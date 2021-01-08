banking Reviews
America First Credit Union Review 2024

René Bennett
Brian Beers
Updated January 12, 2024
At a glance

4.2
Bankrate Score
CDs

Checking

Savings

MMA

Overview

America First Credit Union is best for those who live, work or are involved in eligible areas of the Western U.S. Its CDs and checking account stand out for their low fees and interest-earning potential.

Highlights

  • No Monthly Fees
  • Highly Rated App
Overall

Members of America First Credit Union maintain membership by opening a savings account and keeping at least $1 in the account. They also have access to a full suite of deposit products, mobile banking services, loans, credit cards and more. There are minimal fees associated with the credit union’s deposit accounts. Rates on CDs are competitive, but they are less so for share savings and money market accounts.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Members have access to over 30,000 ATMs through the CO-OP network.

  • Checkmark

    CD rates are competitive.

  • Checkmark

    Most accounts don’t have monthly fees or minimum opening deposit requirements.

Cons

  • Rates on savings and money market accounts are not very competitive.

  • Branches are limited to a few states in the Western U.S.

America First Credit Union banking products

3.0
/5
SCORE BREAKDOWN

APY offering:
0.05%
1/5
Info
Minimum balance to earn interest:
$1.00
5/5
Info
Monthly service fee:
$0.00
5/5
Info
Minimum balance to avoid fee:
$1.00
5/5
Info
Access to funds:
Great
5/5
Info

FEATURES

Invest Rate
0.05% APY
Info
Loan
$1 minimum deposit to open

America First Credit Union savings overview

To become a member of America First Credit Union, you must open a share savings account, and it must be opened at a branch. But the share savings account only requires a $1 balance to open and maintain. There’s no monthly fee. However, a $2.50 inactivity fee will be charged monthly if there have been no transactions for one year or more.

There is no transaction limitation on the share savings account. The rate earned, though, is very low.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Only $1 is needed to open the account and maintain credit union membership.

  • Checkmark

    There’s no monthly fee.

  • Checkmark

    Account holders can make unlimited transactions.

Cons

  • The APY is minimal.

  • The account can’t be opened online.

    America First Credit Union
    APY
    APY
    Info
    National average APY
    How do we get this data?
    Info
Bank fees

Fee Charged?
Overdraft fee $25
Non-sufficient funds fee None
Account maintenance fees None for standard accounts
Out-of-network ATM fee $1.50
Excessive transaction fee None

Customer experience

Customer service. Member service representatives are available by phone from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. MT, weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT, Saturdays. Members can also contact the credit union via email and leave feedback on the credit union’s website. Additionally, the credit union’s website offers helpful tools, such as a variety of calculators and guides.

Digital tools. Many digital services are offered through the credit union, including Zelle, online banking and bill pay and Card Guard, which allows you to instantly lock or unlock your debit card from a mobile app. The credit union’s mobile app has high ratings on the Apple app store and Google Play.

Rewards. Members with an America First Visa card are automatically enrolled in ABC Deals, which gives cash-back rewards on certain purchases. 

About America First Credit Union

America First Credit Union was founded in 1939 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Like other credit unions, it is a member-owned, not-for-profit institution. The credit union operates 120 branches, most of which are in Utah, with a few scattered throughout Idaho, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Oregon. You must live, work or have some involvement in an eligible area of one of those states to become a member.

The credit union also has a charity foundation, which contributes to programs such as food drives, educational scholarships and providing hygiene kits to those in need.

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

