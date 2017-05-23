Best 18-month CD rates for January 2024

An 18-month CD is a relatively short-term investment. While your money is locked up for a year and a half, you’ll have access to it — plus interest — when the term expires. When comparing your savings options, it’s important to take into account liquidity as well as yield.

18-month vs. shorter term CDs

When you get a 12-month CD, you’re likely to see a smaller yield than an 18-month CD. Because a 12-month CD doesn’t lock your money away for as long, the yields are often a little lower.

However, with the shorter-term CD, you can access your money six months earlier. So, if you think you want penalty-free access to your money before an 18-month CD matures, it makes sense to take the lower yield in return for slightly better liquidity.

18-month vs. longer term CDs

When considering an 18-month CD, compare it to longer-term accounts. There are CDs that will lock up your money for two years or more, but they also pay higher yields. If you’re willing to avoid touching your money for a longer period of time, you could take advantage of yields that provide you with much better returns than an 18-month CD. In fact, a five-year CD often has better yields, and your money remains safe. There are even 10-year CDs, sometimes designed to be held in an IRA, that can provide you with safe yields. Before making a decision about what type of CD you want, consider your financial needs and situation. Think about when you might need to access the money and weigh it against the yield you receive.