Allpoint ATMs near me: How to find one
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
Allpoint is a network of more than 55,000 ATMs in the United States and abroad. It provides fee-free access to your cash if you bank with a participating bank or credit union or select prepaid card providers. International locations include the United Kingdom, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia and Mexico.
By partnering with ATM networks like Allpoint or MoneyPass, online-only banks are able to provide customers with access to their cash while large banks can further expand their geographic footprints.
Here’s how you can find an Allpoint ATM near you.
Is my bank part of the Allpoint Network?
Your bank’s website may have an ATM locator or a page solely dedicated to its ATM service, which usually states which ATM networks the bank participates in. (If it’s not prominently displayed on the website, you may need to contact your bank or a local branch directly to find out.)
A good example of this is Ally Bank’s ATM locator, which not only lists ATMs near you but also provides relevant information about its ATM service directly on that page.
Another way to find out whether your bank is part of the Allpoint ATM Network is by downloading the Allpoint app. It has a tool where you can enter the first six digits of your card number, and the app will tell you whether it is part of the Allpoint Network.
How do I find an Allpoint ATM?
Your bank’s website typically has an ATM locator that will show you in-network locations, including the ATMs your bank operates and — if it’s a member — those within the Allpoint Network.
Capital One’s ATM locator is a good example of this, listing close ATMs in addition to what kind of banking activities you can do at each location. Moreover, Capital One will let you know which ATM network — MoneyPass or Allpoint — each ATM location is participating in.
Allpoint’s website also has an ATM locator that will show you Allpoint ATM locations near you. You can filter the search results by those closest to you or by retailer alphabetically. You’ll likely find many locations at large retailers, including Target, CVS, Walgreens and Costco. Keep in mind, though, that if you go with this search option, you’ll only see Allpoint ATMs and not those maintained by your bank directly.
Related Articles
Wells Fargo Bank near me: Find branches and ATMs close by
Bank of America near me: Find branches and ATMs close by
Chase Bank near me: Find branches and ATMs close by
MoneyPass ATMs near me: How to find one