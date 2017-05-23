Best 10-year CD rates for January 2024

Matthew Goldberg
Marc Wojno
Robert R. Johnson

Best available rates across different account types for Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Current savings trends
Bankrate Partner average
4.63% APY
National average
0.62% APY

Bankrate's picks for the top 10-year CD rates

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Nov. 30, 2023. Bankrate's editorial team validates this information regularly, typically biweekly. APYs may have changed since they were last updated and may vary by region for some products. Bankrate includes only FDIC banks or NCUA credit unions in its listings.

Discover Bank: 3.80% APY; $2,500 minimum deposit to open

Few well-known banks offer 10-year CDs. One exception is Discover Bank, which offers CDs across all standard terms. The bank’s yields for its five-, seven- and 10-year CDs are the same, and they’re higher than the rates tied to the rest of its accounts.

Discover is an online bank headquartered in Greenwood, Delaware. Until August 2000, it was known as the Greenwood Trust Co., which was incorporated in 1911.

Vio Bank: 2.75% APY; $500 minimum deposit to open

Vio Bank is an online-only bank that offers CDs and a high-yield savings account with competitive rates. CD terms range from six months to 10 years.

Vio Bank is a division of MidFirst Bank, based in Oklahoma City.

EmigrantDirect: 2.75% APY; $1,000 minimum deposit to open

EmigrantDirect is a division of Emigrant Bank. It has CDs with terms ranging from six months to 10 years. All of these CDs require a $1,000 minimum deposit.

EmigrantDirect also offers the American Dream Savings Account, which has no fees or service charges.

MySavingsDirect: 2.00% APY; $1,000 minimum deposit to open

MySavingsDirect is a division of Emigrant Bank. It offers CDs with terms ranging from six months to 10 years, with each requiring a $1,000 minimum deposit.

MySavingsDirect also offers the MySavings Account, which has no fees or service charges.

How to find the best 10-year CD rates

Since few banks and credit unions offer 10-year CDs, finding the best rates may be challenging.

Compare offers with deposits backed by the federal government. Look closely at deals from online financial institutions.

Remember, few institutions offer certificates in this term, but you may find a better deal in your own search.

10-year CD FAQs

