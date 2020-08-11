banking Reviews
Delta Community Credit Union Review 2024

Matthew Goldberg
Marc Wojno
Updated January 25, 2024
At a glance

4.0
Bankrate Score
CDs

Checking

Savings

MMA

Overview

Delta Community Credit Union may be a good option for Georgia residents searching for a full-service credit union. Its account offerings come with no monthly service fees and don't have minimum deposit requirements. However, those seeking out the highest rates may want to look elsewhere.

Highlights

  • 24/7 Customer Service
  • No Monthly Fees
Overall

Delta Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Georgia. It has almost 500,000 members and 32 branches. It offers a decent range of share certificate terms, an interest-bearing checking account, money market account and savings account, none of which charge a monthly service fee.

Pros

    Delta Community Credit Union offers competitive yields on most of its CDs.

    Members can access many CO-OP surcharge-free ATMs and shared credit union branches.

    In-branch appointments can be made using Delta’s online scheduling tool.

    None of Delta Community’s deposit accounts charge a monthly fee.

Cons

  • The credit union has membership requirements that may make it difficult to join if you live outside Georgia.

  • APYs aren’t very competitive.

Delta Community Credit Union banking products

2.9
/5
SCORE BREAKDOWN

APY offering:
0.25%
1/5
Minimum balance to earn interest:
$5.00
5/5
Monthly service fee:
$0.00
5/5
Minimum balance to avoid fee:
$5.00
5/5
Access to funds:
Good
4/5
FEATURES

Invest Rate
0.25% APY
Loan
$5 minimum deposit to open

Delta Community Credit Union savings overview

Delta Community Credit Union’s Personal Savings account can be opened with only $5, and it has no monthly fee. The yield, however, is below average, and it isn’t as competitive as Delta Community’s CDs.

Customers can open supplementary savings accounts dedicated to specific goals, such as saving for a new car. These additional accounts earn the same rate as the primary savings account.

While it’s possible to link the savings account to a checking account to cover overdrafts, there’s a $3 fee each time money is transferred from the savings account for such cases.

The credit union also offers youth savings accounts for children 12 and under.

Pros

    Only $5 is needed to open a Personal Savings Account.

    All balances earn interest.

    Customers can open additional savings funds for specific goals.

Cons

  • Other banks and credit unions offer much higher savings rates.

  • Account holders with combined deposits and loans balances that fall below $60 who make no transactions for six months may incur a $5 a month inactive account or low balance fee. (This fee is $0 for account owners 17 years old or younger.)

  • If funds are transferred from the savings account to cover an overdraft, a $3 fee applies.

    Delta Community Credit Union
    APY
    APY
    National average APY
Bank fees

Fee Charged?
Overdraft fee $35 ($25 starting on Feb. 7, 2024)
Non-sufficient funds fee $35 ($15 starting on Feb. 7, 2024)
Account maintenance fees None
Out-of-network ATM fee $2
Inactivity fee $5 per month

About Delta Community Credit Union

To join Delta Community Credit Union, you’ll need to live or work in one of the eligible counties in Georgia. Any current, former or retired employee of an employer on the Delta Community Credit Union website or any member of an association on the credit union’s website may be eligible to join. Some relatives of members may be eligible to join as well.

Delta Community Credit Union offers a checking account, a credit card, savings accounts, a money market account and CDs.

Customer experience

Customer service. Delta Community Credit Union customers can reach a customer service representative by phone 24/7. The credit union also offers live teller technology at some of its branches, where customers can skip lines and talk to a teller through ATM video. Live teller hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Friday, and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Branches and ATM access. More than 5,600 shared credit union branches give members the ability to bank nationwide. Delta Community also has a large network of surcharge-free ATMs through the CO-OP ATM network.

Digital tools. Delta Community Credit Union members have access to Zelle, bill pay and an interactive money management tool, which allows members to track budgets and savings goals from their mobile app.

Highly rated app. Delta Community Credit Union’s app earned a very high rating on iOS and a high rating on Google Play.

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

