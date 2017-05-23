Best 18-month CD rates for January 2024

Alliant Credit Union
Overview
Alliant offers six terms of CDs with competitive APYs and a reasonable minimum deposit requirement. It also offers IRA CDs, a high-yield savings account and a high-yield checking account.
Best available rates across different account types for Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Deciding where to stick your savings can be tricky. Savings accounts and money market accounts are highly liquid but don’t usually offer the best rate of return. Long-term CDs offer better rates, but your funds are locked in for years unless you’re willing to pay a big penalty to withdraw your money early.
An 18-month CD offers the best of both worlds: a higher yield than a standard savings account and a relatively brief term. Today’s top, widely available 18-month CD pays 5.35 percent APY. An 18-month CD might be a suitable term for saving for a down payment on a house or a new car.
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Jan. 17, 2024. Bankrate's editorial team validates this information regularly, typically biweekly. APYs may have changed since they were last updated and may vary by region for some products. Bankrate includes only FDIC banks or NCUA credit unions in its listings.
The following accounts can be found at most banks and credit unions. They’re federally insured for up to $250,000 and offer a safe place to put your money while earning interest.
CDs are best for individuals looking for a guaranteed rate of return that’s typically higher than a savings account. In exchange for a higher rate, funds are tied up for a set period of time and early withdrawal penalties may apply.
Checking accounts are best for individuals who want to keep their money safe while still having easy, day-to-day access to their funds. ATM and other transactional fees may apply.
Savings and MMAs are good options for individuals looking to save for shorter-term goals. They’re a safe way to separate your savings from everyday cash, but may require larger minimum balances and have transfer limitations.