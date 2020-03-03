Boeing Employees' Credit Union Review 2024
At a glance
Overview
BECU offers members full-service banking without many of the monthly fees found elsewhere. Savers hoping to earn a higher rate of interest — and those who don’t live in the Northwest or South Carolina — may be better off looking at other options.
Highlights
- Highly Rated App
- No Min Balance
- No Monthly Fees
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Overall
Boeing Employees’ Credit Union is one of the largest credit unions in the U.S. It offers members a variety of checking and savings products along with many online banking features. Its accounts come with no monthly fees and other fees are lower than average, though its APYs aren’t the most competitive. Members also get extra benefits, such as ATM refunds and higher rates, when they qualify for the Member Advantage feature.
Pros
-
There are no monthly service fees or balance requirements.
-
Member Advantage accounts pay higher rates on CDs, money markets and IRAs.
-
BECU offers nationwide access to more than 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs.
-
Members get discounts on local events.
Cons
-
Yields are low compared to other top credit unions.
-
Nearly all of the credit union’s branches are located within Washington state.
Boeing Employees' Credit Union banking products
SCORE BREAKDOWN
FEATURES
Boeing Employees' Credit Union savings overview
With a Member Share Savings, members can open the account with no minimum deposit requirement, no monthly fee, receive free access to their FICO score and a free savings ATM card. The account earns a low interest rate, but members can upgrade to the Member Advantage Savings account and earn a much higher rate on up to $500 of their balance.
The Member Advantage Savings option is only available for those who also have a Member Advantage checking account.
Pros
-
Member Advantage Savings provides a premium rate for the first $500.
-
There are no monthly service fees and no minimum balance requirement.
-
You can get free access to your FICO score and a free ATM card.
Cons
-
Standard APYs are less than those of many top credit unions.
-
See how rates for this account have changed over time.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged?
|Overdraft fee
|$10
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|$10
|Account maintenance fees
|None
|Incoming wire transfer fee
|None
About Boeing Employees’ Credit Union
Boeing Employees’ Credit Union is the largest credit union in Washington state and the fourth-largest credit union in the United States. It serves over 1 million members.
Membership at BECU is available to residents, students, employees, business owners and churchgoers in Washington state, and designated counties in Idaho and Oregon. You can also join if you work for Boeing, or are a member of one of two alumni associations or of the NW Credit Union Foundation, which can be joined online. A BECU Hub location in North Charleston, South Carolina, is also available to Boeing employees only.
Customer experience
Branch and ATM access. BECU provides access to more than 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide. Member Advantage members are refunded for out-of-network ATM surcharges up to $3 a month. There are also more than 50 branches in Washington state as well as a Boeing-employee-only location in North Charleston, South Carolina, for in-person banking, and it offers access to shared branches through the CO-OP network.
Customer service. To get in touch with the credit union for customer service, you can make an appointment online to visit a branch location in person. Phone lines are available weekdays 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT, and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT. It’s also possible to get help by sending a message through the credit union’s mobile app.
Mobile banking features. The BECU mobile app scores well on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Members can take advantage of features like Zelle (a person-to-person payment option), bill pay, account alerts and budgeting tools that allow you to manage external and BECU accounts. You can also add your BECU debit and credit cards to Android Pay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, Fitbit Pay and Garmin Pay digital wallets.
Discounts. Members get discounts to community events, such as sporting events and local fairs, as well as financial products, such as QuickBooks.
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
