America First Credit Union Review 2024
At a glance
CDs
Checking
Savings
MMA
Overview
America First Credit Union is best for those who live, work or are involved in eligible areas of the Western U.S. Its CDs and checking account stand out for their low fees and interest-earning potential.
Highlights
- No Monthly Fees
- Highly Rated App
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Overall
Members of America First Credit Union maintain membership by opening a savings account and keeping at least $1 in the account. They also have access to a full suite of deposit products, mobile banking services, loans, credit cards and more. There are minimal fees associated with the credit union’s deposit accounts. Rates on CDs are competitive, but they are less so for share savings and money market accounts.
Pros
-
Members have access to over 30,000 ATMs through the CO-OP network.
-
CD rates are competitive.
-
Most accounts don’t have monthly fees or minimum opening deposit requirements.
Cons
-
Rates on savings and money market accounts are not very competitive.
-
Branches are limited to a few states in the Western U.S.
America First Credit Union banking products
SCORE BREAKDOWN
FEATURES
America First Credit Union savings overview
There is no transaction limitation on the share savings account. The rate earned, though, is very low.
Pros
-
Only $1 is needed to open the account and maintain credit union membership.
-
There’s no monthly fee.
-
Account holders can make unlimited transactions.
Cons
-
The APY is minimal.
-
The account can’t be opened online.
-
See how rates for this account have changed over time. Interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.America First Credit UnionAPYAPYNational average APYHow do we get this data?
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged?
|Overdraft fee
|$25
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|None
|Account maintenance fees
|None for standard accounts
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|$1.50
|Excessive transaction fee
|None
Customer experience
Customer service. Member service representatives are available by phone from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. MT, weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT, Saturdays. Members can also contact the credit union via email and leave feedback on the credit union’s website. Additionally, the credit union’s website offers helpful tools, such as a variety of calculators and guides.
Digital tools. Many digital services are offered through the credit union, including Zelle, online banking and bill pay and Card Guard, which allows you to instantly lock or unlock your debit card from a mobile app. The credit union’s mobile app has high ratings on the Apple app store and Google Play.
Rewards. Members with an America First Visa card are automatically enrolled in ABC Deals, which gives cash-back rewards on certain purchases.
About America First Credit Union
America First Credit Union was founded in 1939 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Like other credit unions, it is a member-owned, not-for-profit institution. The credit union operates 120 branches, most of which are in Utah, with a few scattered throughout Idaho, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Oregon. You must live, work or have some involvement in an eligible area of one of those states to become a member.
The credit union also has a charity foundation, which contributes to programs such as food drives, educational scholarships and providing hygiene kits to those in need.
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
