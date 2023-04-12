Allyson Johnson, based in San Francisco, is the head of investor relations at Gateway Partners, a $1.5 billion emerging markets investment manager. In her role, she leads marketing and fundraising, with a focus on the U.S. institutional landscape. She also is a member of Bankrate's Financial Review Board.
Prior to joining Gateway, Allyson worked in Singapore for Saga Tree Capital Advisors, a boutique hedge fund manager, leading investor relations and business development, and serving as interim COO.
She began her career at Standard Chartered Bank, where she worked in New York, Singapore and Dubai over eight years. Her roles at the bank spanned investment banking, relationship management and business planning.
Allyson graduated from Duke University with a BA in Mathematics. She is a CAIA charter holder and has passed the CFA Level II examination.