Best IRA CD rates for January 2024

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Nov. 30, 2023. Banks are listed in order of top APYs for one-year IRA CDs with a $25,000 balance. Some APYs may require higher balances than the minimum deposit.

Citibank: 0.05%-5.39% APY (3 months-5 years), $250 minimum deposit

Citibank is one of the largest banks in the U.S. It offers IRA CDs with terms ranging from three months to five years. It also has regular CDs, checking accounts and savings accounts. In certain areas, its high-yield savings account offers a competitive APY.

Synchrony Bank: 2.25%-5.50% APY (3 months-5 years), $0 minimum deposit

Synchrony Bank, formerly known as GE Capital Bank, is a subsidiary of Synchrony Financial. Synchrony Bank offers Roth IRA CDs and traditional IRA CDs.

Opening an IRA CD with Synchrony Bank can only be done over the phone, as Synchrony has no branches and doesn’t offer an online application. Its corporate headquarters are in Draper, Utah.

America First Credit Union: 4.20%-5.30% APY (3 months-5 years), $500 minimum deposit

America First Credit Union was founded in 1939. It has more than 1.2 million members.

In addition to IRA CDs, America First has checking accounts, savings accounts and different types of CDs.

Suncoast Credit Union: 3.85%-5.50% APY (6 months-5 years), $500 minimum deposit

Suncoast Credit Union offers both regular IRA CDs with a $500 minimum balance and jumbo IRA CDs that require at least $100,000. These jumbo IRA CDs may earn a higher yield than the regular IRA CDs at the Florida credit union.

Zions Bank: 0.30%-5.20% APY* (1 month-5 years), $1,000 minimum deposit

Zions Bank offers 10 terms of CDs as well as a variety of accounts including IRA CDs, an IRA money market account, multiple checking accounts, savings accounts and a money market account.

Zions Bank is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

*APYs are only available in Idaho and Utah.

Discover Bank: 2.00%-5.30% APY (3 months-10 years), $2,500 minimum deposit

Discover Bank eliminated fees on its deposit products in June 2019. Interest on Discover Bank CDs is compounded daily and credited monthly. Discover Bank provides a nine-day grace period after a CD matures. Its headquarters are in Greenwood, Delaware.

Pentagon Federal Credit Union: 3.80%-5.15% APY (1 year-7 years), $1,000 minimum deposit

Pentagon Federal Credit Union was established in 1935. It has more than 2 million members and has its main office in McLean, Virginia.

PenFed has six terms of IRA CDs, ranging from one year to seven years. There are no early withdrawal penalties on the principal.

Delta Community Credit Union: 4.00%-5.15% APY (1 year-5 years), $1,000 minimum deposit

Delta Community Credit Union began as the Delta Employees Credit Union in 1940. It was started by eight Delta Air Lines employees. Since then, Delta Community Credit Union has more than 490,000 members and has 32 branches. Most of those branches are in Georgia.

Anyone living or working in metro Atlanta and employees of more than 150 businesses are welcome at Delta Community Credit Union. Delta Air Lines, Chick-fil-A and UPS are some of the eligible businesses.

Ally Bank: 3.00%-5.15% APY (3 months-5 years), $0 minimum deposit

Ally Bank is an online-only bank that offers more CD options than most direct banks. Ally gives savers options with a High Yield CD and a Raise Your Rate CD. If you fund your IRA CD within 90 days, you’ll get its best rate for the term and balance on either the day you open or the day you fund the account. Ally Bank IRA CDs are available as a traditional, Roth and simplified employee pension (SEP) IRA.