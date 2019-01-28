Barclays Bank Review 2024
Barclays is best for those seeking high-yield savings accounts or competitive certificate of deposit (CD) rates. Consumers who need other types of banking services such as checking — or even quick access to deposit funds — should look elsewhere.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Barclays is a London-based multinational financial-services giant with global reach. In the U.S., Barclays offers a limited selection of deposit products online, with just one savings account and a handful of CDs available. Both deposit products offer robust APYs with no fees or minimum deposit requirements, making them accessible to anyone.
Pros
-
Barclays offers high savings APYs.
-
The accounts have no minimum balance requirements.
-
There are no monthly service fees.
Cons
-
Barclays offers a limited selection of deposit products.
-
Barclays offers no access to ATMs.
Barclays banking products
Barclays savings overview
Pros
-
Barclays savings has no minimum deposit or balance requirements.
-
It does not charge a monthly service fee.
-
Savers are rewarded with a robust APY.
Cons
-
The Barclays Online Savings Account doesn’t have ATM access.
-
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged?
|Overdraft fee
|None
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|$5
|Monthly maintenance fee
|None
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|None
|Excessive transaction fee
|None
|Paper statements
|$0.50
Customer experience
Customer support hours. Customers who prefer to talk to a representative can call the customer service line seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.
Highly rated mobile app. Barclay’s mobile bank is highly rated on the Apple App and Google Play stores. Among its features is the ability to make mobile deposits, which is a plus considering the bank's limited branch and ATM network.
About Barclays
Barclays Bank Delaware is the official name of Barclays' U.S. retail internet banking subsidiary, although Barclays' roots are based in the U.K.
Barclays Bank Delaware is headquartered in New York and has operations in seven states and the District of Columbia. In addition to its credit card portfolio, Barclays offers online savings accounts and certificates of deposit.
How does Barclays compare to other banks?
Barclays vs. Ally Bank
Both Barclays and Ally offer an online-only banking experience, but Ally makes your cash easy to withdraw via its fee-free access to more than 40,000 ATMs nationwide through the Allpoint network. Barclays doesn’t offer fee-free ATM access at all.
Moreover, Ally bank offers a wider selection of deposit products, including multiple types of CDs, savings, checking and money market accounts, whereas Barclays only offers one savings account and a handful of standard CDs. If you’re looking to consolidate your finances under one roof, Ally bank is generally the better choice.
That noted, yields at Barclays for CDs and its savings accounts are comparable to what you’d find at Ally.
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
