to start withdrawals? Traditional $7,000 if under age 50; $8,000 if 50 or older Yes (subject to income limitations) No Age 73 Roth $7,000 if under age 50; $8,000 if 50 or older No Yes, contributions at any time Never

Is it better to have a 401(k) or an IRA?

Both a 401(k) and IRA offer key advantages for those looking to save for retirement. But when it comes down to it, a 401(k) is better than an IRA for several reasons, in particular because of higher contribution limits and the ability to receive a company match, which is like free money.

A 401(k) allows workers to save up to $23,000 (for 2024), compared to just $7,000 in an IRA. And it does better for catch-up contributions, too. For those 50 and older, the 401(k) lets you contribute an additional $7,500, while the IRA has a more modest $1,000 catch-up limit.

A 401(k) may also come with a company matching contribution, meaning that you’ll receive money from your employer if you add to your account. Typically, you’ll receive 50 to 100 percent of your contribution, up to three to five percent of your salary, depending on your plan. It’s an easy way for you to generate an immediate and risk-free return on your money, and experts routinely advise workers to be sure to get the entire company matching contribution.