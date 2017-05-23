Best 18-month CD rates for January 2024

Written by
Karen Bennett
Edited by
Nell McPherson
Reviewed by
Robert R. Johnson

Best available rates across different account types for Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Bankrate logo The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here’s an explanation for . Learn more about who we are and our promise to guide you through life’s financial journey.

Show me:
Current savings trends
Bankrate Partner average
4.63% APY
National average
0.62% APY

On This Page

Bankrate’s picks for the top 18-month CD rates

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Jan. 17, 2024. Bankrate's editorial team validates this information regularly, typically biweekly. APYs may have changed since they were last updated and may vary by region for some products. Bankrate includes only FDIC banks or NCUA credit unions in its listings.

Alliant Credit Union

Alliant Credit Union_logo
4.7

Overview

Alliant Credit Union was founded in 1935 as the United Airlines Employees’ Credit Union. It is one of the largest credit unions in Illinois and has 600,000 members nationwide.

Alliant offers six terms of CDs with competitive APYs and a reasonable minimum deposit requirement. It also offers IRA CDs, a high-yield savings account and a high-yield checking account.
Read Bankrate's Expert Alliant Credit Union Review
Invest Rate
5.30% APY
Loan
$1,000 minimum deposit

Barclays Bank

Barclays Bank_logo
4.8

Overview

Barclays was founded in London more than 300 years ago. Barclays has no minimum balance requirements to open an online CD. It offers nine CD terms ranging from three months to five years. A savings account is also available.
Read Bankrate's Expert Barclays Bank Review
Invest Rate
5.25% APY
Loan
$0 minimum deposit

Synchrony Bank

Synchrony Bank_logo
4.9

Overview

Synchrony Bank is known for its credit cards and deposit accounts. Its CDs generally earn a competitive yield. Synchrony Bank offers many terms of CDs with terms ranging from three months to five years. Synchrony Bank also offers an 11-month no-penalty CD and a two-year bump-up CD.


Synchrony Bank also offers a savings account and a money market account.
Read Bankrate's Expert Synchrony Bank Review
Invest Rate
5.25% APY
Loan
$0 minimum deposit

Limelight Bank

Limelight Bank_logo
4.4

Overview

Limelight Bank is an online-only bank that’s a division of Capital Community Bank. It’s known for supporting eco-friendly causes such as solar initiatives.

The bank offers four CD terms ranging from six months to three years. A minimum deposit of $1,000 is required. Limelight doesn’t offer any types of bank accounts other than CDs.
Read Bankrate's Expert Limelight Bank Review
Invest Rate
5.20% APY
Loan
$1,000 minimum deposit

Ally Bank

Ally Bank_logo
4.6

Overview

Ally Bank is an online-only bank formerly known as GMAC Bank. Ally offers seven terms of CDs, a no-penalty CD and two terms of a Raise Your Rate CD.

The Sandy, Utah-based bank also offers a savings account, an interest-bearing checking account and a money market account. Ally has 2.5 million customers with deposit accounts.
Read Bankrate's Expert Ally Bank Review
Invest Rate
5.15% APY
Loan
$0 minimum deposit

TAB Bank

TAB Bank_logo
4.7

Overview

TAB Bank was established in 1998 in Ogden, Utah, as a banking service inside truck stops. TAB (Transportation Alliance Bank) serves businesses and individual customers.

It offers several checking accounts, a couple of savings account options, a money market account and CDs in eight terms, from six months to five years.
Read Bankrate's Expert TAB Bank Review
Invest Rate
5.13% APY
Loan
$1,000 minimum deposit

First Internet Bank of Indiana

First Internet Bank of Indiana_logo
4.6

Overview

First Internet Bank of Indiana is an FDIC-insured financial institution that operates online and has no branches. It opened in 1999 and offers products in all 50 states.

First Internet Bank offers eight terms of CDs, a money market savings account with a competitive yield, a savings account and two checking accounts.
Read Bankrate's Expert First Internet Bank of Indiana Review
Invest Rate
5.07% APY
Loan
$1,000 minimum deposit

Popular Direct

Popular Direct_logo
4.0

Overview

Popular Direct CDs are for established savers, since the CDs have a $10,000 minimum deposit requirement. The CDs come in eight fixed terms, ranging from three months to five years.

Popular Direct’s High-Rise savings account offers a competitive yield and requires a $5,000 minimum deposit. All Popular Direct deposit accounts are opened through Popular Bank.
Read Bankrate's Expert Popular Direct Review
Invest Rate
5.06% APY
Loan
$10,000 minimum deposit

Discover Bank

Discover Bank_logo
4.3

Overview

Discover Bank may be known for its credit cards, but it also offers a wide selection of banking products. It has been offering deposit products online since 2007.

Discover Bank offers CDs ranging in terms from three months to 10 years. It also offers checking, money market and savings accounts.
Read Bankrate's Expert Discover Bank Review
Invest Rate
5.00% APY
Loan
$2,500 minimum deposit

Sallie Mae Bank

Sallie Mae Bank_logo
4.4

Overview

Sallie Mae Bank offers 11 terms of CDs, a savings account, money market account, credit cards and private student loans. It offers a competitive yield on its deposit products.

Established in 2005, Sallie Mae Bank is headquartered in Salt Lake City. In 2014, Sallie Mae became a stand-alone consumer banking business.
Read Bankrate's Expert Sallie Mae Bank Review
Invest Rate
5.00% APY
Loan
$2,500 minimum deposit

LendingClub Bank

LendingClub Bank_logo
3.7

Overview

LendingClub is an online bank that offers six terms of CDs ranging from six months to five years. A $2,500 minimum deposit is required.

In addition to CDs, LendingClub offers a high-yield savings account and a rewards checking account.
Read Bankrate's Expert LendingClub Bank Review
Invest Rate
5.00% APY
Loan
$2,500 minimum deposit

What is an 18-month CD?

With a CD, you agree to leave your money in the account for a set period of time — in this case, 18 months. In return for your commitment to leave the money alone, you receive a higher yield than you would earn in a savings account.

With an 18-month CD, your annual percentage yield (APY) is locked in, so you don’t have to worry about your bank potentially lowering the rate on your account.

An 18-month CD can be ideal for setting aside money for short-term goals, such as going on vacation or saving for a car down payment. You can also use an 18-month CD to build a CD ladder.

Here are the top widely available 18-month CD rates. Compare these offers, then calculate how much interest you would earn when your CD matures.

How to find the best 18-month CD rates

An 18-month CD is a low-risk investment. But before you purchase one, it’s important to know what you’re getting yourself into.

Ask if you’ll have to maintain a certain balance to earn the APY. While you’re at it, find out how often you’ll receive the interest you’re earning from your bank or credit union. That way, it’ll be easier to hit your savings target or another financial goal.

Don’t assume that the best 18-month CD rates are found at your current bank. Instead, compare CDs online.

Finding the best 18-month CD may take some time. Besides the interest rate, you’ll need to compare early withdrawal penalties and minimum deposit requirements. Also, find out whether you’ll be responsible for any fees.

18-month CD FAQs

Research methodology

At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is unbiased and not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Bankrate regularly surveys around 70 widely available financial institutions, made up of the biggest banks and credit unions, as well as a number of popular online banks.

To find the best CDs, our editorial team analyzes various factors, such as: annual percentage yield (APY), the minimum needed to earn that APY (or to open the CD) and whether or not it is broadly available. All of the accounts on this page are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. or the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund.

When selecting the best CD for you, consider the purpose of the money and when you’ll need access to these funds to help you avoid early withdrawal penalties.